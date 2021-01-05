2020-21 HS Boys Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

The 2020-21 basketball season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews, including players to watch from each program.
Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Andre Anderson (10th season, 123-100)
Last year: 8-14 (5-11)
Notable players: Anthony Rouvre, sr., G; Dylan Young, jr., G.
Player to watch: Anthony Rouvre. The Herd will need someone to step up as a secondary scorer to complement Young, who averaged 11.6 points last year. Rouvre can stretch a defense with his range (29 3's last year), which could be useful for a team trying to get back in the playoffs.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: David Vespignani (3rd season, 35-15)
Last year: 18-5 (12-4)
Notable players: Sam Sherry, sr., F; Ben Drury, sr., F; Max Krevsky, sr., G; Grant Kuffa, jr., G; Troy Collard, jr., G; Nolan Gilbert, so., F; Dylan Levis, so., F; JD Hunter, so., G.
Player to watch: Sam Sherry. The Elon commit takes over as the focal point of what was a very good team a year ago. The Eagles have lost some size after Harris Vorwald and Jack Istvan graduated, but they still have plenty left on the college-sized roster. Sherry averaged 12.2 points last year and made 28 3-pointers.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Tigh Savercool (7th season overall, 76-103; 5th season at Cedar Cliff, 58-76)
Last year: 13-11 (9-5)
Notable players: Nick Strain, sr., G; Sam Shiley, sr., G/F; Gavin Breneman, sr., G; Charlie Werner, jr., PG; Tyler Houser, jr., F/C; Trenten Smith, jr., G; Mike Armanini, jr., F; Ayden Frey, so., G; JP Giles, so., G.
Player to watch: Tyler Houser. A 6-foot-9 back-to-the-basket big with good footwork, range and strength, Houser averaged 10 points last year, second on the team. He'll have shooters around him like Werner (29 3's) and Strain (18) to provide the type of spacing that should help him thrive. It's a core that could help the Colts get back to the playoffs.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Bob Strickler (17th season, 195-190)
Last year: 7-15 (4-10)
Notable players: Tyree Morris, sr., F; Micah Brubaker, sr., G; Drew Engle, sr., G; Nick Morrison, sr., G; James Anderson, sr., G; Lukas Rhodes, jr., G; Rashawn Early-Holton, jr., G.
Player to watch: Lukas Rhodes. One of the top returning scorers (15.2) in Cumberland County from a year ago, when he made his first big leap as a starter. Rhodes can do a bit of everything — drive, make plays, shoot from all levels and knock down free throws. He'll be counted on again, along with Morris, to provide offense.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Eric Richardson (3rd season overall, 9-35; 2nd season at Red Land, 0-22)
Last year: 0-22 (0-14)
Notable players: Mac Shearer, sr., C; Matt Johnson, jr., G; Dan Mailey, jr., G; Zach Benson, jr., G/F; Brady Lydon, jr., F.
Player to watch: Mac Shearer. The Patriots have lost a lot once again. Roster churn and years of coaching instability took a toll. That puts Richardson & Co. in the midst of a rebuild. Shearer's one of the top returning scorers on the team (4.5 ppg) after four players from 2019-20 graduated or didn't return.
MID-PENN CAPITAL DIVISION
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Scott Barrows (6th season, 81-46)
Last year: 19-8 (7-5)
Notable players: Cam Ochs, sr., G; Jackson Thompson, sr., F; Daniel Shuster, sr., F; Andrew Spann, sr., G; Michael Baturin, jr., G; Kyle Shoen, jr., G; Corbin Ochs, so., F; Benjamin Ellis, so., F.
Player to watch: Cam Ochs. The Lions lost a lot from last year's District 3 runners-up, but their top sniper, Ochs, is back. His range (32 3's) makes him dangerous and has likely contributed to some of the college interest he's garnering. Camp Hill has a lot of work to do to get back to last year's level, but Ochs (10.8 ppg) gives them a good starting point.
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Brandon Rowe (2nd season, 9-13)
Last year: 9-13 (3-9)
Notable players: Adnan Sbai, sr., G; Evan Farling, sr., F; Devin Shellenberger, sr., F; Zack Zeiders, sr., G; Grant Anderson, sr., G.
Player to watch: Adnan Sbai. Rowe enters a good situation in his second season, with a senior-heavy roster returning four starters. The group is headlined by Sbai, a hard-nosed guard who led the team last year with 13.5 points and also made 15 triples. Good news for him, two other double-digit scorers are back in Shellenberger and Farling.
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Larry Kostelac Jr. (37th season, 748-288)
Last year: 23-3 (11-1)
Notable players: Elijah Beard, sr., G/F; Spencer Britt, sr., G; Tom Cloak, sr., F; Logan Groff, sr., F; TJ Lawson, sr., G; Trey McAulliffe, sr., F; Josh Walker, sr.; Julian Gabbidon, jr., G; Bryan Skurcenski, jr., G; Jordan Tirado, jr., G; Abdullah Swati, jr.; Talik Wall, jr.; Wyatt Cooper, so., F; Cooper Manley, so., G; Trey Weiand, so., F.
Player to watch: Logan Groff. But we could really say just about every single player. Trinity hasn't gone through this kind of roster overhaul in a long time, but there's a lot of outside uncertainty and curiosity about a roster that lost one of the nation's top recruits, Chance Westry, to transfer and multiple 2020 grads who were pivotal for a team that made the state quarterfinals. Groff is one of the only players back that appeared in all 25 games, averaging 3.5 points.
MID-PENN COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Jason Creek (9th season overall, 83-118; 8th season at Big Spring, 74-105)
Last year: 13-11 (5-7)
Notable players: Jack Shulenberger, sr., G; Matt Ward, jr., G; Seth Griffie, jr., F.
Player to watch: Matt Ward. Creek has been here before, with a guard-centric offense dominated by one top-notch score. But it's been a while. Ward (15.6 ppg, county leading 76 3's) will demand more attention than ever, especially if other Bulldogs don't step up quickly to fill the scoring void left by Gavin Pritchard.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Joel Martin (13th season overall; 2nd season at Boiling Springs, 8-14)
Last year: 8-14 (3-9)
Notable players: Drew VonStein, sr., G; Tanner Nickel, sr., G; Matt Fravel, sr., G; Trey Martin, jr., G; Carson Garvey jr., G; Maddex Lubuda, so., G; Ryan Juliana, so., G.
Player to watch: Trey Martin. The graduation of Gavin Donley (now playing at Shippensburg University) means this is Martin's team more than ever. He's already proven one of the Mid-Penn's best, coming off a 20.3-point-per-game season in which he had 30 3's and proved extremely versatile. He has interest from UNC-Wilmington, Navy, Rice, Robert Morris and Davidson.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Kyle McGill (6th season, 73-51)
Last year: 20-7 (10-2)
Notable players: Nate McGill, sr., G; Jordan Heisey, sr., G; Tyler Weary, sr., F; Jacob Hamm, sr., F; Alec Welshans, sr., F; Zach Beam, sr., G; Zach French, jr., G; Andrew Gingrich, jr., G/F; Ryan Delafield, jr., G; Tommy Isenberg, jr., F.
Player to watch: Nate McGill. Ready to watch a heated division battle this year? Turn to the Colonial. The Polar Bears will battle Shippensburg in the shortened year for supremacy, with a major weapon on their side. McGill's dangerous in multiple ways, one of the area's best pure scorers (17.3 ppg, 32 3's), but also impressive as a rebounder (7.4), playmaker (5.1 assists) and defender (4.0 steals, 43 total blocks).
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Ray Staver (28th season, 408-291)
Last year: 20-9 (11-1)
Notable players: Collin Taylor, sr., F; Isaiah Houser, sr., G; Jacob Cramer, sr., F; Jayden Statum, jr., G; Jeremy Thomas, jr., G; Anthony Smith, jr., F.
Player to watch: Jayden Statum. This year always seemed like THE year for the Greyhounds, who now are a veteran, deep, college-sized unit that looks ready to make serious postseason noise, even in a truncated playoff field. Slippery, lightning fast and hardly lacking confidence from anywhere on the court, Statum (15.2 ppg, 21 3's) will again provide an abundance of energy.
