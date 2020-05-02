2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 6A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
Player of the year
Ethan Morton, 6-5 sr., G, Butler
Coach of the year Matt Coldren, Wilson
First Team
Ethan Morton, 6-5, sr., G, Butler
William Jeffress, 6-7, sr., F, Erie McDowell
Jalen Duren, 6-9, so. F, Roman Catholic
Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, sr., G, Coatesville
Stevie Mitchell, 6-2, jr., G, Wilson
Jeff Woodward, 6-10, sr., F, Methacton
Second Team
Lynn Greer, 6-1, sr., G, Roman Catholic
Ike Herster, 6-6, sr., F, Kennedy Catholic
Karell Watkins, 6-4, jr., F, Chester
Justice Williams, 6-3, so., G, Roman Catholic
Erik Timko, 6-3, sr., G, Methacton
Yasir Stover, 6-0, sr., G, Simon Gratz
Third Team
Jaelen McGlone, 6-4, sr., G, Cheltenham
Shaquil Bender, 6-2, sr., G, Abraham Lincoln
Zach Rocco, 6-2, sr., G, Penn-Trafford
Jake Hoffman, 6-3, sr., F, Mt. Lebanon
Akeem Taylor, 6-4, sr., G, Chester
Caleb Mims, 6-0, sr., G, Bethlehem Freedom
