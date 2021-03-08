'A change of culture': Carlisle girls basketball shows strides in Kelsey Stasyszyn's first year coaching with first .500 finish in years

And despite their season ending abruptly, Stasyszyn said all members of the team stepped up to the plate and should be proud of what they accomplished. According to her, that’s what made it hard to see the season end so early.

“For the first time in many, many years, Carlisle girls basketball worked so hard to get here,” said Stasyszyn, who's dad, Joe, coached the boys team in the 1990s and early 2000s and is now an assistant on her staff. “How do you tell them that something that's out of their control is essentially taking away their playoff opportunity? So, that was heartbreaking for us as a coaching staff.”

“Obviously, we were disappointed ourselves, but our main concern was how do you deliver this message to the girls and how do they receive it? And how do you make sure that they as a team, all 12 of them, can still celebrate and be recognized for their successes this year and not let this take away from that?”

From a player’s perspective, Poole said while it was frustrating to miss the playoffs, the situation has provided the entire team with more motivation going into next season.

“I mean everyone was really disappointed, but I think it's going to make all of us that much hungrier for next season and make us one of the playoff contenders again,” Poole said.