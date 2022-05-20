Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Justin Houser transferring to Phelps School for junior season

Justin Houser is making a major move in his basketball career.

As of May 12, the Cedar Cliff rising junior is transferring to the Phelps School in Malvern, Chester County, for his junior basketball season after playing two years with the Colts at both the varsity and junior-varsity levels. The Phelps School is an all-boys boarding and private school that has an enrollment of approximately 100 students.

Houser, a 6-foot, 11-inch power forward/center, will live at Phelps and said he will be on a full scholarship with the Lions. He first visited the campus about three weeks ago and took another visit May 9, which helped solidify his decision.

“Their assistant coach, Coach (Saige) Spece had reached out to me and asked if I would like to visit sometime,” Houser said, “and I took that opportunity. And then when I was there, they said they wanted me there and that I'd have a full scholarship.”

The Phelps School plays in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association and competes against a lengthy list of highly competitive schools such as Westtown School, Malvern Prep, among other top basketball programs in the Keystone State. The PISAA has produced top recruits like Westtown’s Dereck Lively III — a Duke University pledge — who currently ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the state. The Phelps School’s own Chas Kelley is rated the No. 8 prospect in the state as well and is committed to Boston College.

Houser said the level of competition was one of the main selling points in his decision to transfer.

“I just really liked how they kind of developed their players there,” Houser said, “and they have a lot of exposure and play a lot of really good competition.”

Houser said he’ll train and practice about twice a day in an effort to fine-tune an array of already evolving attributes on the court. Servicing as a role player with Cedar Cliff, Houser played a role in the Colts’ defense, swatting his share of shots and grabbing a healthy clip of rebounds.

Offensively, he used his 6-foot-11, 200-pound frame to back down in the paint and capitalize on opportunities at and near the rim. Houser also posed as an occasional threat from 3-point range.

“I think they’ll help me a lot with my ball handling and my confidence to shoot,” Houser said of the Phelps School program. “They like to let the players kind of take what they want, and I think that’ll really help me.”

While Houser is eager for the new opportunity, the move 85 miles east and one hour, 30 minutes across the Pennsylvania Turnpike does stir some anxiousness. He’ll also miss being around family and friends, he said, especially those who he’s played basketball with at Cedar Cliff.

Houser's older brother, Tyler Houser, is off to Virginia Military Institute in the fall for another four seasons on the hardwood after a four-year career in the Colt program. Tyler comes off a senior campaign where he scored his 1,000th career point and was tabbed with All-State Class 6A Third Team honors.

Chris Houser, Justin and Tyler's dad, also played for Cedar Cliff from 1988 to 1991 and had a collegiate run at Susquehanna University.

“It’ll definitely be a change that I'm not living at home,” Houser said, “but I think I'll get used to it pretty quickly.”

“I’m definitely going to miss playing with my friends that I have been growing up with.”

