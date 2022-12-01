Boys Basketball: Local schedules for 2022-23 season

Dec. 2
Nonleague
Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Camp Hill at Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3
Nonleague
Trinity at Selinsgrove, 1:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro in Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Camp Hill at Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Dec. 6
Nonleague
Bermudian Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
Nonleague
Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8
Nonleague
Delone Catholic at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9
Nonleague
JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off Tournament, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hershey Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
Carlisle, Mechanicsburg at Carlisle Classic, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10
Nonleague
Carlisle, Mechanicsburg at Carlisle Classic, 2 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hershey Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.
JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off Tournament, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12
Nonleague
James Buchanan at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at East York, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Steel-High at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 23
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
Nonleague
Big Spring at York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament, 3 p.m.
Red Land at Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament, 3 p.m.
Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff at Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament, 5 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m.
Dec. 28
Nonleague
Red Land at Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament, noon
Big Spring at York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament, 3 p.m.
Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff at Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament, 5 p.m.
East Pennsboro at East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m.
Dec. 29
Nonleague
Northern at West York Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro at East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Trinity Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.
Dec. 30
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Pequea Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Trinity at Trinity Holiday Showcase, 2 p.m.
Northern at West York Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.
Jan. 3
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
Nonleague
Carlisle at Central York, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7
Nonleague
Manheim Township at Cedar Cliff, 2 p.m.
Boiling Springs, Shippensburg at Dunks for Drew at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11
Nonleague
Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16
Nonleague
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at L-L Showdown, noon
East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Steel-High at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2
Nonleague
Red Land at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Steel-High at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
Nonleague
Cumberland valley at Manheim Township, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
Nonleague
Exeter Township at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Nonleague
Red Land at Northern, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Dover at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Nonleague
West Perry at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Wyomissing at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Red Lion, 2:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.