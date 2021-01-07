2020-21 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Player to watch: Emma Castilla. We know Gilliard's (19.0 ppg., 73 3's) a mastermind with the ball, but if the Wildcats are going to finally win that District 3 title — and get farther than last year's state run — she needs secondary options to take another step. That starts with Castilla (9.3 ppg), who broke out last year in a big way. Her emergence bumped Logan Nutt to the 4, and Castilla didn't disappoint. If she takes another big leap, the Wildcats may prove even more dangerous this year.