2019-20 Boys Basketball All-Sentinel Team
2019-20 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball POTY: Trinity's Chance Westry
Joshua Vaughn, for The Sentinel

Player of the Year and First Team

Coach of the Year

Larry Kostelac Jr., Trinity: The county's longest-tenured skipper showed off his experience by retooling a revamped lineup even more around his budding blue chipper. The Shamrocks lacked some of the size they had during last year's run to Giant Center but it hardly mattered. They were the last team standing from the area by the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, before states were cancelled. Unfortunately, we'll never know if this roster could've made a similar (or better) run.

Honorable Mentions

Back court: Matt Ward, so., G, Big Spring; Javaun Moore, sr., Big Spring; Cam Ochs, jr., G, Camp Hill; Dylan Young, so., G, Carlisle; Joey Zvorsky, sr., G, Cedar Cliff; Charlie Werner, so., G, Cedar Cliff; Preston Powery, sr., G, East Pennsboro; Adnan Sbai, jr., G, East Pennsboro; Lukas Rhodes, so., G, Mechanicsburg; Jordan Heisey, jr., G, Northern; Owen Kaun, sr., G, Red Land; Jayden Statum, so., G, Shippensburg; Jeremy Thomas, so., G, Shippensburg; Aley Zangari, sr., G, Trinity.

Front court: Gavin Pritchard, sr., C, Big Spring; Gavin Donley, sr., F/C, Boiling Springs; James Barlow, sr., C, Carlisle; Sam Sherry, jr., F, Cumberland Valley; Ben Drury, jr., F, Cumberland Valley; Tyree Morris, jr., F, Mechanicsburg; Tyler Weary, jr., F, Northern; Collin Taylor, jr., C, Shippensburg; Anthony Smith, so., F, Shippensburg; Marcus Beckett, sr., F/G, Trinity.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.

