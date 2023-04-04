Will Hummel pounded his fist into his glove and let out a yell in celebration.

The Mechanicsburg starting pitcher had recorded his ninth and final strikeout with a curve ball that painted the outside corner of the strike zone to ring up Gettysburg’s Wes Coolbaugh.

That curve ball was Hummel’s signature pitch Tuesday at Rickenbach & Shirley Field. The hard throwing right-hander mixed in off-speed and high-80s fastballs to fan nine Warriors en route to five no-hit innings and 10-0 mercy-rule win for the Wildcats.

“I knew this team was good coming into it,” Hummel said. “I knew we were gonna face some good pitching today and that was gonna fall on me on the mound. I had to make sure that we were going to get out of the innings quick with minimal hits and runs. So a lot of that was in my head, and I just came out here to throw, and I guess that happened today.”

Mechanicsburg jumped on Tennessee pledge and Gettysburg starting pitcher Tegan Kuhns for five runs in the first two innings and bombarded reliever Coolbaugh for five more runs to punctuate the victory.

Hummel retired the first eight batters he faced and allowed his only baserunner — Gettysburg’s Wyatt Sokul — in the top of the third inning on a walk. Hummel had confidence into the start, but the Wildcats posting a run in the bottom half of the first boosted it.

Mechanicsburg (4-2, 2-1 Keystone) drew three walks off Kuhns in the first, and Henry Zercher plated the first run on a groundout to first.

“We had a plan going into the game on how to pitch to some batters,” said Mechanicsburg catcher Eli Pratt, who went 2 for 2 with a walk, “but I just wanted to make sure he was confident going into it. You know, nice and loose, throwing strikes and just attacking the zone.”

The ‘Cats scratched across four more runs in the second inning after Kuhns issued another trio of free passes and gave up runs on a bases-loaded walk to Zach Lochary, a Shawn Karpaitis groundout and a Pratt single. Jeff Lougee also scored on a wild pitch.

Kuhns lasted two innings for the Warriors (4-2, 2-1), scattering two hits, walking six and punching out three.

“I was proud of our approach there in the first inning or two,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “We didn’t swing at some of that stuff in the dirt. We took pretty good at-bats, made him work, made him throw some pitches, and getting the first run today was big when you have someone on the mound that’s throwing like Will was.”

Mechanicsburg piled on the insurance with five runs in the fourth inning.

Karpaitis stirred a two-out rally with an RBI single back up the middle that scored Lougee. Pratt guided a soft single into right field to plate Karpaitis, and after another single from Zercher, Kale Clark cleared the bases with a double into right.

Clark ended up scoring when the throw home went out of play.

“We tacked runs on,” McAllister said. “We got up, and we went and got more which is so important, especially in these three-game weeks with pitching. If you got the chance to save some arms, that’s really, really important.”

All that remained was Hummel’s fourth 1-2-3 inning of the afternoon which included two strikeouts.

With the pop of Pratt’s glove as the final curveball was delivered, and the third-strike signal of the home plate umpire, Hummel pounded his fist into leather in celebration.

“I think just getting it together as a team and kinda building that up one run at a time,” Hummel said, “it felt so good. The energy was great and we just need to keep it going these next couple games.”