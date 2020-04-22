You are the owner of this article.
2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 2A and Class 1A teams
2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 2A and Class 1A teams

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A and Class 1A All-State Girls Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

First Team

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6

Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0

Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8

Second Team

Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5

Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4

Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5

Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9

Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1

Third Team

Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5

Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7

Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the year: Jim Roman, Jenkintown

First Team

Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7

Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1

Second Team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0

Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7

Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8

Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9

Third Team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6

Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3

Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2

Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8

