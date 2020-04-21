2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 4A and Class 3A teams

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A and Class 3A All-State Girls Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic
Coach of the year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills
First Team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9
Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6
Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4
Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6
Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9
Second Team
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3
Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8
Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6
Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6
Third Team
Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2
Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8
Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8
Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3
Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
First Team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7
Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7
Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8
Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7
Second Team
Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8
Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2
Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5
Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5
Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6
Third Team
Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5
Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5
Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5
Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!