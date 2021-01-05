2020-21 HS Boys Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

Player to watch: Adnan Sbai . Rowe enters a good situation in his second season, with a senior-heavy roster returning four starters. The group is headlined by Sbai, a hard-nosed guard who led the team last year with 13.5 points and also made 15 triples. Good news for him, two other double-digit scorers are back in Shellenberger and Farling.

Trinity Shamrocks

Player to watch: Logan Groff. But we could really say just about every single player. Trinity hasn't gone through this kind of roster overhaul in a long time, but there's a lot of outside uncertainty and curiosity about a roster that lost one of the nation's top recruits, Chance Westry, to transfer and multiple 2020 grads who were pivotal for a team that made the state quarterfinals. Groff is one of the only players back that appeared in all 25 games, averaging 3.5 points.