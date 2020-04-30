You are the owner of this article.
2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 4A team
All-State Boys Basketball

2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 4A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Jordan Longino, 6-4, jr., G, Germantown Academy

Coach of the year: Brendan Stanton, Pope John Paul II

First Team

Jordan Longino, 6-4, jr., G, Germantown Academy

Tyreese Watson, 6-4, jr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Elijah Taylor, 6-8, sr., F, Imhotep

John Camden, 6-7, jr., F, Archbishop Carroll

Donald Whitehead, 5-11, jr., F, Hickory

Caleb Dorsey, 6-8, sr., F, Hill School

Second Team

Isiah Warfield, 6-5, sr., F, Central Valley

Nick Filchner, 6-8, sr., F, Allentown CC

Ibrihim Kane, 6-5, sr., F, Polumbo

Jake Kelly, 6-3, sr., G, Bishop McDevitt

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6, jr., F, Hill School

Zach Rovinsky, 6-7, sr., F, Western Wayne

Third Team

Drew McKeon, 6-3, sr., G, Pope John Paul II

Steven Ressler, 5-11, jr., G, Bedford

Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0, sr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Johnny Crise, 6-6, sr., F, Highlands

Justin Green, 6-5, jr., F, Pope John Paul II

Peyton Mele, 6-3, jr., G, Hickory

