'All about goal smashing': If Logan Nutt has it her way, Mechanicsburg girls basketball's record-breaking year is hardly over

“I see Jenna [Skurcenski], and Talia [Gilliard], and Logan most mornings, and all three of them had a smile on their face and basically it was, ‘We’re ready to go. We’re ready to get back after it,’” McAllister said. “If those three are projecting that attitude in the hallways and classes, it’s tough for the younger ones to not follow suit. I think there’s a level of maturity there with those three.”

The Wildcats came out later that night and stomped Northern 59-26 at home, celebrating their division title after the win by cutting down the nets.

“Oh my gosh, last night was one of the best nights of my life I can honestly say,” Nutt said. “I had always wanted to cut down a net.”

It’s a resiliency McAllister cherishes in this group — a characteristic it shares with last year’s squad that became the first in program history to make the PIAA quarterfinals.

This is a group that lost 3-point bomber Rylee Everett and interior muscle Megan Schrass to graduation last season. Then Allison Schrass — the definition of “glue girl” — tore her ACL during offseason camp at Messiah in the second-to-last game of the summer.