2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 2A team
All-State Boys Basketball

2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 2A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Nasine Poplar, 6-4, jr., G, Math, Civics & Science

Coach of the year: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart

First Team

Nasine Poplar, 6-4, jr., G, Math, Civics & Science

Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0, sr., G, Constitution

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, so., F, Sacred Heart

Dante Spadafora, 6-0, sr., G, Sacred Heart

Andy Zuchelli, 6-2, sr., G Northstar

Abe Atiyeh, 6-0, sr., G, Moravian Academy

Second Team

Isaac Marshall, 6-2, sr., F, Academy of the New Church

Jevin Muniz, 6-5, jr., G, Executive Education

Malik Smith, 6-3, sr., G, Sto-Rox

Tvon Jones, 6-4, sr., G, Math, Civics & Science

Malik Ramsey, 6-3, sr., G, California

Tyler Fritz, 6-3, sr., F, Marian Catholic

Third Team

Jessiah Witherspoon, 5-10, sr., G, Bishop Guilfoyle

Eric Hopson, 6-2, sr., F, Farrell

Jackson Piotrowski, 6-6, sr., F, Delco Christian

Kieran Burrier, 6-0, sr., F, Holy Cross

Titus Wilkins, 6-4, sr., F, Executive Education

Darius Ellis, 6-7, sr., F, Dock Mennonite

