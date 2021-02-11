Bigger, stronger, better: Confident and more mature, Tyree Morris and Mechanicsburg on a roll with playoffs in sight

Football may be Tyree Morris’s future, but basketball isn’t a bad second option.
The Mechanicsburg senior shined the last two years on the gridiron for a pair of Wildcat playoff teams as a disruptive defensive end, earning All-Sentinel First Team honors this season.
He has been equally devastating on the basketball court this winter.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound self-described “goofy kid,” who said he likes playing video games during the rare times he’s not playing football or basketball, is averaging a career-high and team-leading 17.3 points a game through 12 games this season. He entered Wednesday night’s overtime loss to Cedar Cliff averaging 7.9 rebounds, and his coach said he has more assists already this year than he had all of last year.
“He is the focal point of defenses,” Mechanicsburg head coach Bob Strickler said Saturday.
That’s a sign of growth and maturity for a player who Strickler said had been prone to streakiness and sometimes showed a lack of urgency during games and practices as a younger player.
Some of that growth is natural physical ability. Morris was never small, but in the last three years he’s filled into his already towering frame and is likely one of the strongest big men in the Mid-Penn Conference.
“I also think his motor runs better than last year,” said Strickler, who compared Morris to former Wildcats center Cade Alioth — not because of their playing styles, but because they are both difficult to get out of position. “You don’t body and bump him anymore.”
Morris had six sacks and 62 tackles during the football season this fall. His blend of agility and strength getting around linemen makes him an ideal post scorer on the basketball court. There, he loves to bang against bigger defenders who may not cherish the physicality quite the same way he does.
And some of it is age and wisdom. Morris knows he has one last shot to make the playoffs in basketball, and his coaches know he carries a gravitas with his teammates that gives influence over the team.
“‘You are the one guy [on this team] who probably has more power than I do,’” Strickler said he has told Morris. “I said, ‘Who in the world is going to challenge your authority?’”
Confidence is something that also bleeds over from football, where the Wildcats had their best two-year stretch in nearly a decade. Morris carried that success over to the winter, part of a string senior class that led the football team and now also play on the basketball team — seniors James Anderson (7.3 ppg), Nick Morrison (6.4 ppg) and Micah Brubaker (2.9 ppg).
“We saw what we could do in football,” Morris said earlier this week. “So, we just run that mentality to basketball.”
Perhaps underappreciated about Morris’s growth in basketball is that it has given him options. He still wants to play football in college — he has more than a half dozen offers, most recently from Division II Lock Haven University. But basketball might be an option as well now.
Morris, who lives with his mom, stepdad and three siblings — his dad lives with his stepmom and two kids as well — said he has worked with Carlisle-based Unleashed Potential and has received some college interest for basketball. He’ll ultimately take the best opportunity he can find, with the intent to major in criminal justice and potentially work in a police department one day.
“I’m trying to definitely play sports, that’s my main goal,” he said.
“He’s an awesome kid,” Strickler said. “His teammates love him. He has a goofy side to him.”
But despite his physical tools and his teammates’ confidence, the Wildcats needed a wake-up call and some help earlier this season. They dug themselves into a 1-4 hole after losing four straight and looked lost defensively. The turning point came in two parts.
First was a 66-52 loss to Hershey on Jan. 20. The next day, Strickler hammered defense during practice. Two days after that loss, the Wildcats suffocated Red Land 60-18. The Patriots are last in the Mid-Penn Keystone, but the improved defensive effort there proved a taking-off point.
During the recent seven-game win streak, the ‘Cats allowed just 41.6 points per game, an 18-point difference compared to the first five games of the year.
“We started working some at practice on defense and stuff,” said Morris, who has developed into the rim protector the team sorely lacked in recent years. “But then we just clicked it.”
“I just think it’s the will to sit down and stop someone. I’m not sure we had that [before],” Strickler said. “I just don’t know that we were invested in the defensive end. … We’re athletic enough that we don’t have to gamble for everything, and we can pick our spots. And I think they understand that now.”
The second factor in Mechanicsburg’s turnaround is the return of Morrison, who missed the first seven games due to injury. Morrison provides extra shooting and another offensive contributor, pivotal in a system that is centered around Morris and junior Lukas Rhodes (15.3 ppg). The more shooters around Morris — who has added to his offensive repertoire with an ability to face-up defenders, beat bigger centers with his speed and bully smaller defenders with his power while also getting out in transition — the better.
“It’s good he came back,” Morris said. “They will stick to him, and then I got all my opportunities in the paint. … If they double-team me, I kick it out and they get the shot.”
Morrison, a 6-foot senior guard, also helps Mechanicsburg play faster, Strickler said. And Morris has improved quite a bit in transition this year.
The combination has the Wildcats in the hunt for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, a spot they haven’t been in since they made the finals in 2017, when Morris and his teammates were in middle school. Mechanicsburg sits comfortably in fifth place in the district power rankings and is on pace to host a first-round game in the 16-team field.
“I feel we got it in us,” Morris said. “We gotta work a little extra harder.”
