'Adley's Army': Red Land boys basketball dedicates season to 2-year-old Adley French in fight with cancer

Red Land athletes Anderson and Aiden French are 2-year-old Adley French’s heroes.

Adley marvels at his older brothers’ athletic abilities that stretch from the golf course to the basketball court, the baseball diamond and the track. He’s helped them practice hoops in the driveway or with a soft toss of the baseball. Adley is nonstop sports.

Now it’s Anderson and Aiden who marvel at their little brother’s fight.

Last month, Adley was diagnosed with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors, a very rare and fast-growing tumor that begins in the brain and spinal cord. ATRT usually occurs in children 3 years and younger, although it can develop in older children and adults.

“We went in for what was supposed to be an hour and a half long MRI,” Adley’s father Tad French said, “and five minutes into it, my wife who was invited into the exam room because of her credentials, came out to me five minutes after it started with this very stark, stoic, scared look on her face.

“If those three things can be expressed in one stare, she did. And she said to me, ‘Honey, he has a huge tumor.’ She said, ‘It's not good.’”

Adley will spend the next five months at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center undergoing the most potent of chemotherapy treatments. From there, he’ll be transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for six additional weeks of radiation.

But Adley won’t be tackling his journey alone. He has his own support team behind him.

The Red Land boys basketball team, which features both Anderson and Aiden, has dedicated its season to Adley. As members of "Adley's Army," the Patriots draw from Adley's passion for sports and his experience to remind themselves that basketball is more than a game.

“Ever since we were commissioned in Adley’s Army, coaches have talked about it more and even some of the players bring it up during practice and think about leadership, and just how to not get down on hard times when things are going bad,” Anderson said. “Because obviously every sports team has bad practices and every player has a bad game. So, to think that there's always gonna be a better day ahead of you, especially since Adley’s doing it and with his situation, I think shows us that if you have a bad basketball game, it's really not that bad of a thing.”

The symptoms

Adley was ecstatic to go trick-or-treating with his older brother Alex on Halloween despite not feeling himself.

Days prior, Adley had endured what were originally thought to be the symptoms of a virus. Tad received a call one morning from Adley’s school, saying he had been complaining about a headache and wanted to lie down.

Over the next few days, Adley went through phases of feeling fine to bouts of headaches and vomiting. Tad texted his wife, Dr. Christy French, who specializes in diagnostic and musculoskeletal radiology and is an assistant professor at Penn State’s Milton S. Hershey Medical School.

“Monday morning (following Halloween), we called the pediatrician and said, ‘This doesn't seem right. It doesn't feel like a virus. It's kind of coming and going, and there aren't other viral symptoms. What do you think this might be?’ Tad said. “So, he said, ‘Come on in, and we'll do some tests and maybe see what else we can find.’”

Discussions between Adley’s pediatrician and Christy broached the possibility of a tumor, but compared to adults, juveniles can experience persisting symptoms of a virus for up to a week. To be safe, the Frenches, along with help of Christy’s staff, set up an immediate MRI for Adley Nov. 4.

The MRI revealed a tumor. In a 2021 study from cancer.gov, there were only 50 reported cases of ATRT in adults and an estimated 596 people were living with the disease in the United States. ATRT can form anywhere in the central nervous system but most often occurs in the brain and spreads to the spinal cord.

According to cancer.gov, once Adley completes his treatment and six weeks of radiation, the relative five-year survival rate for ATRT is 32.2%.

“I was scared, because (Christy) doesn't get excited,” Tad said. “She's very stoic, scientific-type person, academic, cerebral, professional, and she just doesn't get rattled, and I could see that she was very, very concerned. And so that was our moment of, ‘Whoa, this is serious stuff.’”

'Nothing short of inspirational'

Adley was sent to CHOP the week after the MRI to have a complete resection of the brain tumor, where doctors removed as much of the cancerous tumor as possible. His next hurdle was a lumbar puncture to determine if he had metastasis of the disease. None was found.

Adley is now in the second week of his five-month chemotherapy regimen at Hershey. His spirits haven’t wavered the slightest.

“His experience has been difficult,” Tad said. “But for him, in other words, the way in which he's reacted to it has been nothing short of inspirational because he doesn't have the perspective of life. He doesn't know that this isn't what life is supposed to be like. He just rolls with it.”

Adley always has a basketball nearby to keep busy, wears his favorite New York Yankees hat and plays catch with his little baseball glove in the playroom on his hospital floor. He’s still able to watch his heroes, Anderson and Aiden, play via phone.

He hasn’t missed a beat all while receiving his chemotherapy treatments. Adley has a line connected to his chest that allows to him receive his daily cocktail of drugs. He experiences nights of restlessness due to vomiting from the chemotherapy.

But he bounces right back up.

“He just lives life, and he's doing what he loves to do, and has everybody he loves here,” Tad said. “They're playing sports, and he engages everyone that comes into his domain in playing some kind of a sport with him. Whether you're a doctor, nurse or the person taking the food tray away, he wants you to play ball with him and he's smiling. Everything he wears is sports related and he has baseballs on his pillowcase.

"It's just all boy all the time, and so it's cool. It's cool to see the human spirit unfettered by the fear of cancer.”

Enlisting in Adley’s Army

Through eight years with the U.S. Army Reserves, there's one tradition Tad recalls most — the first enlisted soldier to salute a newly commissioned officer receives a silver dollar from the officer. To this day, Tad has many.

The tradition was part of a speech Tad shared with the Red Land boys basketball team when he, Christy and Adley visited a practice last month.

That’s when “Adley’s Army” was born.

“I asked the boys to understand what an officer is, a leader whose job it is to be responsible for the other men in the platoon or the company for which they had responsibility,” Tad said. “And if they were open to the idea, I wanted to commission them as officers in Adley’s Army, and in accepting that, of course, we presented them with a silver dollar.”

That initiative had applications both on and off the court. Joining Adley’s Army meant players would lift each other up during practices and have one another’s back when they put on the Patriot jersey. Off the court, it influenced how the players would conduct themselves, whether in the classroom, weight room or in another setting.

They’re all qualities — in some shape or form — Adley exhibits in his fight.

“I think that it's definitely something that all of us think about daily,” Anderson said. “I know a lot of the kids have wrote Adley’s name or something like “Adley’s Army” on their shoes and think about him during every practice.”

"Adley’s Army" also aligned with the culture first-year head coach Mike Mehaffey wanted to instill in his program.

“We look out for each other, and the French family is part of this community. They're a part of this program,” Mehaffey said. “We do whatever we can, and I want our players to really take away attributes beyond basketball.”

It’s more than a game

Adley’s contagious smile couldn’t be hidden by the cloth mask that covered his mouth when the French family visited the Patriots’ practice.

The players engaged with Adley, helping him throw down some dunks on a lowered rim and taking pictures. The team also signed a jersey and ball for him, items that never leave his side in his hospital room.

“We just tried to make it a really fun experience for him,” Mehaffey said. “We knew that he was going to be starting his treatment this week, so we just wanted to make it a night where he could have a lot of fun.”

The team, along with illustrating support on their shoes, had wristbands and T-shirts made to promote "Adley’s Army." The program is setting up livestreams for games so Adley can watch from Hershey and plans to FaceTime and send video messages throughout the season.

Red Land’s season tipped off Tuesday with a 43-33 loss at Ephrata and continues with the York Suburban Tip-Off Tournament this weekend and a nonleague clash with James Buchanan Monday. The Patriots begin league play Tuesday against Mifflin County on the road.

“That's going to be, I think, an exciting part while he's going through his treatment, is to be able to watch us play,” Mehaffey said. “My hope is that we can win some games for Adley this season … and keep him engaged. He's part of this team, and we want him to feel that way. We want him to really enjoy the good moments that we're gonna have together this year and feel like he's right there with us.”

While Adley won’t be physically present for any of Red Land’s games, his carefree and loving spirit have taken root in the Patriot program.

Especially through his two older brothers who consider him their hero.

“What put it into perspective for us is the challenges we face on the court and with each other and then how hard we have to work, it just pales in comparison to what Adley’s challenges are day-to-day,” Mehaffey said. “It just put everything in perspective that the bravery that both Adley and his family have, it really shows us that there's nothing that we face that we shouldn't be willing to completely tackle head on.”