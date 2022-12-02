Boys Basketball: Local storylines ahead of the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season tips off Friday night, and a lot has changed since last year’s final shots.
Here are five things to know ahead of Friday’s season openers in the Sentinel area.
Early start
If this season feels like it’s coming quicker, you’re not dreaming. The PIAA moved the season’s first competition date up an extra week compared to last year. The schedule shift has some schools adapting to the change while others remain on a similar path to previous years. Boiling Springs’ Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament highlights opening weekend while other tournaments, such as the Carlisle Classic and Big Spring’s JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off, remained in line with last year’s dates.
Keystone craziness
There’s been some coaching turnover from last season, and the Keystone Division has been the most affected. Longtime Bishop McDevitt head coach Mike Gaffey stepped into the Mechanicsburg head position while last year’s interim head coach for the ‘Cats, Kevin Rutherford, joined Tigh Savercool’s staff at Cedar Cliff. Red Land also named a new skipper in Mike Mehaffey, who took over for Eric Richardson after three seasons with the Patriots.
Shake-up in Shippensburg
Ray Staver, who held the reins to the Greyhound program for 30 years across three stints, submitted his resignation earlier this month. Shippensburg appointed former Greencastle-Antrim head coach Rick Lewis to the position Nov. 14. Lewis coached in the Blue Devil program for 12 years — five as head coach — and most recently was a volunteer assistant on Jason Creek’s staff at Big Spring last season.
History, history and more history
Several local teams authored historic performances last season. Big Spring extended its streak of consecutive District 3 Class 5A playoff appearances to four, setting a school record. Carlisle beat Harrisburg twice in the same season for the first time under head coach Andre Anderson, and Cumberland Valley captured its first outright Commonwealth crown since 1982. Shippensburg scribed the most history, advancing to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time as a program and made just its second district final appearance.
A clean All-State sheet
Four Sentinel-area players — Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin, Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser and Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith and Jeremy Thomas — were recognized with all-state honors last season. All four have since graduated, leaving room for a new wave of local players eyeing All-State status.
Boys Basketball: 5 players to watch during the 2022-23 season
Aidan Sallie, so., F, Big Spring
Sallie didn’t quietly enter the Bulldog starting lineup halfway through last season. Rather, he made his presence known every time he stepped on the court. In his debut season, Sallie quickly compiled 208 career points and drained 34 3-pointers. The offensive production was complemented by 89 rebounds, thanks in part to his 6-foot-4 frame.
Carson Tuckey, sr., G, Boiling Springs
Coming to Bubbletown by way of Carlisle Christian, Tuckey looks to fill the void of two-time all-state guard Trey Martin, who recently started his college career at Shippensburg University. Tuckey was the heartbeat of the Knight offense last winter, as he guided Carlisle Christian to its first-ever Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference title. Tuckey finished with a 17.2 point per game average as a junior.
Jaydon Smith, jr., G, Carlisle
Smith’s shooting stroke reached another level on the back end of last season. The then-sophomore’s soft touch translated to an 11.5 points per game average and helped Carlisle top Harrisburg twice in the same season for the first time under the direction of head coach Andre Anderson. The scoring output was accompanied by averages of 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Nolan Gilbert, sr., F, Cumberland Valley
The Eagles’ 2021 starting lineup was complete as any, and Gilbert was a crucial piece to CV’s consistency. Helping CV to its first Commonwealth Division crown since 2014 — and the first outright since 1982 — Gilbert bucketed 10.7 points per game en route to a 19-8 record. With Gilbert spearheading the front court, the Eagles soared to their second PIAA tournament appearance in the last four years and placed seventh in the District 3 Class 6A playoff field.
Trey Weiand, sr., G/F, Trinity
Weiand will be one of several seniors on the floor for the ‘Rocks this winter in what’s shaping up to be a promising season. The guard/forward combo played his part last season, recording an average of 9.3 points in addition to 6.8 boards per game. With Weiand’s contribution, Trinity advanced to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals and forged a 19-7 record.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports