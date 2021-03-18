Born for this: How Trinity's Lauren Trumpy grew up in a family of bigs to become a centerpiece of a state championship contender

“A lot of the things that I picked up was what my dad would be telling my brothers on the way home, or what my mom would say,” Trumpy said.

She practices in the driveway or at the park with both parents — sometimes just to get up a few shots and sometimes to work on technique or drills.

And having Connor, just two years older, around gave her another big to battle with — quite literally — at home.

“It’s usually just Connor pushing me under the basket and dunking on me,” she said.

“That’s more of a rivalry that would end in fist fights, Lauren quitting when Connor would cheat,” said Jason, who proudly proclaims his daughter has yet to beat him in a game of 1-on-1, even if she’s gotten close.

The upbringing helped groom Lauren into a budding force.

She came to the Shamrocks as a backup to starting forwards Sunshine McCrae and Kassidy Ingram (both NCAA Division I recruits). Lauren's presence as an imposing center off the bench gave Trinity a massive advantage against teams that lacked the size to match up with her.

“I would just go in to play defense and rebound,” Trumpy said. “I was a scared, not-little freshman.”