2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 5A team
2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 5A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: Deuce Turner, 6-1, sr., G, Malvern Prep

Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg

First Team

Deuce Turner, 6-1, sr., G, Malvern Prep

Rahsool Diggins, 6-3, jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Andrew Carr, 6-10, sr., F, West Chester East

Michael Carmody, 6-6, sr., F, Mars

Quadir Copeland, 6-5, jr., F, Gettysburg

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, Fr. G, Laurel Highlands

Second Team

Jaylen Stinson, 6-0, jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5, jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Michael Lucarotti, 6-4, jr., G, Erie Cathedral Prep

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5, jr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4, sr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Josh Parra, 6-5, sr., F, Milton Hershey

Third Team

Mason Barnes, 6-1, sr., G, Pottsville

Marcus Randolph, 6-4, jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Logan Shanahan, 6-6, sr., F, Unionville

Daryl Coleman, 6-4, jr., F, Southern Lehigh

Seth Beers, 6-0, sr., G, Lampeter-Strasburg

Elijah Rosenthal, 6-0, sr., G, Wallenpaupack

