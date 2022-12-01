 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Local schedules for 2022-23 season

Cedar Cliff Carlisle Basketball 5

Cedar Cliff's Sam Grube, right, drives the ball around Carlisle's Jeremiah Snyder during the first quarter of their game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Dec. 2

Nonleague

Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3

Nonleague

Trinity at Selinsgrove, 1:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro in Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

Dec. 6

Nonleague

Bermudian Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8

Nonleague

Delone Catholic at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9

Nonleague

JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off Tournament, 5 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Hershey Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg at Carlisle Classic, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Nonleague

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg at Carlisle Classic, 2 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Hershey Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m.

JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12

Nonleague

James Buchanan at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at East York, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Nonleague

Big Spring at York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament, 3 p.m.

Red Land at Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament, 3 p.m.

Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff at Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament, 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

Nonleague

Red Land at Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament, noon

Big Spring at York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament, 3 p.m.

Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff at Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament, 5 p.m.

East Pennsboro at East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

Nonleague

Northern at West York Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Trinity Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Pequea Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Trinity at Trinity Holiday Showcase, 2 p.m.

Northern at West York Holiday Showcase, 6 p.m.

Jan. 3

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

Nonleague

Carlisle at Central York, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7

Nonleague

Manheim Township at Cedar Cliff, 2 p.m.

Boiling Springs, Shippensburg at Dunks for Drew at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Nonleague

Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16

Nonleague

Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at L-L Showdown, noon

East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 24

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2

Nonleague

Red Land at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steel-High at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4

Nonleague

Cumberland valley at Manheim Township, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

Nonleague

Exeter Township at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Nonleague

Red Land at Northern, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Dover at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Nonleague

West Perry at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wyomissing at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Red Lion, 2:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.

