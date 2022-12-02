Boys Basketball: Local storylines ahead of the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season tips off Friday night, and a lot has changed since last year’s final shots.

Here are five things to know ahead of Friday’s season openers in the Sentinel area.

Early start

If this season feels like it’s coming quicker, you’re not dreaming. The PIAA moved the season’s first competition date up an extra week compared to last year. The schedule shift has some schools adapting to the change while others remain on a similar path to previous years. Boiling Springs’ Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament highlights opening weekend while other tournaments, such as the Carlisle Classic and Big Spring’s JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off, remained in line with last year’s dates.

Keystone craziness

There’s been some coaching turnover from last season, and the Keystone Division has been the most affected. Longtime Bishop McDevitt head coach Mike Gaffey stepped into the Mechanicsburg head position while last year’s interim head coach for the ‘Cats, Kevin Rutherford, joined Tigh Savercool’s staff at Cedar Cliff. Red Land also named a new skipper in Mike Mehaffey, who took over for Eric Richardson after three seasons with the Patriots.

Shake-up in Shippensburg

Ray Staver, who held the reins to the Greyhound program for 30 years across three stints, submitted his resignation earlier this month. Shippensburg appointed former Greencastle-Antrim head coach Rick Lewis to the position Nov. 14. Lewis coached in the Blue Devil program for 12 years — five as head coach — and most recently was a volunteer assistant on Jason Creek’s staff at Big Spring last season.

History, history and more history

Several local teams authored historic performances last season. Big Spring extended its streak of consecutive District 3 Class 5A playoff appearances to four, setting a school record. Carlisle beat Harrisburg twice in the same season for the first time under head coach Andre Anderson, and Cumberland Valley captured its first outright Commonwealth crown since 1982. Shippensburg scribed the most history, advancing to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time as a program and made just its second district final appearance.

A clean All-State sheet

Four Sentinel-area players — Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin, Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser and Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith and Jeremy Thomas — were recognized with all-state honors last season. All four have since graduated, leaving room for a new wave of local players eyeing All-State status.