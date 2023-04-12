Mechanicsburg’s Will Hummel had turned in seven no-hit innings Wednesday, but the Wildcats and host Hershey were tied at one.

The Wildcat starting pitcher, who pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Gettysburg April 4, needed run support. That support came quickly, as Eli Pratt hit an eighth-inning sacrifice fly to right field, and Henry Zercher lined an RBI double to left-center, giving Mechanicsburg a two-run lead. In the bottom half, Shawn Karpaitis allowed a run but earned the save, and the Wildcats outlasted Hershey 3-2 in extra innings.

Hummel’s no-hit streak has stretched to 14 innings, including the final two frames of his start against Elizabethtown March 24. In Wednesday’s outing, the right-hander struck out eight Trojans while issuing four walks. Hershey’s run, scored in the third inning, was unearned after an error at first base.

Aside from Pratt and Zercher’s extra-inning heroics, Zach Lochary knocked a one-run single in the third-inning and finished the day 2 for 4. The senior second baseman and Jeff Lougee scored the go-ahead runs after reaching on a hit-by-pitch and a single.

The Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mid-Penn Keystone) are in the middle of the pack in the division standings. Lower Dauphin (7-1, 5-0) maintained its division lead with a 14-4 win over Carlisle Wednesday.

Boblick sends Colts home happy

A wild pitch in the eighth inning advanced Cedar Cliff’s Carter Enders to second base after the junior reached on a one-out walk. Teammate Jordan Negley had been retired by Mifflin County’s Tucker Gill on a pop out and Michael Boblick stood at the plate.

On a 1-0 count, Boblick roped a ground-rule double into left field, scoring Enders and and clinching a 3-2 walk-off victory for the Colts. Cedar Cliff had rallied from a two-run deficit through five innings, with Sam Grube posting a one-run single and later scoring on an error.

Negley was stellar on the mound for the Colts, working five innings where he scattered five hits on two runs and punched out six. Devin Niemiec matched his starter’s performance with three shutout innings in relief, permitting two hits while striking out three.

Grube paced Cedar Cliff with two hits, and eight of the Colts’ nine starters found the hit column.

Wednesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff 3, Mifflin County 2 (8 inn.)

Central Dauphin 4, Cumberland Valley 3

State College 9, Red Land 4

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 14, Carlisle 4

Mechanicsburg 3, Hershey 2 (8 inn.)

