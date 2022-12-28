Balance helps Carlisle boys basketball advance to championship Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament

A balanced offensive attack and stalwart defense helped Carlisle to a 72-41 victory over Manheim Township in the semifinals of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament Tuesday.

Jaydon Smith dropped a game-high 23 points to lead a quartet of Herd double-digit performances. Sophomore Spencer Griffie scored 14 points, Parker Smith added 13 points and Julian Christopher finished with 11 points.

“It all starts with energy for us, and when we come out with that energy, I feel like we’re unbeatable,” Jaydon Smith said. “We just came out with so much energy and then we just kept running the score up. So, we just had to stay focused and we came out with the win.”

Carlisle used that energy to jump out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead. By halftime, powered by Jaydon Smith’s 13 points and Griffie’s 12, Carlisle expanded the lead to 38-21.

“If you saw a different mindset from the gate tonight, that was kind of what we were preaching the whole way up to it,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “We had to come out as the aggressor, got to come out and throw the first punch, and that’s what the kids did. And they didn’t back down.”

Jaydon Smith scored eight points in the third quarter to expand the Carlisle (4-2, 1-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) advantage even further, and eight points from Christopher helped wrap up the Herd victory.

Bennett Parmer and Sebastian Henson paced the Blue Streaks (3-7) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“We like to have our defense kickstart our offense, and that’s what we did tonight,” Anderson said. “We got out in transition, we got good stops on the defensive end and that’s what happens when they do that.”

