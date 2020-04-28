2019-20 All-State Boys Basketball Class 2A team

The 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Nasine Poplar, 6-4, jr., G, Math, Civics & Science
Coach of the year: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart
First Team
Nasine Poplar, 6-4, jr., G, Math, Civics & Science
Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0, sr., G, Constitution
Jake DiMichele, 6-3, so., F, Sacred Heart
Dante Spadafora, 6-0, sr., G, Sacred Heart
Andy Zuchelli, 6-2, sr., G Northstar
Abe Atiyeh, 6-0, sr., G, Moravian Academy
Second Team
Isaac Marshall, 6-2, sr., F, Academy of the New Church
Jevin Muniz, 6-5, jr., G, Executive Education
Malik Smith, 6-3, sr., G, Sto-Rox
Tvon Jones, 6-4, sr., G, Math, Civics & Science
Malik Ramsey, 6-3, sr., G, California
Tyler Fritz, 6-3, sr., F, Marian Catholic
Third Team
Jessiah Witherspoon, 5-10, sr., G, Bishop Guilfoyle
Eric Hopson, 6-2, sr., F, Farrell
Jackson Piotrowski, 6-6, sr., F, Delco Christian
Kieran Burrier, 6-0, sr., F, Holy Cross
Titus Wilkins, 6-4, sr., F, Executive Education
Darius Ellis, 6-7, sr., F, Dock Mennonite
