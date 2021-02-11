Bigger, stronger, better: Confident and more mature, Tyree Morris and Mechanicsburg on a roll with playoffs in sight

During the recent seven-game win streak, the ‘Cats allowed just 41.6 points per game, an 18-point difference compared to the first five games of the year.

“We started working some at practice on defense and stuff,” said Morris, who has developed into the rim protector the team sorely lacked in recent years. “But then we just clicked it.”

“I just think it’s the will to sit down and stop someone. I’m not sure we had that [before],” Strickler said. “I just don’t know that we were invested in the defensive end. … We’re athletic enough that we don’t have to gamble for everything, and we can pick our spots. And I think they understand that now.”

The second factor in Mechanicsburg’s turnaround is the return of Morrison, who missed the first seven games due to injury. Morrison provides extra shooting and another offensive contributor, pivotal in a system that is centered around Morris and junior Lukas Rhodes (15.3 ppg). The more shooters around Morris — who has added to his offensive repertoire with an ability to face-up defenders, beat bigger centers with his speed and bully smaller defenders with his power while also getting out in transition — the better.