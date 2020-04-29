You are the owner of this article.
2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 3A team
All-State Boys Basketball

2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 3A team

Trinity Annville-Cleona Basketball 7 (copy) (copy)

Trinity’s Chance Westry, left, is the state's top Class 3A boys basketball player according to the state's high school sports writers.

 Sentinel file

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Chance Westry, 6-5, so., G, Trinity

Coach of the year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic

First Team

Chance Westry, 6-5, so., G, Trinity

Jalen Warley, 6-5, jr., F, Westtown

Noah Collier, 6-7, sr., F, Westtown

Jordan Hall, 6-8, sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Jamil Manigo, 6-4, sr., F, Bishop McDevitt

Robert Smith, 6-0, sr., G, Bishop McDevitt,

Second Team

Hakim Byrd, 5-10, sr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, sr., G, North Catholic

Franck Kepnang, 6-10, jr., F, Westtown

Aiden Gair, 6-2, sr., G, Loyalsock

Cameron Young, 6-6, sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Ed Holland, 6-6, jr., F, Friends Central

Third Team

Cam Polak, 6-1, sr., G, Steel Valley

Isaiah Smith, 6-0, sr., G, Lincoln Park

Matt Bengel, 6-3, sr., F, Mercyhurst Prep

Jake Perry, 5-11, sr., G, Camp Hill

Hysier Miller, 6-1, jr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Aaron Collins, 6-0, jr., G, Erie First Christian

