With the 2022-23 high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022-23 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Owen Schlager, so., G, Trinity: Schlager’s leap from freshman to sophomore season can’t be understated. After averaging 8.5 points per game in his debut campaign, Schlager rocketed to a 20.5 per-game average this winter to go along with 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals. The sophomore guard was dubbed the Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year and helped pilot the Shamrocks to a District 3 Class 3A title, the PIAA semifinals and a 25-4 record. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Coach of the Year

Mike Gaffey, Mechanicsburg: Gaffey has been at the helm for several different programs during memorable runs, and his first with Mechanicsburg was no exception. Gaffey guided the Wildcats to the PIAA Class 5A second round — after a first-round upset of North Hills — and a fourth-place finish in the district tournament. Gaffey and Mechanicsburg compiled a 19-9 season record with a fresh starting five and an overall roster with limited varsity experience.

First Team

Aidan Sallie, so., F, Big Spring: Sallie was the pulse of the Big Spring offense this season, packing a threat from in the paint or off the screen when the situation allowed. In his first full year in the starting rotation, Sallie dropped 19.4 points per game on average, grabbed 156 rebounds and collected 32 steals. The sophomore also showed his range in a Colonial All-Division First Team campaign with 32 made 3-pointers.

Jaydon Smith, jr., G, Carlisle: One of the Mid-Penn’s great showmen with assists, Smith made passes that forced spectators to do a double-take. Smith led the conference with 111 assists (5.1 per game) during the regular season and was just as reliable in other facets, with 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Herd qualified for the district tournament for the first time since 2018 with Smith’s help, and the junior reeled in Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors to cap a superb year. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Sam Grube, jr., G/F, Cedar Cliff: Head coach Tigh Savercool has a strong argument when he calls Grube “the true definition of a stat sheet stuffer.” In his junior season, Grube led the Colts in all statistical categories except 3-pointers made and charges taken, with per-game averages of 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Grube’s consistency was underlined by his 47% shooting on 2-pointers and 44% shooting from 3-point range.

JD Hunter, sr., G, Cumberland Valley: Hunter made an impact in ways not always reflected in a box score. Diving for loose balls and raising the Eagles’ energy helped land Hunter a Commonwealth All-Division First Team nod in a senior season that saw him post 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Hunter’s tenacity was also a contributor to CV's first run to a district final since 1995 and a berth in the PIAA tournament.

Josh Smith, so., G, Mechanicsburg: Smith had the ability to take over a game, and he showed it in the fourth quarter of the ‘Cats’ district quarterfinal win against Warwick. The sophomore guard was the engine to Mechanicsburg’s postseason run, with an average 15.3 points per game, 189 total rebounds, 85 assists and 70 steals. Smith garnered Keystone All-Division First Team laurels.

Mike Bednostin, sr., F, Trinity: Bednostin came within an eyelash short of averaging a double-double this season with 12.8 points and 9.9 boards per game. The 6-foot-10 senior’s offensive capabilities were complemented by a defensive skillset that led to 41 blocks and 22 steals. His contributions were crucial to the Shamrocks’ postseason run and helped Bednostin claim Capital All-Division First Team honors.

Second Team

Benjamin Ellis, sr., F, Camp Hill

Nolan Gilbert, sr., F, Cumberland Valley

Nolan Buzalka, so., G, Cumberland Valley

Dayrell Everett, so., G, East Pennsboro

Chance Yanoski, so., G, Mechanicsburg

Cole Trn, fr., G, Shippensburg

Honorable Mentions

Jake Knouse, jr., G, Big Spring; Brayden Richie, jr., G/F, Boiling Springs; Brandon Ascione, so., G, Boiling Springs; Ethan Yenser, fr., G, Boiling Springs; Parker Smith, so., G, Carlisle; Jeremiah Snyder, sr., G, Carlisle; Julian Christopher, sr., G, Carlisle; Aiden Cada, sr., G, Cedar Cliff; Dylan Levis, sr., G, Cumberland Valley; Spencer Nolan, sr., G, Mechanicsburg; Justin Bardo, so., G, Mechanicsburg; Gavin Moyer, jr., G, Northern; Tyler Kerlin, jr., G, Red Land; Anderson French, jr., F, Red Land; Trae Kater, sr., G, Shippensburg; Adelphe Cisse, sr., F, Trinity; Trey Weiand, sr., G/F, Trinity.

Honorary mention

Jackson Boone, sr., F, Cumberland Valley: If not for a season-ending knee injury Jan. 10 against Harrisburg, Boone would've been an automatic bid for the All-Sentinel Team. Despite not taking the floor for the second half of his senior season, Boone's impact transitioned to the CV bench where he became an extension of the coaching staff, helping support and guide the Eagles to the District 3 6A championship game and a PIAA tournament berth. He announced his commitment to Shippensburg University last month.

Photos: Cumberland Valley falls in overtime to Reading in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball classic