'A change of culture': Carlisle girls basketball shows strides in Kelsey Stasyszyn's first year coaching with first .500 finish in years

For the last decade, the Carlisle girls basketball program hasn’t even sniffed a glimpse of what District 3 postseason action entails.
That changed this year under the direction of first-year head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn, with the Thundering Herd setting their sights set on a winning record and clinching a spot in the District 3 playoff bracket.
Then came a COVID-19 related shutdown. The Herd's season was abruptly halted following Feb. 12's 54-24 win vs. CD East. They didn't play any of the final six games on the schedule.
Prior to the team’s shutdown — which came due to a positive case within the athletic department, Stasyszyn said — Carlisle found itself on the cusp of qualifying for the Class 6A playoffs where the Top 12 teams earn playoff berths.
The Herd ended up not making the cut when the brackets were released Sunday.
But not all hope was lost.
Finishing with a 5-5 record (4-5 Commonwealth) — the best winning percentage the Herd has seen in years — Stasyszyn provided a sneak peak of the winning culture she hopes to bring to the Carlisle program for years to come.
That culture is something she immediately ingrained into the program when she accepted the head coaching position.
“Our focus, the whole coaching staff, was to bring in the culture of a winning culture. A culture of having pride, having respect for ourselves,” Stasyszyn said. “I think a lot of that went missing those past few years. It’s almost as if losing became acceptable. So, in my mind, that was the change of culture that needed to happen.”
Sophomore Ryleigh Poole picked up on that change early on and welcomed it after being a part of a 2019-20 Carlisle team that went 4-18.
Stasyszyn’s competitiveness, knowledge of the game — she comes from a family of basketball junkies and played high school ball at Trinity and East Pennsboro, and her brother, Jordan, played and later coached for the Herd — and desire to win was the exact change of scenery the program needed.
“I think the biggest factor was the change in our environment and the coaches bringing in this exciting environment,” Poole said. “It has really helped us compete and finally believe in ourselves.”
Over the course of the team’s pandemic-ridden season, Carlisle rattled off wins against CD East, State College, Harrisburg and Williamsport.
The Herd showed strides throughout the season, too. They were blown out in the opener 50-16 at Altoona, but dropped the rematch a month later by a much closer score, 44-32.
And despite their season ending abruptly, Stasyszyn said all members of the team stepped up to the plate and should be proud of what they accomplished. According to her, that’s what made it hard to see the season end so early.
“For the first time in many, many years, Carlisle girls basketball worked so hard to get here,” said Stasyszyn, who's dad, Joe, coached the boys team in the 1990s and early 2000s and is now an assistant on her staff. “How do you tell them that something that's out of their control is essentially taking away their playoff opportunity? So, that was heartbreaking for us as a coaching staff.”
“Obviously, we were disappointed ourselves, but our main concern was how do you deliver this message to the girls and how do they receive it? And how do you make sure that they as a team, all 12 of them, can still celebrate and be recognized for their successes this year and not let this take away from that?”
From a player’s perspective, Poole said while it was frustrating to miss the playoffs, the situation has provided the entire team with more motivation going into next season.
“I mean everyone was really disappointed, but I think it's going to make all of us that much hungrier for next season and make us one of the playoff contenders again,” Poole said.
A handful of seniors graduate this in a few months, including guards Rachel Bell (6.6 points, 2.6 assists), Kiley Barnhart (4.2 points) and Julianna Askins (8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds).
But Poole, who averaged the second most points on the team with 7.7 a game and led the Herd with 2.8 assists, is back for two more years. And two of Carlisle's three best rebounders, Noelle Cabiness (5.0) and Desiree White (4.2), are a freshman and sophomore, respectively.
Moving ahead, the Herd have much to look forward to.
With the team featuring a young roster this season — they lose three seniors this year and have just one junior, Olivia Grippin — much of the most successful team in recent program history will return for the 2021-22 campaign.
Both Stasyszyn and Poole said they are eager to see what the current freshman class will bring to the table. Stasyszyn added that she hopes to start recruiting players at the lower grade levels to prime them to play Thundering Herd basketball years down the road.
It’s all about bringing longevity to the program.
“My goal is getting entrance at the lower level. We have a ton of good athletes in Carlisle, and the problem has been none of them will play basketball because losing isn't fun,” Stasyszyn said. “So, now we've seen a little bit of success at the highest level that Carlisle has to offer, and I kind of want to build off of that. Get some of these girls trying out for basketball. Get them excited about it.”
Poole said she feels Carlisle girls basketball is in good hands for the foreseeable future. She’s itching to see what feats this group can reach.