Three words came to mind for Will Hummel and Shawn Karpaitis following Mechanicsburg baseball’s 2-1 District 3 Class 5A opening-round win against Donegal Friday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

“Hard fought battle.”

Both players, individually, overcame struggles in the first-round tilt. Hummel’s was on the mound, facing runners on first and second in the top of the sixth inning of a one-run game. Karpaitis’ came at the plate, trailing in a pair of 0-2 counts in the fourth and fifth innings.

Hummel escaped the sixth inning by inducing a fly out to left to preserve the Wildcat’s one-run lead. Karpaitis worked back from both 0-2 holes, blistering a triple and single that translated to both Mechanicsburg runs.

The mental fortitude of both players was the deciding factor, and the Wildcats (15-6) secured their first district quarterfinals berth since 2015. The victory sets up a matchup with Shippensburg Monday, a 3-1 winner over Susquehannock earlier Friday.

“It feels great,” Hummel said. “We've been wanting this all year, working towards this, and we knew it all came down to this game. So we're definitely not satisfied. We’re hungry for the next and we're gonna keep rolling.”

Mechanicsburg’s hunger surfaced when Karpaitis split the left-center gap for a lead-off triple in the bottom of the fourth. The Wildcats had left the bases loaded in the third, and the energy as Karpaitis slid into third base could be felt and heard across all corners of the diamond.

After legging out the three-bagger, Karpaitis sprinted home on a wild pitch, giving the ‘Cats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“That's actually the first (triple) of the year,” Karpaitis said, “so it feels good to come around, have (Coach Clay McAllister) there hype me up a little bit more and then having the dugout hype also. It’s just something you can’t beat. It was a good feeling.”

Hummel's work on the hill was also hard to beat. The recent Pittsburgh commit retired 15 of the first 17 Donegal (13-8) batters he faced, allowing one hit and a walk in that stretch.

Hummel lost some of his command in the sixth inning, issuing back-to-back walks and advancing runners to second and third on a sacrifice bunt. Donegal’s Landon Sexton drew first blood off the ace with a sac fly to left, but after a hit by pitch, Hummel erased the Indians’ would-be equalizer with a fly out.

Hummel finished at six innings, permitting the one run while walking three and striking out four. Reese Young wielded the save in the seventh, setting down the side in order with two punch outs.

“I have all the confidence in the world in him,” McAllister said of Hummel. “At the same time, I know him well enough by now to know when he's slowing down a little bit and when he's tiring out. … So I thought he was gonna go get that out. And then my gut just said, ‘Let's go to the left-hander and let's go get it.’”

Karpaitis provided Hummel more insurance in the fifth, knocking home a run on a single to right after Mechanicsburg juiced the bases on an error, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Donegal starter Jaden Fabian maneuvered out of danger on several occasions. He worked all six innings, scattering five hits while walking two and fanning nine in a losing decision. Karpaitis recorded the only multihit game between both clubs.

“He’s so capable, and he’s so talented,” McAllister said of Karpaitis. “He’s been down a little bit lately on himself, but that’s what he can do. He’s got power, and when he hits it, he can run.”

For the Wildcat seniors, Friday’s win felt like redemption. The Wildcats exited last year’s tournament in the first round, and it was a moment they refused to relive.

“I feel like a lot of us learned that our seniors,” Karpaitis said. “We were focused on getting to this goal right here. Last year, I was on deck when we got the last out (in the playoff game). And this year, I don’t want to leave anything on the table. I want to get everything that we can right now.”

