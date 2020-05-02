You are the owner of this article.
2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 6A team
The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

Player of the year

Ethan Morton, 6-5 sr., G, Butler

Coach of the year Matt Coldren, Wilson

First Team

Ethan Morton, 6-5, sr., G, Butler

William Jeffress, 6-7, sr., F, Erie McDowell

Jalen Duren, 6-9, so. F, Roman Catholic

Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, sr., G, Coatesville

Stevie Mitchell, 6-2, jr., G, Wilson

Jeff Woodward, 6-10, sr., F, Methacton

Second Team

Lynn Greer, 6-1, sr., G, Roman Catholic

Ike Herster, 6-6, sr., F, Kennedy Catholic

Karell Watkins, 6-4, jr., F, Chester

Justice Williams, 6-3, so., G, Roman Catholic

Erik Timko, 6-3, sr., G, Methacton

Yasir Stover, 6-0, sr., G, Simon Gratz

Third Team

Jaelen McGlone, 6-4, sr., G, Cheltenham

Shaquil Bender, 6-2, sr., G, Abraham Lincoln

Zach Rocco, 6-2, sr., G, Penn-Trafford

Jake Hoffman, 6-3, sr., F, Mt. Lebanon

Akeem Taylor, 6-4, sr., G, Chester

Caleb Mims, 6-0, sr., G, Bethlehem Freedom

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

