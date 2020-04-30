2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 4A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Jordan Longino, 6-4, jr., G, Germantown Academy
Coach of the year: Brendan Stanton, Pope John Paul II
First Team
Jordan Longino, 6-4, jr., G, Germantown Academy
Tyreese Watson, 6-4, jr., G, Bonner-Prendergast
Elijah Taylor, 6-8, sr., F, Imhotep
John Camden, 6-7, jr., F, Archbishop Carroll
Donald Whitehead, 5-11, jr., F, Hickory
Caleb Dorsey, 6-8, sr., F, Hill School
Second Team
Isiah Warfield, 6-5, sr., F, Central Valley
Nick Filchner, 6-8, sr., F, Allentown CC
Ibrihim Kane, 6-5, sr., F, Polumbo
Jake Kelly, 6-3, sr., G, Bishop McDevitt
Gabe Dorsey, 6-6, jr., F, Hill School
Zach Rovinsky, 6-7, sr., F, Western Wayne
Third Team
Drew McKeon, 6-3, sr., G, Pope John Paul II
Steven Ressler, 5-11, jr., G, Bedford
Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0, sr., G, Bonner-Prendergast
Johnny Crise, 6-6, sr., F, Highlands
Justin Green, 6-5, jr., F, Pope John Paul II
Peyton Mele, 6-3, jr., G, Hickory
