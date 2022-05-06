Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin named to 2022 All-State Class 4A First Team

Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin has earned a second straight All-State Class 4A Boys Basketball First Team nod.
Martin was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 4A team Friday morning after putting together a senior season that saw him average 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. With Martin at the forefront of the offense, the Bubblers compiled a 15-11 record and earned sixth-place laurels in the District 3 Class 4A contingent.
He joins Player of the Year Robert Wright III (Neumann-Goretti), Adou Thiero (Quaker Valley), Markus Frank (Quaker Valley), Moses Hipps (Archbishop Carroll) and Sultan Adewale (Neumann-Goretti) on the first team list. Quaker Valley’s Mike Mastroianni was dubbed Coach of the Year.
In his final waltz in Bubbletown, Martin also reached historical marks. He scored his 1,000th and 1,500th point, broke the boys program single-game scoring record at 46 points and bucketed a total of 689 points across 25 games. He also finished his career as the 10th Bubbler in program history to reach 1,000 points and was the first to hit the milestone in 20 years.
Martin was named first team All-State last season after averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He will continue his basketball career at Shippensburg University in the fall. Martin was also tabbed with 2021-22 All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors.
2021-22 Class 4A All-State Teams
First Team
Robert Wright III, 6’, sophomore, Neumann-Goretti (Player of the Year)
Adou Thiero, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley
Markus Frank, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley
Moses Hipps, 6’ 3”, sophomore, Archbishop Carroll
Sultan Adewale, 6’ 8”, junior, Neumann-Goretti
Trey Martin, 6’ 4”, senior, Boiling Springs
Second Team
Brandin Cummings, 6’ 2”, sophomore, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Izaiah Pasha, 6’ 6”, junior, Cardinal O’Hara
Deyishon Miller, 6’ 5”, senior, West Philadelphia
Austin Finarelli, 6’, senior, Dallas
Masud Stewart, 6’ 1”, senior, Neumann-Goretti
Liam Joyce, 6’ 6”, senior, Allentown Central Catholic
Third Team
Meleek Thomas, 6’ 3”, freshman, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Jake Hernandez, 6’ 4”, senior, Lewisburg Area
Garrett Harrold, 6’ 3”, junior, Penn Cambria
Tyson Thomas, 6’, senior, Allentown Central Catholic
Dinero Washington, 5’ 10”, junior, Collegium Charter
Edixon Gomez, 6’ 1”, senior, Bethlehem Catholic
