 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock photo

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 17 (updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday). Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.578913

2. Halifax (14-5) - 0.557624

3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533059

4. Greenwood (8-11) - 0.391422

-----

5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.390960

6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.389315

People are also reading…

7. Millersburg (8-12) - 0.376205

8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.303257

9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.291874

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.210951

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.646824

2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.637896

3. Fairfield (13- 4) - 0.614022

4. Kutztown (14-6) - 0.584774

5. Newport (12-8) - 0.469013

6. Upper Dauphin (8-12) - 0.369855

-----

7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345557

8. York Catholic (3-13) - 0.341374

9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.319167

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.262690

11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.261442

12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.249906

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.687503

2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.553841

3. Trinity (12-8) - 0.548172

4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.545555

5. Bermudian Springs (9-10) - 0.521869

6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451

-----

7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039

8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.440713

9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.439926

10. Hanover (9-11) - 0.423969

11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.277585

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (13-6) - 0.634888

2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.630072

3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.628243

4. Hamburg (13-5) -  0.604545

5. Littlestown (12-6) - 0.600211

6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.542072

7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539832

8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528651

9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547

10. Big Spring (7-12) - 0.483246

-----

11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477580

12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394

13. Bishop McDevitt (5-13) - 0.451611

14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.445988

15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.434281

16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401426

17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.395361

18. Boiling Springs (3-17) - 0.367445

19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095

 Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042

2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433

3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.721064

4. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.691583

5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307

6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.688139

7. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.660091

8. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658801

9. Red Land (11-8) - 0.658602

10. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654038

11. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119

12. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.651722

13. South Western (12-7) - 0.650888

14. Northern York (13-7) - 0.642929

15. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642784

16. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.637265

-----

17. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.630828

18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044

19. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347

20. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.593451

21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556846

22. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.544036

23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653

24. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914

25. Northeastern (7-101) - 0.538169

26. West York (7-13) - 0.498611

27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739

28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.457409

29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266

30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.392883

31. Dover (3-17) - 0.374681

32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.327899 

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417

2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324

3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.752357

4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946

5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.738682

6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731252

7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.727937

8. Cedar Cliff (15-5) - 0.722054

9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133

10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.661032

11. Penn Manor (11-9) - 0.637448

12. Central York (11-9) - 0.627230

-----

13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488

14. Chambersburg Area (8-11) - 0.611766

15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546

16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807

17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953

18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398290

19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523

20. Central Dauphin East (2-17) - 0.354275

21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.308782

22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.281409

District 3 games scheduled for May 18:

Bishop McDevitt at Central Dauphin East

Waynesboro at Chambersburg

Halifax at East Juniata 

Twin Valley at Ephrata 

York Catholic at Fairfield 

Susquenita at Greenwood 

West Perry at Juniata 

Shippensburg at New Oxford 

William Penn at Northeastern 

Big Spring at Northeastern 

Gettysburg at Red Land 

Kennett at Unionville 

Boyertown at Wilson 

Download PDF 2022 District 3 1A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 2A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 3A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 4A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 5A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 6A bracket
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg baseball celebrates 2022 Mid-Penn title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News