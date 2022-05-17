 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock photo

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 16. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.575672

2. Halifax (13-5) - 0.548728

3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533940

4. Greenwood (8-10) - 0.398160

-----

5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.390960

6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.387251

7. Millersburg (8-11) - 0.383965

8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.303257

9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.291874

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.210951

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.646155

2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.637286

3. Fairfield (12- 4) - 0.607852

4. Kutztown (13-6) - 0.578037

5. Newport (11-8) - 0.453548

6. Upper Dauphin (8-11) - 0.377270

-----

7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345112

8. York Catholic (3-13) - 0.342226

9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.320006

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.263446

11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.259680

12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.242177

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.686813

2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.552798

3. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.544430

4. Trinity (11-8) - 0.539350

5. Bermudian Springs (9-9) - 0.536552

6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451

-----

7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039

8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.441261

9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.440141

10. Hanover (9-10) - 0.436935

11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.277677

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (13-6) - 0.636193

2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.629759

3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.626151

4. Hamburg (13-5) -  0.603060

5. Littlestown (11-6) - 0.590420

6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.543300

7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539057

8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528449

9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547

10. Big Spring (7-12) - 0.485103

-----

11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477086

12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394

13. Bishop McDevitt (5-13) - 0.450993

14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.446891

15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.433947

16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401668

17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.396225

18. Boiling Springs (3-16) - 0.372179

19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095

 Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042

2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433

3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.720178

4. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307

5. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.691048

6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.687802

7. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.661001

8. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658416

9. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.657808

10. Red Land (11-8) - 0.657570

11. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654425

12. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119

13. Northern York (13-7) - 0.644817

14. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642172

15. South Western (11-7) - 0.641980

16. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.638123

-----

17. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.630740

18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044

19. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.594883

20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347

21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556611

22. Northeastern (7-10) - 0.551515

23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653

24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.542691

25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914

26. West York (7-12) - 0.507940

27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739

28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.456291

29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266

30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.391434

31. Dover (3-17) - 0.376555

32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.329287 

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417

2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324

3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.751649

4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946

5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.739309

6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731135

7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.728317

8. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133

9. Cedar Cliff (14-5) - 0.716624

10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.659046

11. Penn Manor 11-9) - 0.637448

12. Central York (11-9) - 0.626791

-----

13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488

14. Chambersburg Area (7-11) - 0.593078

15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546

16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807

17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953

18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398172

19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523

20. Central Dauphin East (1-17) - 0.318174

21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.306499

22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.282234

Download PDF 2022 District 3 1A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 2A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 3A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 4A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 5A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 6A bracket
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

