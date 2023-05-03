Here is the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team, which includes Trinity’s Owen Schlager's Class 3A Second Team selection.
CLASS 6A
Player of the Year: Ruben Rodriguez, Reading
Coach of the Year: Rick Perez, Reading
First Team
Ruben Rodriguez 6’ 2” senior Reading
Xzayvier Brown 6’ 1” senior Roman Catholic
Jalil Bethea 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Wood
Nick Coval 6’ 2” junior Parkland
Braeden Shrewsberry 6’ 3” senior State College
Dylan Blair 5’ 11” senior Downingtown West
Second Team
Jacob Nguyen 6’ 4” sophomore Spring-Ford Area
Sam Brown 6’ 2” senior Lower Merion
Quidire Bennett 6’ 3” senior Plymouth-Whitemarsh
Greg Guidinger 6’ 7” junior Central York
Jaron McKie 6’ 2” sophomore St. Joseph’s Prep
Nadir Myers 6’ 2” senior Upper Darby
Third Team
Aris Rodriguez 6’ 5” senior Reading
Nasir Washington 6’ 3” senior Penn Wood
Myles Grey 5’ 10” senior Reading
Jonathan Anderson 5’ 9” senior New Castle
Donovan Fromhartz 6’ 4” sophomore Downingtown West
Miguel Pena 6’ 3” senior Hempfield
Jermal Stewart-Herring 6’ 3” senior Roman Catholic
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Matt Asjcroft, Exeter Township
First Team
Justin Edwards 6’ 7” senior Imhotep Charter
Thomas Sorber 6’ 9” junior Archbishop Ryan
Ahmad Nowell 6’ 1” junior Imhotep Charter
Royce Parham 6’ 9” junior North Hills
Rahmir Barno 5’ 11” senior Imhotep Charter
Darren Williams 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Ryan
Second Team
Jackson Hicke 6’ 5” senior Radnor
Anthony Caccese 6’ 7” senior Exeter Township
Trey Grube 5’ 11” senior Manheim Central
Kareem Diaz 6’ 4” senior Murrell Dobbins
Daemar Kelly 6’ 5” senior Penn Hills
Tasso Sfanos 6’ 2” senior Mars Area
Third Team
Julian Pagan 6’ 3” senior Pocono Mountain West
Hayden Pardoe 6’ 5” senior Central Mountain
Zyion Paschall 5’ 10” senior Exeter Township
Jake Sambuchino 5’ 11” senior Cathedral Prep
Malachi Thomas 6’ 4” senior Milton Hershey
Kevin Rucker, Jr. 6’ 5” junior Bonner-Prendergast
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Mike Bariski, Lincoln Charter
First Team
Robert Wright III 6’ junior Neumann-Goretti
Brandin Cummings 6’ 4” junior Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Meleek Thomas 6’ 4” sophomore Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Rodney Gallagher 6’ senior Laurel Highlands
Sultan Adewale 6’ 8” senior Neumann-Goretti
Izaiah Pasha 6’ 5” senior Cardinal O’Hara
Second Team
Max Hurray 6’ 1” junior North Catholic
Jake Karnish 6’ 2” senior Fleetwood
Bryce Epps 6’ senior South Allegheny
Keondre DeShields 6’ 3” senior Laurel Highlands
Khaafiq Myers 5’ 11” junior Neumann-Goretti
Elijah Hamilton 6’ 5” senior Octorara
Duce Jackson 6’ 6” senior Collegium Charter
Third Team
Cole Miller 6’ 3” senior Clearfield Area
Austin Bausman 6’ 4” senior Eastern York
Nyerre Collins 5’ 10” senior Greater Johnstown
Bradyn Foster 6’ 8” junior Highlands
Dean Coleman-Newsome 6’ 4” senior Archbishop Carroll
Zach Kirk 6’ junior Octorara
Zion Moore 5’ 11” sophomore Belle Vernon Area
CLASS 3A
Player of the Year: Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley
Coach of the Year: Miguel Bocachica, West Catholic
First Team
Makhai Valentine 6’ 3” senior Steel Valley
Adam “Budd” Clark 5’ 10” senior West Catholic
Zion Stanford 6’ 5” senior West Catholic
Patrick Haigh 6’ 4” senior Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Blake Morningstar 6’ 5” senior Wyalusing Valley
Garrett Harrold 6’ 4” senior Penn Cambria
Second Team
Connor Spratt 6’ 2” senior Seton LaSalle Catholic
Owen Schlager 6’ 2” sophomore Trinity
Bryce Robson 6’ senior Deer Lakes
Joseph Roth 6’ 5” junior Ellwood City
Damon Curry 6’ 5” junior Franklin
Jacen Holloway 6’ 5” senior Devon Prep
Third Team
Karson Dominick 6’ 1” junior North Penn-Mansfield
Danny Nemitz 5’ 10” senior Mid Valley Secondary Center
Lucas Orchard 6’ 4” senior Devon Prep
Terek Crosby 6’ 2” junior Yough
Nasseem Wright 6’ 6” junior Math Civics and Sciences Charter
Jude Haigh 6’ 4” sophomore Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
CLASS 2A
Player of the Year: Davion Hill, St. John Neumann
Coach of the Year: Seth Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite
First Team
Davion Hill 6’ 2” senior St. John Neumann Regional Academy
Camden Hurst 6’ 2” senior Lancaster Mennonite
Shea Champine 6’ 1” senior Bishop Canevin
Cameron Lindsey 6’ 3” junior Aliquippa
Jackson Hubbard 6’ 2” senior Sayre Area
Ross Eyer 6’ 5” senior Muncy
Second Team
David Weaver 6’ 7” senior Lancaster Mennonite
Brad Felix 6’ 3” senior United
Nathan Lapp 6’ 1” senior Dock Mennonite Academy
Richie Preston 6’ 5” senior West Middlesex Area
Marcus Cleveland 5’ 11” senior Leechburg
Kyree Latimer 6’ 3” junior Constitution
Third Team
Donovan Walker 6’ 1” senior Aliquippa
Tyree Turner 6’ junior Greensburg Central Catholic
Jordan Hesdon 6’ senior Clarion-Limestone
Tanner Zawada 5’ 10” sophomore Mahanoy Area
Jake Mattocks 6’ 3” senior Mercer Area
Zaki Alston 6’ 4” senior Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter
Franco Alvarez 6’ 5” junior Greensburg Central Catholic
CLASS A
Player of the Year: Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy
Coach of the Year: Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
First Team
Vinnie Cugini 6’ 1” senior Aquinas Academy*
Pace Prosser 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley
Alier Maluk 6’ 11” sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Jaydis Kennedy 6’ 3” senior Geibel Catholic
Jack Bracken 6’ 4” junior Harmony Area
Craig Jarvis 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley
Cameron Keyser 6’ 5” senior Jamestown Area
Second Team
Drew Hoffman 5’ 11” senior High Point Baptist Academy
Xavier Spears 6’ 3” junior Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg
Derek Litzelman 6’ 1” senior North Penn-Liberty
Dame Givner 6’ 1” sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Daniel King 6’ 3” senior Linville Hill Christian Academy
Matt Stanley 5’ 11” senior Union Area
Third Team
Ryan Blubaugh 6’ 1” senior Berlin Brothersvalley
Avery Kopcha 5’ 11” junior Mount Calvary Christian
Mason Kargo 5’ 11” senior Portage Area
Jack Swider 6’ 5” senior Phil-Mont Christian Academy
Adam Straub 6’ 3” senior Elk County Catholic
Lorenzo Gardner 6’ 4” junior Monessen
NON-PIAA
Player of the Year: Christian Bliss, George
Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen
First Team
Christian Bliss 6’ 4” junior George*
Andrew Phillips 6’ 4” senior Malvern Prep
Will Riley 6’ 7” sophomore Phelps
Dellquan Warren 6’ junior Keystone Academy
Ryan Williams 6’ 3” junior Malvern Prep
Second Team
Luke Bevilacqua 6’ 11” sophomore George
Jordan Dill 5’ 11” freshman Germantown Friends
Will Sydnor 6’ 8” junior First Love Christian Academy
Khali Horton 6’ 6” senior Keystone Academy
Kevin McCarthy 6’ 3” junior Episcopal Academy
Third Team
Devin Booker 6’ 4” sophomore Cristo Rey
Matt Gilhool 6’ 11” junior Westtown
Matar Diop 6’ 10” senior Keystone Academy
Macon Emory 6’ 7” junior Perkiomen
Bahsil Laster 6’ 5” junior Academy of the New Church