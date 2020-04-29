All-State Boys Basketball: Trinity sophomore Chance Westry named Class 3A Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chance Westry raised eyebrows around Pennsylvania with a 40-point performance, as a freshman, in the 2019 PIAA Class 3A state championship game.

Westry only raised his game to a consistent, dominant level this season with Trinity and was voted player of the year in voting for the Pennsylvania Sports Writers 3A All-State team announced Wednesday.

Westry has grown to 6-foot-5, raised his scoring average from 15.1 to 23.8 points per game and made, according to Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr., “that natural progression you hope to see."

“In terms of offensive talent, he’s one of the best I’ve seen," Kostelac said.

Trinity was 22-3, had won the District 3 Class 3A title for the seventh straight season and was through to the state quarterfinals when the coronavirus ended the season. Westry is the 25th-ranked sophomore in the country, and has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Georgetown and LSU, among others.

“I’m not even sure how many offers he has, but I know more are coming,’’ Kostelac said.

"He’s 6-5 now, and he has point guard capabilities. All the coaches that have come in here say the same thing. He’s a terrific passer, and he sees things before they happen.’’