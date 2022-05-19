Updated: Final District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 18

The final District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 18 (updated at 2 a.m. Thursday). Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings are final after games played May 18 and D3 playoff brackets should be released Thursday. D3 playoff games begin Friday in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications (Sentinel area qualifying teams in bold):