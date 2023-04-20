HUMMELSTOWN — Mechanicsburg’s Will Hummel had authored 11 strikeouts — a blend of whiffs and batters looking — through 5 2/3 innings Thursday against Lower Dauphin.

LD’s Ty Fischl dug in at the plate in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and Hunter Strohm at second base as the potential game-tying run after he plated Noah Heath and Casey Westerberg on a two-run single

Then the glove popped.

Like the 11 batters before him, Fischl waved and missed at a Hummel heater, ending the threat and preserving Mechanicsburg’s one-run lead. The Wildcats tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, and behind Hummel's complete-game, 13-strikeout performance, topped the Falcons 6-2 at Nye Elementary.

“(Will’s) in a good rhythm right now. You can tell he's comfortable,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “He's repeating his windup, got some life on it, and he moved the ball around in the zone today. He was up when he needed to be up, down when he needed to be down. That's a good hitting team. Those guys can swing it. And to get 13 Ks, that’s pretty good. He's tremendous for us.”

Until the sixth-inning danger, Hummel picked apart the LD batting order. The Falcons (10-2, 7-1 Mid-Penn Keystone) didn’t record a hit until the top of the fifth with a Fischl double to center. By that time, Hummel had accumulated eight strikeouts.

Entering Thursday’s start, Hummel carried 14 1/3 no-hit innings across his last four appearances. The clean slate through four extended the run to 18 1/3.

“I was locating my fastball pretty well, especially in those early innings, working inside-outside,” Hummel said. “I was making sure I was painting the edges. I think I only threw a handful of off-speeds, and that was really effective for me.”

Hummel had some help early, as the Wildcat bats ended a scoreless tie in the top of the third. Reese Young led off with a walk, advanced to third on a single from Jeff Lougee, and scored on a Zach Lochary sacrifice fly.

Mechanicsburg (8-3, 6-2) added on in the fourth, as Kale Clark trailed an RBI double down the left-field line and scored Henry Zercher. Lougee made it a three-run lead in the fifth with a solo home run over the right-center fence.

“What we've done in the last two weeks is we've gotten hits with guys in scoring position,” McAllister said. “When we've gotten guys in spots and we've gotten chances to score, we've gotten a big hit. … And honestly, it's not that we played badly in some of the games we lost. We just didn't put the ball in play when we needed to put the ball in play. But it's nice to see us do that. Confidence is a funny thing.”

That confidence resurfaced in the top of the seventh after LD posted the two runs. Lochary delivered an RBI ground out, and Zercher slapped a two-run single into left-center.

LD starting pitcher Trey Harper worked four innings in the loss, scattering four hits and giving up two runs while striking out four. Evan Duff spelled Harper and allowed the final four runs across three innings. He surrendered five hits and walked one.

“I just knew we needed more,” Zercher said of his two-run single. “I was just trying to stick to my approach and take it the other way, and I got it done. Once we get going, we just know we can hit and keep going and hype each other up.”

Hummel allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, but struck out the second batter and induced a double play to polish off the complete game.

The Wildcats trimmed the Falcons’ division lead to one game.

“It means everything,” Hummel said. “After the first game, a tough loss, 1-0, we came back and we were gonna fight today, and that's what we did. We hit the ball well, we made some plays in the field, and overall, we got it done.”

