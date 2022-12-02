Boys Basketball: 2022-23 season preview capsules with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season is here.

Get warmed up ahead of Friday’s first tip-offs with team previews from the Sentinel area.

Here’s a look at the local scene based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle

Head coach: Andre Anderson (12th season)

Last year: 8-14

Key losses: Nick Stiltner, Dylan Young, Cam Lyons, Kyle Henry.

Key returners: Jeremiah Snyder, sr.; Julian Christopher, sr.; Jaydon Smith, jr.; Parker Smith, so.

Newcomers to watch: Tionne Johnson-Holmes, jr.; Lucas Ream, so.; Spencer Griffie, so.

Outlook: Carlisle lost some key players in Stiltner and Young but return heady starters in Snyder, Christopher and Jaydon Smith. Expect the Herd to challenge in the Commonwealth like they did last year.

Cumberland Valley

Head coach: David Vespignani, (5th season)

Last year: 19-8

Key losses: Spencer Titus, Grant Kuffa, Troy Collard

Key returners: Jackson Boone, sr.; Nolan Gilbert, sr.; Dylan Levis, sr.; JD Hunter, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Kip Gottlieb, sr.;Tzuriel Ogunnaike, jr.; Nolan Buzalka, so.

Outlook: The Eagles claimed their first outright Commonwealth title since 1982 last season and bring back three of their five starters from their 2021-22 team in Boone, Gilbert and Levis. CV will be tested for a repeat crown in a more balanced division compared to a year ago.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff

Head coach: Tigh Savercool (7th season at Cedar Cliff, 9th overall)

Last year: 21-7

Key losses: Tyler Houser, Charlie Werner, Justin Houser, Michael Armanini, Trenten Smith.

Key returners: Aiden Cada, sr.; Jaylen Mason, sr.; Sam Grube, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Taeon Abraham, jr.; Trey Seilhamer, so.

Outlook: The Colts look to defend their 2022 Mid-Penn title with a lineup that has some new faces. Cada, Mason and Grube are the most experienced of the bunch while Abraham and Seilhamer — transfers from Harrisburg and Steel-High — will add some depth.

Mechanicsburg

Head coach: Mike Gaffey (1st season at Mechanicsburg)

Last year: 11-13

Key losses: Lukas Rhodes, Sam Burch, Rashawn Early-Holton, Sam DeLuca, Mike Jones.

Key returners: Seth Brubaker, sr.; Spencer Nolan, sr.; Josh Smith, so.

Newcomers to watch: Nathan Bardo, sr.; Gabe Pinsker, sr.; Luke McCorkel, sr.; Justin Bardo, so.; Chance Yanoski, so.

Outlook: Another reloading Keystone group, the Wildcats eye a return to the District 3 Class 5A postseason. Brubaker, Nolan and Smith will be the trio that hopes to guide Mechanicsburg as part of a new-look starting five under the direction of their first-year head coach.

Red Land

Head coach: Mike Mehaffey (1st season)

Last year: 4-18

Key losses: Daniel Mailey.

Key returners: Kyler Rheem, sr.; Peyton Moyer, sr.; Ryan Koontz, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Trey Slayton, sr.; Ben Painter, sr.; Reece Meanor, sr.

Outlook: With Mehaffey at the helm, Red Land looks to “restore the pride” in Lewisberry. The Patriots began to find their footing at the end of last season and return all but one starter from last year’s squad.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring

Head coach: Jason Creek (10th season at Big Spring, 11th overall)

Last year: 14-10

Key losses: Matthew Ward, Seth Griffie, Tucker Lowery, Jesse Burnhisel, Trevor Richwine.

Key returners: Jake Knouse, jr.; Brexton Heckendorn, so.; Aidan Sallie, so.

Newcomers to watch: Ben Seiler, jr.; Levi Stewart, jr.; Tavon Hodge, jr.; Alan Walker, so.; Eli Sadvary, so.

Outlook: Another local team on the reshuffle, the Bulldogs lost all-time leading scorer Ward and a cluster of other key seniors from last year’s lineup. But balancing out the exiting talent is a core of promising juniors and sophomores led by Knouse and Sallie. Big Spring moves to the Class 4A contingent this winter after a school-record four consecutive trips to the District 3 5A playoffs.

Northern

Head coach: Steve Laudenslager (2nd season at Northern, 10th overall)

Last year: 8-14

Key losses: Andrew Gingrich, Zach French, Ryan Delafield, Tommy Isenberg.

Key returners: Matt Ditzler, sr.; Sam Gunning, sr.; Noah Stake, sr.; Nate Anderson, sr.; Gavin Moyer, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Andrew Bream, jr.; Ryan Wagner, jr.; Alex Shook, jr.; Zech Signor, jr.; Kyle Hull, jr.; Ryland Yinger, so.

Outlook: The Polar Bears see major turnover for the second straight season after a bulk of players graduated in the spring. Moyer will be Northern’s prominent returning starter.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Rick Lewis (1st season at Shippensburg)

Last year: 21-5

Key losses: Jayden Statum, Jeremy Thomas, Anthony Smith, Carter Funk, Tyler Hall.

Key returners: Trae Kater, sr.; Graison Michajluk, sr.; Drew Chamberlain, jr.; Jackson Stought, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Jesse Kelso, jr.; Mason Fogelsonger, jr.; Cole Trn, fr.

Outlook: It’s impossible to replace a departing class with the pedigree of Statum, Thomas and Smith, but Lewis will have a strong group of seniors and juniors in Kater, Michajluk, Chamberlain and Stought in his first year at Ship. The Greyhounds likely won’t top their historical run to the PIAA 5A quarterfinals from a season ago but expect them to be a tough out in the Colonial.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Boiling Springs

Head coach: Joel Martin (4th season at Boiling Springs, 16th overall)

Last year: 15-11

Key losses: Trey Martin, Daniel Decker.

Key returners: Ryan Juliana, sr.; Nick Truax, sr.; Marcus Boyle, sr.; Brayden Richie, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Carson Tuckey, sr.; Logan Fassl, jr.; Ethan Mandell, jr.; Riley Lucido, so.; Brandon Ascione, so.; Ethan Yenser, fr.

Outlook: The Bubblers lose two-time all-state honoree Trey Martin but fill some of the gaps with Carlisle Christian transfers Tuckey and Ascione. Boiling Springs shifts to the Capital Division with Gettysburg’s entry into the Colonial.

Camp Hill

Head coach: Scott Barrows (8th season)

Last year: 8-14

Key losses: Michael Baturin, Kyle Shoen.

Key returners: Breagin Buxton, sr.; Benjamin Ellis, sr.; Richard Lutkins, jr.; Jack Kennedy, jr.; Tommy Corbin, jr.; Micah Reeves, jr.; Alex Long, so.

Newcomers to watch: Brighton McKnight, so.

Outlook: The Lions return a wealth of experience from last year’s roster, including standouts in Buxton and Ellis. Camp Hill looks to be more competitive in a Capital division that added Boiling Springs to the mix.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Brandon Rowe (4th season)

Last year: 0-22

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Cayden Laster, sr.; Luke Boston, sr.; Leo McCoy, jr.; Dayrell Everett, so.

Newcomers to watch: Cashmere Mangus, so.; Hayden Lay, fr.

Outlook: With everyone returning, the Panthers aim to improve upon their 2021-22 campaign. Despite his sophomore status, Everett is likely to be East Penn’s offensive backbone for the second consecutive year.

Trinity

Head coach: Larry Kostelac (39th season)

Last year: 19-7

Key losses: Julian Gabbidon, Bryan Skurcenski, Talik Wall.

Key returners: Trey Weiand, sr.; Wyatt Cooper, sr.; Cooper Manley, sr.; Airies Pierce, sr.; Owen Schlager, so.; Amil Way, so.; Payton Schaffner, so.

Newcomers to watch: Adelphe Cisse, sr.; Mike Bednostin, sr.; Landon Kuntzelman, sr.; Ryan Balaban, jr.; Nate Gelnett, jr.; Timmy Cloak, jr.; Amir Evans, so.; Reece Brown, fr.; Marcus Yeager, fr.

Outlook: The Shamrocks pack a one-two punch of experience and budding talent in Kostelac’s 39th year at the reins. Cisse (6-foot-7) and Bednostin (6-foot-11) are two towering additions to the Trinity rotation. The Shamrocks advanced to the PIAA 4A quarterfinals last season.