2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 4A and Class 3A teams
All-State Girls Basketball

2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 4A and Class 3A teams

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A and Class 3A All-State Girls Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach of the year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills

First Team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9

Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6

Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4

Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6

Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9

Second Team

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3

Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6

Third Team

Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8

Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8

Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

First Team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8

Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7

Second Team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6

Third Team

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5

Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5

Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0

