Updated: Final District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 18

Baseball stock photo

The final District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 18 (updated at 2 a.m. Thursday). Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings are final after games played May 18 and D3 playoff brackets should be released Thursday. D3 playoff games begin Friday in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications (Sentinel area qualifying teams in bold):

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.580336

2. Halifax (15-5) - 0.561511

3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533388

4. Greenwood (9-11) - 0.403478

-----

5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.394424

6. Christian School Of York (5-5) - 0.392720

7. Millersburg (8-12) - 0.373531

8. Lancaster County Christian (4-6) - 0.338634

9. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.306491

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.212715

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.648157

2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.638494

3. Fairfield (14-4) - 0.619199

4. Kutztown (14-6) - 0.585375

5. Newport (12-8) - 0.467667

6. Upper Dauphin (8-12) - 0.366580

-----

7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.343605

8. York Catholic (3-14) - 0.336234

9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.319167

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.262690

11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.262004

12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.248904

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.688407

2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.553392

3. Trinity (12-8) - 0.548172

4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.544561

5. Bermudian Springs (9-10) - 0.522088

6. Annville-Cleona (9-10- 0 0.458451

-----

7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.449491

8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.438986

9. Brandywine Heights (8-11) - 0.430376

10. Hanover (9-11) - 0.424021

11. Susquenita (3-17) - 0.272354

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (14-6) - 0.642573

2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.630274 

3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.627620 

4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.603517

5. Littlestown (12-6) - 0.598767 

6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.541712

7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539711

8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.529329

9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495439

10. Big Spring (7-13) - 0.477520

-----

11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.476523

12. Bishop McDevitt (6-13) - 0.473491

13. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394

14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.446224

15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.432919

16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.400864

17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.398069

18. Boiling Springs (3-17) - 0.369302

19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095

Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.757947 

2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433 

3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.721801 

4. Ephrata (14-6) - 0.697857 

5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.693342

6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.687267

7. Red Land (12-8) - 0.666950

8. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.653904

9. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652688

10. South Western (12-7) - 0.650842 

11. Northern York (13-7) - 0.647127 

12. Twin Valley (12-7) - 0.642783

13. Waynesboro (12-6) - 0.642759

14. Lampeter Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642744

15. New Oxford (12-6) - 0.641179

16. Gettysburg (12-7) - 0.637279

-----

17. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.636126

18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044 

19. Shippensburg (12-8) - 0.605778

20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.593879

21. Northeastern (9-11) - 0.568403 

22. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.555811 

23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.544424 

24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.543101 

25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.540969

26. West York (7-13) - 0.497402

27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739

28. Hershey (5-14) - 0.450400

29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.441179

30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.393750

31. Dover (3-17) - 0.372795

32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.325565

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789581

2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780904

3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.751643

4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.748469

5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.738500

6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731242

7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.727331

8. Cedar Cliff (15-5) - 0.721352

9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.719131

10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.658879

11. Penn Manor (11-9) - 0.637917

12. Wilson (9-9) - 0.637157

-----

13. Central York (11-9) - 0.626344

14. Chambersburg Area (8-12) - 0.599812

15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555952

16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.436257

17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.434066

18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398132

19. Reading (2-16) - 0.356784

20. Central Dauphin East (2-18) - 0.350149

21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.308886

22. William Penn (0-19) - 0.282197

District 3 games scheduled for May 18:

Bishop McDevitt 11, Central Dauphin East 0

Waynesboro 3, Chambersburg 0

Fairfield 3, York Catholic 1

Halifax 9, East Juniata 3

Ephrata 5, Twin Valley 1

Greenwood 11, Susquenita 6

West Perry 9, Juniata 1

Shippensburg 3, New Oxford 0

Northeastern 2, Big Spring 1 

Northeastern 13, William Penn 1

Red Land 14, Gettysburg 5

Wilson 4, Boyertown 2 

Download PDF 2022 District 3 1A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 2A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 3A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 4A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 5A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 6A bracket
