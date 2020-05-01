2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 5A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: Deuce Turner, 6-1, sr., G, Malvern Prep
Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg
First Team
Deuce Turner, 6-1, sr., G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3, jr., G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10, sr., F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6, sr., F, Mars
Quadir Copeland, 6-5, jr., F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, Fr. G, Laurel Highlands
Second Team
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0, jr., G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5, jr., F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, 6-4, jr., G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5, jr., F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4, sr., F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5, sr., F, Milton Hershey
Third Team
Mason Barnes, 6-1, sr., G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4, jr., F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6, sr., F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4, jr., F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0, sr., G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elijah Rosenthal, 6-0, sr., G, Wallenpaupack
