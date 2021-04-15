2020-21 Boys Basketball All-Sentinel Team: Shippensburg's Jayden Statum named Player of the Year following breakout season

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.

This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year and First Team

Your membership makes our reporting possible.

Coach of the Year

Kyle McGill, Northern: Who knows what would've happened if Nate McGill had stayed healthy all season. Regardless, his dad and head coach, Kyle, led the best and probably most well-rounded team in the Sentinel area this season. The Polar Bears finished 18-1, went undefeated in the regular season to win the Mid-Penn Colonial title and beat teams by an average of 24 points a game. No other team had that kind of consistent success.

Honorable Mentions

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

Photo credit: Camera Box (Boiling Springs' Trey Martin), Eric Snyder (Cumberland Valley's Sam Sherry), Sam Getty (Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, Curt Werner (Northern's Nate McGill).

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.