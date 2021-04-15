2020-21 Boys Basketball All-Sentinel Team: Shippensburg's Jayden Statum named Player of the Year following breakout season

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year and First Team
Coach of the Year
Kyle McGill, Northern: Who knows what would've happened if Nate McGill had stayed healthy all season. Regardless, his dad and head coach, Kyle, led the best and probably most well-rounded team in the Sentinel area this season. The Polar Bears finished 18-1, went undefeated in the regular season to win the Mid-Penn Colonial title and beat teams by an average of 24 points a game. No other team had that kind of consistent success.
Honorable Mentions
Back court: Matt Ward, jr., G, Big Spring; Jake Knouse, fr., G, Big Spring; Drew VonStein, sr., G, Boiling Springs; Cam Ochs, sr., G, Camp Hill; Charlie Werner, jr., G, Cedar Cliff; Trenten Smith, jr., G, Cedar Cliff; Max Krevsky, sr., G, Cumberland Valley; Adnan Sbai, sr., G, East Pennsboro; Devin Shellenberger, sr., G, East Pennsboro; Lukas Rhodes, jr., G, Mechanicsburg; Jordan Heisey, sr., G, Northern; Isaiah Houser, sr., G, Shippensburg; Bryan Skurcenski, jr., G, Trinity.
Front court: Jackson Thompson, sr., F, Camp Hill; Nick Stiltner, jr., C, Carlisle; Ben Drury, sr., F, Cumberland Valley; Evan Farling, sr., F, East Pennsboro; Tyler Weary, sr., F, Northern; Anthony Smith, jr., F, Shippensburg; Talik Wall, jr., F, Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
