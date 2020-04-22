2019-20 All-State Girls Basketball Class 2A and Class 1A teams

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A and Class 1A All-State Girls Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle
First Team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6
Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8
Second Team
Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7
Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5
Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4
Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5
Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9
Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6
Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1
Third Team
Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7
Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5
Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3
Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7
Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1
Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year: Jim Roman, Jenkintown
First Team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7
Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1
Second Team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0
Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7
Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0
Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9
Third Team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6
Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3
Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2
Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!