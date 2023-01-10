Boys Basketball Notebook: Cumberland Valley keeps rolling; Big Spring, Boiling Springs bounce back and more

The Cumberland valley boys basketball team is showing no indication of slowing down.
The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal Tuesday night and blew past Harrisburg, 60-30, to collect their 12th straight win. CV opened with a 24-13 halftime advantage and extended that lead even further with a 21-point third quarter.
The Eagles (12-0, 6-0 Commonwealth) had three players reach double figures, including JD Hunter and Nolan Gilbert, who tied for the team-high total with 13 points each. Dylan Levis supplied 11 points to round out the double-digit efforts. Sophomore Nolan Buzalka tacked on another seven.
Patriots pound Colts
In the battle of West Shore schools, Red Land (7-5, 3-3 Keystone) took the high ground early and fended off Cedar Cliff (4-6, 2-4 Keystone) to secure a 61-38 victory. The Patriots seized momentum in a 20-point second quarter and charged to a 23-point third to pull away.
Red Land’s Tyler Kerlin splashed in six 3-pointers and in a game-high 24-point performance. Anderson French eclipsed double figures with 10 points, and eight and seven points each from Eli Espinosa and Peyton Moyer filled out a strong supportive cast.
The Colts were steered by Aiden Cada’s 17 points and Sam Grube’s 14.
Bulldogs diffuse Rockets
Despite a third-quarter surge from James Buchanan, Big Spring prevented a late Rocket liftoff and hung on for a key 53-46 divisional victory. The Bulldogs (8-4, 2-4 Colonial) forged a 24-17 halftime lead and withstood an 18-point third quarter to corral the win.
Aidan Sallie’s 23 points guided Big Spring while Brexton Heckendorn dropped a career-high 15 and Jake Knouse bucketed 13. Luke Helman’s 13 points and Drew Crouse’s 10 paced James Buchanan.
‘Rocks, Crusaders commence in Capital clash
Ten field goals from Owen Schlager and another eight from Mike Bednostin provided a snapshot of Trinity’s scoring assault Tuesday, as the Shamrocks blitzed Bishop McDevitt in a high-scoring 92-72 victory. With the Crusaders leading 58-56 after three, the ‘Rocks (9-2, 6-0 Capital) cranked up the heat and strung together a 36-point fourth quarter that included an 18-0 run.
Schlager set the stage with 26 points while Bednostin completed a double-double (21 points and 15 rebounds). Adelphe Cisse complemented the one-two punch with a double-double of his own (19 points and 12 boards). Trey Weiand also scored 12 points and Reece Brown added 10.
Bubblers bounce back
Behind the three-headed machine of Ethan Yenser, Brandon Ascione and Brayden Richie, Boiling Springs held back a fast-paced Steel-High bunch to capture a 60-48 triumph. The Bubblers exploded for a 36-point first half and produced 13- and 11-point third and fourth quarters to stave off the Rollers.
Yenser and Ascione sparked the Bubbler (4-8, 3-3 Capital) offense with 18 points apiece and combined to sink a perfect 15 of 15 free-throw attempts. Richie was also sharp from the line — he went 5 for 6 — and converted four field goals to collect 14 points.
Tuesday’s top performers
*based on results submitted to The Sentinel
Owen Schlager, Trinity — 26 points
Chance Yanoski, Mechanicsburg — 24 points
Tyler Kerlin, Red Land — 24 points
Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 23 points
Leo McCoy, East Pennsboro — 22 points
Benjamin Ellis, Camp Hill — 21 points
Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 21 points
Jeremiah Snyder, Carlisle — 20 points
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 60, Harrisburg 30
Central Dauphin 50, Carlisle 46
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land 61, Cedar Cliff 38
Mechanicsburg 63, Palmyra 54
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 53, James Buchanan 46
Gettysburg 57, Northern 43
Shippensburg 62, West Perry 41
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro 70, Camp Hill 62
Boiling Springs 60, Steel-High 48
Trinity 92, Bishop McDevitt 72
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonleague
Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports