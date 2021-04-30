 Skip to main content
2020-21 All-State Boys Basketball Teams: Class 5A through 1A
HS Boys Basketball

2020-21 All-State Boys Basketball Teams: Class 5A through 1A

The 2021 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams, including each player’s school, height and class.

This will be updated throughout the week as each classification is released by the voting body.

CLASS 6A

Will be released Saturday at 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Aaron Lemon-Warren, Archbishop Ryan

Coach of the Year: Steve Piotrowicz, Erie Prep

First Team

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Sr., Archbishop Ryan

Karell Watkins, 6-5 Sr., Chester

Khali Horton, 6-8 So., Erie Cathedral Prep

Rodney Gallagher, 5-11 So., Laurel Highlands

Brayden Reynolds, 6-2 Sr., Chartiers Valley

Justin Edwards, 6-6 So., Imhotep

Malik Edwards, 6-2 Sr., Bonner-Prendergast

Second Team

Griffin Barrouk, 6-5 Sr., Bayard Rustin

C. J. Miles, 6-1 Sr., Bangor

Mike Dunn, 6-3 Sr., Trinity

Christian Tomasco, 6-9 Sr., Archbishop Ryan

Liam Galla, 6-5 Sr., Erie Cathedral Prep

Fareed Burton, 5-11 Sr., Chester

Third Team

Rhamir Barno, 6-0 So., Imhotep

Jayden Statum, 6-0 Jr., Shippensburg

Ty Burton, 5-10 Fr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Nate McGill, 6-4 Sr., Northern

Mike Wells, 6-3 Jr., New Castle

Denzel Figueroa, 6-5 Jr., Engineering & Science

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Dennis Csensits, Allentown Central Catholic

First Team

Hysier Miller, 6-2 Sr., Neumann-Goretti

Peyton Mele, 6-3 Sr., Hickory

Anquan Hill, 6-8 Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Liam Joyce, 6-6 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic

Tyson Thomas, 6-1 Jr., Allentown Central Catholic

Trey Martin, 6-4 Jr., Boiling Springs

Second Team

Andrew Ammerman, 6-7 Sr., North Catholic

Braden Bohannon, 5-11 Sr., Elco

Adou Thiero, 6-2 Jr., Quaker Valley

Connor Evans, 6-5 Sr., Hickory

Dakari Bradford, 6-5 Sr., Lincoln Park

Moses Hipps, 6-3 Fr., Archbishop Carroll

Third Team

Damon Gripp, 6-3 Sr., Tyrone

Devin Whitlock, 5-9 Jr., Belle Vernon

Jayden Weishaar, 6-0 Sr., Littlestown

Alex Walinski, 6-4 Sr., New Hope-Solebury

Michael Brooks, 6-0 Sr., Grove City

CLASS 3A

Player of the Year: Idris Ali, Loyalsock

Coach of the Year: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock

First Team

Idris Ali, 5-9 Sr. Loyalsock

Nisine Poplar, 6-5 Sr., Math, Civics & Sciences

Saraj Ali, 6-5 Jr., Loyalsock

Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Sr., Executive Education

Aaron Collins, 5-11 Sr., Erie First Christian

Brendan Boyle, 5-10 Jr., Notre Dame-Green Pond

Second Team

Ty Barrett, 6-0 Jr., Troy

Justin Moore, 6-1 Jr., Bishop McDevitt

Michael Balichik, 6-3 Sr., Mount Carmel

Devin Atkinson 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Catholic

IV Pettit, 6-2 Jr., Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6-4 Jr., Executive Education

Third Team

Kody Kratzer, 6-3 Sr., Palmerton

Matt Whysong, 6-0 Jr., Chestnut Ridge

Brandon Reed, 5-9 Sr., Riverside

Ethan Hartman, 6-5 Sr., Warrior Run

Benny Cano, 6-3 Sr., Greenville

Cameron Khoza, 6-7 Sr., Bishop Guilfoyle

Jace Miner, 6-3 Sr., Brookville

CLASS 2A

Player of the Year: Jake DiMichele, Sacred Heart

Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart

First Team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3 Jr., Sacred Heart

Dante Spadafora, 6-0 Sr., Sacred Heart

Quadir Miller, 5-11 Sr., Constitution

Camden Hurst, 6-1 Soph., Lancaster Mennonite

Jackson Juzang, 5-11 Jr., Winchester Thurston

Symir Priester, 6-4 Sr., Sankofa Freedom Academy

Second Team

Cole Fisher, 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Jacob Beccles, 6-3 Jr., Constitution

Kaden Claar, 6-0 Jr., Portage

Sky-Ler Thomas, 6-5 Sr., Kennedy Catholic

Isaiah Mienczyk, 6-4 Jr., Canton

Tyler Poznanski, 5-11 Sr., Conemaugh Twp.

Ryan Sinclair, 6-0 Sr., Glendale

Third Team

Preston Rainey, 6-1 Sr., Portage

Hector Tiburcio, 6-1 Jr., Antietam

Brevan Williams, 6-3 Jr., Greensburg CC

Earle Greer, 6-4 Jr., Delco Christian

Shemar Wilbanks, 6-0 Soph., Sankofa Freedom Academy

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley

Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity

First Team

Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Sr. Berlin Brothersvalley

David Hill, 6-1 Sr., St. John’s Neumann

Davion Hill, 6-0 So., St. John’s Neumann

Vince Fryock, 6-0 Sr., Shade

Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity

Second Team

Aaron Bailey, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg

Kaden Koleszarik, 5-9 Sr., Shade

Vinnie Cugini, 6-1 So., Aquinas Academy

Noah Spencer, 5-10 Sr., North Penn-Liberty

Abe Countryman, 6-5 Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley

Scotty Zoscin, 6-1 Sr., Weatherly

Third Team

Matt Stanley, 5-10 So., Union

Kevaughn Price, 6-2 Jr., Bishop Canevin

DeMajh Salisbery, 6-1 So., La Academia

Dom Elliott, 6-4 Sr., Bishop Canevin

Devon Hemer, 6-5 Sr., Rochester

JD Azulay, 6-2 Jr., Rochester

NON-PIAA

Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy

Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen School

First Team

Jordan Longino, 6-5 Sr., Germantown Academy

Jameel Brown, 6-4 Jr., Haverford School

Derek Lively, 7-0 Jr., Westtown

Jaren Warley, 6-5 Sr., Westtown

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Sr., The Hill School

Ed Holland, 6-6 Sr., Friends’ Central

Second Team

Rahdir Hicks, 6-0 Sr., Malvern Prep

Ny’Mire Little, 6-4 Sr., Westtown

Onyekachi Nzeh, 6-9 So., George School

Mushin Muhammed, 6-1 So., Germantown Friends

Fran Oschell, 6-6 Sr., Malvern Prep

Quin Berger, 6-1 Jr., Westtown

