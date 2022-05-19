Updated: Final District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 18

The final District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 18 (updated at 2 a.m. Thursday). Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings are final after games played May 18 and D3 playoff brackets should be released Thursday. D3 playoff games begin Friday in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications (Sentinel area qualifying teams in bold):
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.580336
2. Halifax (15-5) - 0.561511
3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533388
4. Greenwood (9-11) - 0.403478
-----
5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.394424
6. Christian School Of York (5-5) - 0.392720
7. Millersburg (8-12) - 0.373531
8. Lancaster County Christian (4-6) - 0.338634
9. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.306491
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.212715
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.648157
2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.638494
3. Fairfield (14-4) - 0.619199
4. Kutztown (14-6) - 0.585375
5. Newport (12-8) - 0.467667
6. Upper Dauphin (8-12) - 0.366580
-----
7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.343605
8. York Catholic (3-14) - 0.336234
9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.319167
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.262690
11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.262004
12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.248904
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.688407
2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.553392
3. Trinity (12-8) - 0.548172
4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.544561
5. Bermudian Springs (9-10) - 0.522088
6. Annville-Cleona (9-10- 0 0.458451
-----
7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.449491
8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.438986
9. Brandywine Heights (8-11) - 0.430376
10. Hanover (9-11) - 0.424021
11. Susquenita (3-17) - 0.272354
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (14-6) - 0.642573
2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.630274
3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.627620
4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.603517
5. Littlestown (12-6) - 0.598767
6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.541712
7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539711
8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.529329
9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495439
10. Big Spring (7-13) - 0.477520
-----
11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.476523
12. Bishop McDevitt (6-13) - 0.473491
13. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394
14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.446224
15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.432919
16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.400864
17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.398069
18. Boiling Springs (3-17) - 0.369302
19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.757947
2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433
3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.721801
4. Ephrata (14-6) - 0.697857
5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.693342
6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.687267
7. Red Land (12-8) - 0.666950
8. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.653904
9. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652688
10. South Western (12-7) - 0.650842
11. Northern York (13-7) - 0.647127
12. Twin Valley (12-7) - 0.642783
13. Waynesboro (12-6) - 0.642759
14. Lampeter Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642744
15. New Oxford (12-6) - 0.641179
16. Gettysburg (12-7) - 0.637279
-----
17. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.636126
18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044
19. Shippensburg (12-8) - 0.605778
20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.593879
21. Northeastern (9-11) - 0.568403
22. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.555811
23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.544424
24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.543101
25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.540969
26. West York (7-13) - 0.497402
27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739
28. Hershey (5-14) - 0.450400
29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.441179
30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.393750
31. Dover (3-17) - 0.372795
32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.325565
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789581
2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780904
3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.751643
4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.748469
5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.738500
6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731242
7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.727331
8. Cedar Cliff (15-5) - 0.721352
9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.719131
10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.658879
11. Penn Manor (11-9) - 0.637917
12. Wilson (9-9) - 0.637157
-----
13. Central York (11-9) - 0.626344
14. Chambersburg Area (8-12) - 0.599812
15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555952
16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.436257
17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.434066
18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398132
19. Reading (2-16) - 0.356784
20. Central Dauphin East (2-18) - 0.350149
21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.308886
22. William Penn (0-19) - 0.282197
District 3 games scheduled for May 18:
Bishop McDevitt 11, Central Dauphin East 0
Waynesboro 3, Chambersburg 0
Fairfield 3, York Catholic 1
Halifax 9, East Juniata 3
Ephrata 5, Twin Valley 1
Greenwood 11, Susquenita 6
West Perry 9, Juniata 1
Shippensburg 3, New Oxford 0
Northeastern 2, Big Spring 1
Northeastern 13, William Penn 1
Red Land 14, Gettysburg 5
Wilson 4, Boyertown 2