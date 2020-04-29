2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 3A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Chance Westry, 6-5, so., G, Trinity
Coach of the year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic
First Team
Chance Westry, 6-5, so., G, Trinity
Jalen Warley, 6-5, jr., F, Westtown
Noah Collier, 6-7, sr., F, Westtown
Jordan Hall, 6-8, sr., F, Neumann-Goretti
Jamil Manigo, 6-4, sr., F, Bishop McDevitt
Robert Smith, 6-0, sr., G, Bishop McDevitt,
Second Team
Hakim Byrd, 5-10, sr., G, Neumann-Goretti
Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, sr., G, North Catholic
Franck Kepnang, 6-10, jr., F, Westtown
Aiden Gair, 6-2, sr., G, Loyalsock
Cameron Young, 6-6, sr., F, Neumann-Goretti
Ed Holland, 6-6, jr., F, Friends Central
Third Team
Cam Polak, 6-1, sr., G, Steel Valley
Isaiah Smith, 6-0, sr., G, Lincoln Park
Matt Bengel, 6-3, sr., F, Mercyhurst Prep
Jake Perry, 5-11, sr., G, Camp Hill
Hysier Miller, 6-1, jr., G, Neumann-Goretti
Aaron Collins, 6-0, jr., G, Erie First Christian
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!