West Shore Chapter Hall of Fame: East Pennsboro's Gery Schnarrs, Mechanicsburg's Tyler Schwarzman named recipients of the 2020 Earley Family Scholarships

East Pennsboro's Gery Schnarrs and Mechanicsburg's Tyler Schwarzman were selected by the West Shore Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame as recipients of the 2020 Earley Family Scholarships.

Schnarrs and Schwarzman were chosen from among 25 eligible nominees submitted this year and each will receive a $1,000 college scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year. Northern's Meredith Engle and Camp Hill's Matthew Gurgiolo were selected as the runners-up and will receive a $500 college scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Schnarrs, a field hockey player for East Pennsboro, is ranked No. 3 in her class of 173, according to the organization, and will attend the University of Virginia to play Division I field hockey and study biology, chemical engineering or biomedical engineering. Schnarrs holds the school record for career points (198) for the Panthers, had 23 goals and 10 assists in her senior year and was named 2019 All-Sentinel Player of the Year, Subway Friday Night Lights Scholar Athlete of the Year and made the National Field Hockey Coaches Association High School National Academic Squad.

Schwarzman, a football and baseball player for Mechanicsburg, is ranked No. 1 in his class of 286 students and plans to attend Washington College to study communication and media and play baseball. Schwarzman's football career was short-lived thanks to a broken collarbone during Week 4 of his senior year, but not before getting five catches for 53 yards for the season. In his junior year of baseball, Schwarzman batted .313, had 14 RBIs and four runs. He was named to the 2018 All-Sentinel Honorable Mentions list and was a three-time varsity letter winner in baseball and one-time letter winner in football.

