Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin named to 2022 All-State Class 4A First Team

Boiling Springs' Trey Martin, left.

 Sentinel File

Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin has earned a second straight All-State Class 4A Boys Basketball First Team nod.

Martin was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 4A team Friday morning after putting together a senior season that saw him average 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. With Martin at the forefront of the offense, the Bubblers compiled a 15-11 record and earned sixth-place laurels in the District 3 Class 4A contingent.

He joins Player of the Year Robert Wright III (Neumann-Goretti), Adou Thiero (Quaker Valley), Markus Frank (Quaker Valley), Moses Hipps (Archbishop Carroll) and Sultan Adewale (Neumann-Goretti) on the first team list. Quaker Valley’s Mike Mastroianni was dubbed Coach of the Year.

In his final waltz in Bubbletown, Martin also reached historical marks. He scored his 1,000th and 1,500th point, broke the boys program single-game scoring record at 46 points and bucketed a total of 689 points across 25 games. He also finished his career as the 10th Bubbler in program history to reach 1,000 points and was the first to hit the milestone in 20 years.

Martin was named first team All-State last season after averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He will continue his basketball career at Shippensburg University in the fall. Martin was also tabbed with 2021-22 All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors.

2021-22 Class 4A All-State Teams

First Team

Robert Wright III, 6’, sophomore, Neumann-Goretti (Player of the Year)

Adou Thiero, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley

Markus Frank, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley

Moses Hipps, 6’ 3”, sophomore, Archbishop Carroll

Sultan Adewale, 6’ 8”, junior, Neumann-Goretti

Trey Martin, 6’ 4”, senior, Boiling Springs

Second Team

Brandin Cummings, 6’ 2”, sophomore, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Izaiah Pasha, 6’ 6”, junior, Cardinal O’Hara

Deyishon Miller, 6’ 5”, senior, West Philadelphia

Austin Finarelli, 6’, senior, Dallas

Masud Stewart, 6’ 1”, senior, Neumann-Goretti

Liam Joyce, 6’ 6”, senior, Allentown Central Catholic

Third Team

Meleek Thomas, 6’ 3”, freshman, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Jake Hernandez, 6’ 4”, senior, Lewisburg Area

Garrett Harrold, 6’ 3”, junior, Penn Cambria

Tyson Thomas, 6’, senior, Allentown Central Catholic

Dinero Washington, 5’ 10”, junior, Collegium Charter

Edixon Gomez, 6’ 1”, senior, Bethlehem Catholic

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

