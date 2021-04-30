2020-21 All-State Boys Basketball Teams: Class 5A through 1A

The 2021 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams, including each player’s school, height and class.

CLASS 6A
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan
Coach of the Year: Steve Piotrowicz, Erie Prep
First Team
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Sr., Archbishop Ryan
Karell Watkins, 6-5 Sr., Chester
Khali Horton, 6-8 So., Erie Cathedral Prep
Rodney Gallagher, 5-11 So., Laurel Highlands
Brayden Reynolds, 6-2 Sr., Chartiers Valley
Justin Edwards, 6-6 So., Imhotep
Malik Edwards, 6-2 Sr., Bonner-Prendergast
Second Team
Griffin Barrouk, 6-5 Sr., Bayard Rustin
C. J. Miles, 6-1 Sr., Bangor
Mike Dunn, 6-3 Sr., Trinity
Christian Tomasco, 6-9 Sr., Archbishop Ryan
Liam Galla, 6-5 Sr., Erie Cathedral Prep
Fareed Burton, 5-11 Sr., Chester
Third Team
Rhamir Barno, 6-0 So., Imhotep
Jayden Statum, 6-0 Jr., Shippensburg
Ty Burton, 5-10 Fr., Lampeter-Strasburg
Nate McGill, 6-4 Sr., Northern
Mike Wells, 6-3 Jr., New Castle
Denzel Figueroa, 6-5 Jr., Engineering & Science
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Dennis Csensits, Allentown Central Catholic
First Team
Hysier Miller, 6-2 Sr., Neumann-Goretti
Peyton Mele, 6-3 Sr., Hickory
Anquan Hill, 6-8 Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Liam Joyce, 6-6 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic
Tyson Thomas, 6-1 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic
Trey Martin, 6-4 Jr., Boiling Springs
Second Team
Andrew Ammerman, 6-7 Sr., North Catholic
Braden Bohannon, 5-11 Sr., Elco
Adou Thiero, 6-2 Jr., Quaker Valley
Connor Evans, 6-5 Sr., Hickory
Dakari Bradford, 6-5 Sr., Lincoln Park
Moses Hipps, 6-3 Fr., Archbishop Carroll
Third Team
Damon Gripp, 6-3 Sr., Tyrone
Devin Whitlock, 5-9 Jr., Belle Vernon
Jayden Weishaar, 6-0 Sr., Littlestown
Alex Walinski, 6-4 Sr., New Hope-Solebury
Michael Brooks, 6-0 Sr., Grove City
CLASS 3A
Player of the Year: Idris Ali, Loyalsock
Coach of the Year: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock
First Team
Idris Ali, 5-9 Sr. Loyalsock
Nisine Poplar, 6-5 Sr., Math, Civics & Sciences
Saraj Ali, 6-5 Jr., Loyalsock
Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Sr., Executive Education
Aaron Collins, 5-11 Sr., Erie First Christian
Brendan Boyle, 5-10 Jr., Notre Dame-Green Pond
Second Team
Ty Barrett, 6-0 Jr., Troy
Justin Moore, 6-1 Jr., Bishop McDevitt
Michael Balichik, 6-3 Sr., Mount Carmel
Devin Atkinson 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Catholic
IV Pettit, 6-2 Jr., Devon Prep
Kobe Magee, 6-4 Jr., Executive Education
Third Team
Kody Kratzer, 6-3 Sr., Palmerton
Matt Whysong, 6-0 Jr., Chestnut Ridge
Brandon Reed, 5-9 Sr., Riverside
Ethan Hartman, 6-5 Sr., Warrior Run
Benny Cano, 6-3 Sr., Greenville
Cameron Khoza, 6-7 Sr., Bishop Guilfoyle
Jace Miner, 6-3 Sr., Brookville
CLASS 2A
Player of the Year: Jake DiMichele, Sacred Heart
Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart
First Team
Jake DiMichele, 6-3 Jr., Sacred Heart
Dante Spadafora, 6-0 Sr., Sacred Heart
Quadir Miller, 5-11 Sr., Constitution
Camden Hurst, 6-1 Soph., Lancaster Mennonite
Jackson Juzang, 5-11 Jr., Winchester Thurston
Symir Priester, 6-4 Sr., Sankofa Freedom Academy
Second Team
Cole Fisher, 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
Jacob Beccles, 6-3 Jr., Constitution
Kaden Claar, 6-0 Jr., Portage
Sky-Ler Thomas, 6-5 Sr., Kennedy Catholic
Isaiah Mienczyk, 6-4 Jr., Canton
Tyler Poznanski, 5-11 Sr., Conemaugh Twp.
Ryan Sinclair, 6-0 Sr., Glendale
Third Team
Preston Rainey, 6-1 Sr., Portage
Hector Tiburcio, 6-1 Jr., Antietam
Brevan Williams, 6-3 Jr., Greensburg CC
Earle Greer, 6-4 Jr., Delco Christian
Shemar Wilbanks, 6-0 Soph., Sankofa Freedom Academy
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity
First Team
Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Sr. Berlin Brothersvalley
David Hill, 6-1 Sr., St. John’s Neumann
Davion Hill, 6-0 So., St. John’s Neumann
Vince Fryock, 6-0 Sr., Shade
Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity
Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity
Second Team
Aaron Bailey, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg
Kaden Koleszarik, 5-9 Sr., Shade
Vinnie Cugini, 6-1 So., Aquinas Academy
Noah Spencer, 5-10 Sr., North Penn-Liberty
Abe Countryman, 6-5 Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley
Scotty Zoscin, 6-1 Sr., Weatherly
Third Team
Matt Stanley, 5-10 So., Union
Kevaughn Price, 6-2 Jr., Bishop Canevin
DeMajh Salisbery, 6-1 So., La Academia
Dom Elliott, 6-4 Sr., Bishop Canevin
Devon Hemer, 6-5 Sr., Rochester
JD Azulay, 6-2 Jr., Rochester
NON-PIAA
Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy
Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen School
First Team
Jordan Longino, 6-5 Sr., Germantown Academy
Jameel Brown, 6-4 Jr., Haverford School
Derek Lively, 7-0 Jr., Westtown
Jaren Warley, 6-5 Sr., Westtown
Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Sr., The Hill School
Ed Holland, 6-6 Sr., Friends’ Central
Second Team
Rahdir Hicks, 6-0 Sr., Malvern Prep
Ny’Mire Little, 6-4 Sr., Westtown
Onyekachi Nzeh, 6-9 So., George School
Mushin Muhammed, 6-1 So., Germantown Friends
Fran Oschell, 6-6 Sr., Malvern Prep
Quin Berger, 6-1 Jr., Westtown