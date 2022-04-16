2021-22 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball Team: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin ends career on historical note, scores his way to Player of the Year

With the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Trey Martin, sr., G, Boiling Springs: Featuring milestones that included becoming the fastest player to reach 1,000 career points in program history, breaking the boys basketball single-game scoring record at 46 points and nearly bucketing 700 points this season alone, Martin’s last dance in Bubbletown went to the tune of 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Along with piling up the stat sheet, the Shippensburg University commit also eclipsed 1,600 career points and steered the Bubblers to District 3 Class 4A sixth-place honors. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Ray Staver, Shippensburg: The Shippensburg skipper completed his 30th season in the coaching box this winter, but across his 30-year tenure, no season with the Greyhounds was as memorable as the 2021-22 campaign. Staver captained Shippensburg to its second District 3 title game in program history and its first PIAA state quarterfinal appearance. The Greyhounds finished the season at 22-5, having claimed district Class 5A silver and a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crown.

First Team

Matthew Ward, sr., G, Big Spring: In another historic year for the Bulldogs program as a whole, Ward etched his name into the Big Spring record books. Capping his Bulldog career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, along with made 3-pointers, Ward compiled a stat line of 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this year. Ward was part of the senior class that witnessed four straight 10-win seasons at Big Spring, a first for a graduating class in program history. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Tyler Houser, sr., F, Cedar Cliff: Houser was one of the area's premier players in the paint, at the foul line and from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-9 Virginia Military Institute pledge ended his senior campaign averaging a double-double at 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest while sinking 79% of his attempts at the charity stripe. Houser marshaled the Colts to a Keystone Division crown, a Mid-Penn Championship and a Class 6A state tournament berth while netting his 1,000th career point in his final game in a Cedar Cliff uniform. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Lukas Rhodes, sr., G, Mechanicsburg: With a slew of seniors lost to graduation prior to the start of the season, the Wildcats knew they’d turn to Rhodes to step up. And step up he did. In his final go-round on the high school court, the Mechanicsburg senior averaged 21.0 points and 5.8 rebounds a game while nabbing 25 steals on the defensive end. He was also a threat from distance, where he canned 30 3-pointers on the way to becoming the fifth 1,000-point scorer in program history. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jayden Statum, sr., G, Shippensburg: A seasonlong injury in his left shoulder couldn’t deter Statum from still making a lasting impact on the hardwood. A Third Team All-State honoree last year, Statum completed his senior campaign averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 assists per game. The 6-foot-1 guard also directed Shippensburg to District 3 runner-up honors and its first state quarterfinal trip in program history. He left his mark in the Greyhound record books as the career leader in scoring, assists and steals. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Jeremy Thomas, sr. G/F, Shippensburg: Tabbed by Staver as Shippensburg’s most consistent player from start to finish this season, Thomas shook off an injury-riddled junior season and shined in his final year in maroon and white. Thomas led the Greyhounds in several statistical categories, including 441 points scored (16.3 per game), 102 deflections, 67 steals and 49 blocks. Thomas also shot 46% from the field and snared 8.6 rebounds per outing.

Julian Gabbidon, sr., G, Trinity: A headache for opposing defenses any time he stepped into the paint, Gabbidon emerged as Trinity’s offensive catalyst this season. The Shamrock fourth-year man averaged a team-high 17.5 points and 3.4 steals and tied for a team-best 6.8 boards per game. Gabbidon also shot 53% from the field and swatted 2.3 shots per contest on the defensive end. He was named the unanimous Mid-Penn Capital Division Player of the Year.

Second Team

Jaydon Smith, so., G, Carlisle

Charlie Werner, sr., G, Cedar Cliff

Spencer Titus, sr., G, Cumberland Valley

Nolan Gilbert, jr., F, Cumberland Valley

Anthony Smith, sr., F, Shippensburg

Honorable Mentions

Jake Knouse, so., Big Spring; Maddex Labuda, jr., Boiling Springs; Michael Baturin, sr., Camp Hill; Dylan Young, sr., Carlisle; Nick Stiltner, sr., Carlisle; Ayden Frey, jr., Cedar Cliff; Trenten Smith, sr., Cedar Cliff; Grant Kuffa, sr., Cumberland Valley; Jackson Boone, jr., Cumberland Valley; Dayrell Everett, fr., East Pennsboro; Sam Burch, sr., Mechanicsburg; Zach French, sr., Northern; Bryan Skurcenski, sr., Trinity; Talik Wall, sr., Trinity; Trey Weiand, jr., Trinity; Owen Schlager, fr., Trinity.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.