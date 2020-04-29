All-State Boys Basketball: Trinity sophomore Chance Westry named Class 3A Player of the Year

Chance Westry raised eyebrows around Pennsylvania with a 40-point performance, as a freshman, in the 2019 PIAA Class 3A state championship game.
Westry only raised his game to a consistent, dominant level this season with Trinity and was voted player of the year in voting for the Pennsylvania Sports Writers 3A All-State team announced Wednesday.
Westry has grown to 6-foot-5, raised his scoring average from 15.1 to 23.8 points per game and made, according to Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr., “that natural progression you hope to see."
“In terms of offensive talent, he’s one of the best I’ve seen," Kostelac said.
Trinity was 22-3, had won the District 3 Class 3A title for the seventh straight season and was through to the state quarterfinals when the coronavirus ended the season. Westry is the 25th-ranked sophomore in the country, and has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Georgetown and LSU, among others.
“I’m not even sure how many offers he has, but I know more are coming,’’ Kostelac said.
"He’s 6-5 now, and he has point guard capabilities. All the coaches that have come in here say the same thing. He’s a terrific passer, and he sees things before they happen.’’
Westry also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Last week he was named the All-Sentinel Player of the Year for the second year in a row. Last season he was named to the All-State First Team.
Trinity didn't get a chance to repeat its 2018-19 season, but that didn't stop Chance Westry, already at 1,000 points as a sophomore, from snarring our POTY honors for the second year in a row.
Class 3A includes some of the state’s best teams and players. Eight-time state champion Neumann-Goretti won the championship of the powerful Philadelphia Catholic League and rolled through two state tournament wins by a combined 71 points.
Westtown, a non-PIAA boarding school near West Chester, won the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title for the third time in five years.
Those two programs placed seven players on the teams. Westtown’s Jalen Worley, a 6-4 junior guard ranked 26th in country in the class of 2021, and Noah Collier, a 6-7 senior forward signed with Pittsburgh, joined Westry on the first team.
So did Neumann-Goretti’s Jordan Hall, a 6-8 forward committed to St. Joseph’s. Also on the first team are 6-4 senior Jamil Mangio and 6-0 senior guard Robert Smith, who have led Bishop McDevitt’s resurgence the past two years in the Philly Catholic League.
Repeat all-staters: Westry, Mangio, Collier, Smith and Isaac DeGregorio, a 5-11 senior guard from Pittsburgh North Catholic.
DeGregorio played for his father, 3A Coach of the Year Dave DeGregorio, who led North Catholic to a 26-2 record, WPIAL title and the state quarterfinals.
Isaac will attend Kentucky as a preferred walk-on; Kentucky coach John Calipari played for his grandfather, Joe DeGregorio, at Clarion University.
The all-state teams are chosen through nominations and voting by a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.
Pennsylvania sports writers released the latest All-State Boys Basketball teams: Class 3A.
The Sentinel's Jake Adams contributed to this story. Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!