Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 17

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 17 (updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday). Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.578913
2. Halifax (14-5) - 0.557624
3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533059
4. Greenwood (8-11) - 0.391422
-----
5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.390960
6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.389315
7. Millersburg (8-12) - 0.376205
8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.303257
9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.291874
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.210951
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.646824
2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.637896
3. Fairfield (13- 4) - 0.614022
4. Kutztown (14-6) - 0.584774
5. Newport (12-8) - 0.469013
6. Upper Dauphin (8-12) - 0.369855
-----
7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345557
8. York Catholic (3-13) - 0.341374
9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.319167
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.262690
11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.261442
12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.249906
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.687503
2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.553841
3. Trinity (12-8) - 0.548172
4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.545555
5. Bermudian Springs (9-10) - 0.521869
6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451
-----
7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039
8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.440713
9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.439926
10. Hanover (9-11) - 0.423969
11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.277585
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (13-6) - 0.634888
2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.630072
3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.628243
4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.604545
5. Littlestown (12-6) - 0.600211
6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.542072
7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539832
8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528651
9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547
10. Big Spring (7-12) - 0.483246
-----
11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477580
12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394
13. Bishop McDevitt (5-13) - 0.451611
14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.445988
15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.434281
16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401426
17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.395361
18. Boiling Springs (3-17) - 0.367445
19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042
2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433
3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.721064
4. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.691583
5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307
6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.688139
7. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.660091
8. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658801
9. Red Land (11-8) - 0.658602
10. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654038
11. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119
12. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.651722
13. South Western (12-7) - 0.650888
14. Northern York (13-7) - 0.642929
15. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642784
16. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.637265
-----
17. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.630828
18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044
19. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347
20. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.593451
21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556846
22. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.544036
23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653
24. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914
25. Northeastern (7-101) - 0.538169
26. West York (7-13) - 0.498611
27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739
28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.457409
29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266
30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.392883
31. Dover (3-17) - 0.374681
32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.327899
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417
2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324
3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.752357
4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946
5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.738682
6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731252
7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.727937
8. Cedar Cliff (15-5) - 0.722054
9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133
10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.661032
11. Penn Manor (11-9) - 0.637448
12. Central York (11-9) - 0.627230
-----
13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488
14. Chambersburg Area (8-11) - 0.611766
15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546
16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807
17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953
18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398290
19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523
20. Central Dauphin East (2-17) - 0.354275
21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.308782
22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.281409
District 3 games scheduled for May 18:
Bishop McDevitt at Central Dauphin East
Waynesboro at Chambersburg
Halifax at East Juniata
Twin Valley at Ephrata
York Catholic at Fairfield
Susquenita at Greenwood
West Perry at Juniata
Shippensburg at New Oxford
William Penn at Northeastern
Big Spring at Northeastern
Gettysburg at Red Land
Kennett at Unionville
Boyertown at Wilson