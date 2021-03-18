Born for this: How Trinity's Lauren Trumpy grew up in a family of bigs to become a centerpiece of a state championship contender

For Jason Trumpy, the moment he realized his daughter was going to be good at basketball was when Lauren, in eighth grade at Good Shepherd Catholic School, scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in just three quarters against what he described as “a good team.”
For Lauren, it was last year in the Mid-Penn Championship against Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery during a 55-42 loss when she put up a line of 18 points, six rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals.
Both are signature moments in the rise of one of the Mid-Penn’s best players, the 6-foot-3 junior center at Trinity.
“I feel like we have always known that she would be a great basketball player,” said her mother, Adrianne Trumpy.
That should serve as no surprise. The Trumpy name is synonymous with a particular brand of basketball, a family of post players who had success in high school and went on to play in college.
Lauren is the youngest of three siblings, all standing 6-foot-3 or taller. Her brother Josh (6-6) shined at Trinity from 2011-14 and went to West Chester. Another brother Connor (6-7) recently graduated from Camp Hill and is a freshman at Penn State-Harrisburg. Their parents were themselves bigs back in the day.
Jason and Adrianne, now divorced, met at Robert Morris University where they were both role-playing post players for the Colonials basketball teams in the early 1990s.
The Trumpys never forced basketball on any of their kids, Jason said. Lauren grew up playing field hockey, soccer and basketball, and also gave Irish dancing, swimming and gymnastics a try.
Lauren also started playing volleyball in high school, where she has blossomed into one of the state’s most impactful middle hitters in three short years. The two-time all-state pick led the Shamrocks to a 20-0 season in the fall and their first PIAA state championship ever.
If not for basketball, Lauren would be a highly coveted volleyball recruit — something Trinity head coach John Barrick isn't shy about reminding anyone who will listen.
But basketball is Lauren's past, present and future.
She grew up tagging along whenever and wherever Josh played — no matter if it was AAU, high school or something else around Pennsylvania or across the country.
“At that time, it was funny because Lauren and Connor were these little blond kids, and they were referred to as the twins,” Adrianne said. “Lauren was always incredibly tall.”
And she was right there in the film room with her father when he was an assistant coach for the Trinity’s boys team (he stepped down two years ago to watch Connor and Lauren play).
“Absolutely it fostered an interest in basketball,” Jason said.
“A lot of the things that I picked up was what my dad would be telling my brothers on the way home, or what my mom would say,” Trumpy said.
She practices in the driveway or at the park with both parents — sometimes just to get up a few shots and sometimes to work on technique or drills.
And having Connor, just two years older, around gave her another big to battle with — quite literally — at home.
“It’s usually just Connor pushing me under the basket and dunking on me,” she said.
“That’s more of a rivalry that would end in fist fights, Lauren quitting when Connor would cheat,” said Jason, who proudly proclaims his daughter has yet to beat him in a game of 1-on-1, even if she’s gotten close.
The upbringing helped groom Lauren into a budding force.
She came to the Shamrocks as a backup to starting forwards Sunshine McCrae and Kassidy Ingram (both NCAA Division I recruits). Lauren's presence as an imposing center off the bench gave Trinity a massive advantage against teams that lacked the size to match up with her.
“I would just go in to play defense and rebound,” Trumpy said. “I was a scared, not-little freshman.”
She was surrounded by talent up and down the roster, an advantage for someone needing to find her footing. Trumpy averaged 5 points per game in 29 games that year as the Shamrocks stormed to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals in 2019. Her performance, and her deference to the veterans, made an impression.
“It was interesting to see her come in as a freshman because at that time we had some very dominant personalities,” Shamrocks head coach Kristi Britten said about her first impressions of Trumpy. “So, a good freshman like Lauren coming in with an attitude and a chip on her shoulder, knowing that she could take minutes away … she could’ve been eaten alive [emotionally].”
She never had that attitude, and Britten called Trumpy’s ability to fit in her “secret formula.”
Lauren averaged 11.1 points a game as a sophomore in 22 of Trinity’s 27 games. That included the impressive showing against CD's Shiery, a friend of hers who recently committed to Liberty. Britten said multiple college coaches contacted her through Trumpy’s AAU coach seeking that film.
That was the game in which Trumpy realized, “Yeah, I actually am pretty good.”
“I was just excited,” she said. “Playing against a girl my size and so talented, it’s just a test.”
Trumpy scored double digits in four of six playoff games last year, including her 18-point performance against CD, as the Shamrocks made the second round of the state tournament.
And things have only gotten better.
She’s picked up five Division I offers, with more almost certainly to come, led the volleyball team to its first state championship and is a linchpin on a basketball team that’s 19-1 with another District 3 title heading into states.
“I love to see my kids be successful, so I like to see them be happy about how they performed or about the outcome of the game,” Adrianne Trumpy said. “I feel like I saw it even more in volleyball more than I’d ever seen it.”
“My gosh, this doesn’t get much better than second year in a row of being all-state [in volleyball] … winning Trinity’s first state championship,” Jason said. “She loves being a teammate, and that’s a huge deal to watch.
“She’s my baby, right? She’s the last one to go through this in the Trumpy clan, so it’s even more special.”
The latest special run continues 7 p.m. Friday with a Class 3A quarterfinal matchup at home game against District 11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond.
A win there means a matchup Monday against District 12’s West Catholic or District 4’s Loyalsock Township.
The Shamrocks (19-1) were ranked No. 2 in last week’s TribLive.com state rankings, behind North Catholic, which did not make the tournament, and ahead of fifth-ranked West Catholic. No. 4 Forest Hills is on the other half of the bracket, the only other Top 5 team in the dance.
If the Shamrocks face the Burrs in the next round, it means a meeting with Virginia Tech pledge Destiney McPhaul, ranked by ESPN as the nation’s fifth best guard. McPhaul, a 5-foot-8 1,000-point scorer, fielded multiple D-I offers, including from Penn State, Pitt and Michigan.
Trinity is hardly devoid of future college talent. Trumpy, a double-digit scorer, and Ava Stevenson, a William & Mary commit averaging more than 15 points, headline a squad deep throughout the lineup.
Senior Jaylin Moore is averaging around five assists a game, an impressive number, while Mandy Roman (sophomore), Jocelyn Dorsey (senior), Anne Spila (senior) and Adrianna Stricek (junior) all score five or more points a game.
It’s the type of roster that could do real damage in a condensed postseason format, needing just three games to win the title.
“I’m gonna keep playing as hard as I can. So, hopefully that will lead us to the state finals, ‘cause that’s our goal,” Trumpy said. “I think our team will just do whatever we can to win right now.”
