2020-21 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

The 2020-21 basketball season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews, including players to watch from each program.
Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Kelsey Stasyszyn (1st season)
Last year: 4-18 (1-15)
Notable players: Rachel Bell, sr., G; Kiley Barnhart, sr., G; Julianna Askins, sr., G; Chloe Yarnell, jr., F; Ryleigh Poole, so., G.
Player to watch: Rachel Bell. Drama surrounded the Herd a year ago. Now, with a new coaching staff and multiple returning pieces, the program hopes to turn things around. Bell returns as one of the team's top scorers having averaged 8.5 points with 16 3-pointers a year ago. She was one of just two players to play in all 22 games.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Bill Wolf (15th season, 11th at Cumberland Valley, 335-105)
Last year: 20-5 (14-2)
Notable players: Julie Jekot, sr., G; Abbie Miller, sr., F; Dejah Hill, jr., F; Jill Jekot, fr., G.
Player to watch: Abbie Miller. The Jekot name brand is an obvious choice, and worthy — plus, the final phase arrives in freshman Jill this year — but let's go with the veteran big. Recently committed to Shippensburg U., Miller provides a bit of everything, from scoring (9.8 ppg), to rebounding (6.3), to defense (1.2 steals) to playmaking (1.2 assists). If CV is to get back to the district championship after last year's early exit, Miller will be key.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Scott Weyant (21st season overall, 228 wins; 7th season at Cedar Cliff with 101-51 record)
Last year: 15-8 (9-5)
Notable players: Julia Hoffman, sr., G; Eliana Hosey, sr., G; Natalie Uibel, sr., F; Ryan Kaercher, jr., F; Samantha Reilly, jr., G; Meghan Schraeder, jr., F.
Player to watch: Eliana Hosey. The Colts' beautifully run egalitarian offense doesn't allow for any single player to shine as a scorer, but it doesn't mean they don't produce some talented players. Hosey (9.5 ppg) anchors one of the Mid-Penn's best backcourts, in our opinion, as a brilliant off-ball cutter who can scorer off the pick-and-roll, in transition and from deep (team-high 29 3's). Also a quality free-throw shooter (75.6%).
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Clay McAllister (18th season, 269-158)
Last year: 26-3 (13-1)
Notable players: Talia Gilliard, sr., G; Allison Schrass, sr., G/F; Emma Castilla, jr., F; Cassie Eager, jr., G; Gracen Nutt, so., G/F; Jayden Eager, so., G; Priya Loran, so., G.
Player to watch: Emma Castilla. We know Gilliard's (19.0 ppg., 73 3's) a mastermind with the ball, but if the Wildcats are going to finally win that District 3 title — and get farther than last year's state run — she needs secondary options to take another step. That starts with Castilla (9.3 ppg), who broke out last year in a big way. Her emergence bumped Logan Nutt to the 4, and Castilla didn't disappoint. If she takes another big leap, the Wildcats may prove even more dangerous this year.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Morgan Baughman (1st season)
Last year: 0-22 (0-14)
Notable players: Zayda Crumpton, jr., G; Courtnee Collier, jr., G; Heather Sholly, jr., F; Kenna Duffie, jr., G; Kendall Metzel, so., G/F.
Player to watch: Kendall Metzel. The last few years have been trying for this crew. Now the Patriots welcome a fresh-faced coach and must replace top scorer Kennedy O'Brien, who transferred before this year. Metzel might be tasked with some of that after finishing second on the team with 11 triples and 3.8 ppg.
MID-PENN CAPITAL DIVISION
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Mark Clarke (19th season, 228-222)
Last year: 4-17 (3-9)
Notable players: Kendal McCall, sr., F; Emma Guerin, sr., F; Bella Hoffer, sr., G; Ellie Goodwin, jr., C; Janelyn Vorkapich, jr., G; Karen Cutler, so., G.
Player to watch: Kendall McCall. A big body that can do a bit of everything — score off the dribble, catch and shoot, score left-handed, score right-handed, rebound and defend. She's been a focal point on the Lions for a few years now. And despite missing five games last year, she still averaged 12.1 points with 15 3-pointers.
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Kyle Atkinson (1st season)
Last year: 12-11 (8-4)
Notable players: Isabel Morgan, sr., G; Josie Bianchi, sr., F; Tatum Young, sr., F.
Player to watch: Isabel Morgan. With Mandy Roman and Olivia Taverna, the Panthers' top scorers from 2019-20, gone, the scoring load now falls on sharpshooter Morgan. Under a first-year coach, Morgan will almost certainly still be tasked with firing away from deep (33 3's last year) while finding more opportunities to score (6.9 ppg).
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Kristi Britten (14th season, 222-117)
Last year: 20-7 (12-0)
Notable players: Ava Stevenson, sr., G; Jaylin Moore, sr., PG; Jocelyn Dorsey, sr., F; Anne Marie Spila, sr., F; Lauren Trumpy, jr., C; Eliana Beckett, jr., G; Adrianna Stricek, jr., F; Alina Torchia, so., PG; Amanda Roman, so., G.
Player to watch: Lauren Trumpy. Stevenson (11.8 ppg, 58 3's) is well on her way to 1,000 points before heading to William & Mary, but no other team has someone as physically imposing as Trumpy. The junior 6-foot-3 Division I recruit (offers: Hawai'i, Lafayette, Merrimack) just dominated the volleyball season, winning a state title in the process, and took a massive leap last basketball season as a sophomore (11.1 ppg). Another jump like that, and we're talking one of the best players in the state.
MID-PENN COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Randy Jones (9th season, 107-95)
Last year: 9-11 (5-7)
Notable players: Aleya Eisenberg, sr., G; Laney Noreika, jr., G/F; Emilee Sullivan, jr., G; Laila Moore, jr., G; Molly Gutshall, jr., F; Haleigh Snyder, jr., G; Ava Wilson, jr., F.
Player to watch: Laney Noreika. We haven't seen Noreika since 2018-19 because of a torn ACL suffered in the summer of 2019, but we already have a good idea what the wing can do. As a freshman, she averaged 11.5 points. The Bulldogs desperately need a go-to scorer like that; nobody on the team averaged more than 8 points a game. She'll make a welcomed return.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Mike Zito (interim for 2021 season)
Last year: 10-11 (6-6)
Notable players: Elexis Stouffer, sr., G/F; Jordan Jumper, sr., G; Katryn Yocum, sr., G; Grace Sibert, sr., G; Hayley Furfari, jr., G; Molly Starner, so., G; Emma Decker, so., G; Gia Ryan, so., G/F.
Player to watch: Elexis Stouffer. If the Bubblers are going to develop a double-digit scorer this year, Stouffer seems like one of the better bets. It's a development they'll welcome. Stouffer knocked down an impressive 27 treys last year, t-12th in the county, and averaged 5.9 points, tied for second on the team.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Paula Clendaniel (7th season, 52-80)
Last year: 14-9 (9-3)
Notable players: Quinlyn Fisher, sr., F; Katie Ryan, sr., G; Haley Irwin, so., G.
Player to watch: Quinlyn Fisher. The Polar Bears' top three scorers are all back, which is excellent news for the reigning Colonial co-champs. Fisher leads that group as a strong interior presence who averaged 7.2 points and made 60.9% of her free-throw attempts.
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Andrew Markel (7th season, 63-74)
Last year: 13-11 (9-3)
Notable players: Tori Rumbaugh, sr., G; Chelcie Forrester, jr., F; Elke Staver, so., G/F; Emelie Nonemaker, sr., G/F.
Player to watch: Tori Rumbaugh. One of the deeper, more veteran teams in all of the Mid-Penn, the Greyhounds are more than happy to return all five starters. It's an outfit led by the dynamic Rumbaugh, a 71.1% free-throw shooter with 43 3's and 14.0 ppg. Salisbury University is getting a dynamic player who can dish the rock, post up, score in multiple ways and get out in transition.
