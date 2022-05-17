Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 16

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 16. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. High Point Baptist Academy (13-3) - 0.575672
2. Halifax (13-5) - 0.548728
3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533940
4. Greenwood (8-10) - 0.398160
-----
5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.390960
6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.387251
7. Millersburg (8-11) - 0.383965
8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.303257
9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.291874
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.210951
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.646155
2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.637286
3. Fairfield (12- 4) - 0.607852
4. Kutztown (13-6) - 0.578037
5. Newport (11-8) - 0.453548
6. Upper Dauphin (8-11) - 0.377270
-----
7. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345112
8. York Catholic (3-13) - 0.342226
9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.320006
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.263446
11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.259680
12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.242177
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.686813
2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.552798
3. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.544430
4. Trinity (11-8) - 0.539350
5. Bermudian Springs (9-9) - 0.536552
6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451
-----
7. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039
8. Biglerville (7-12) - 0.441261
9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.440141
10. Hanover (9-10) - 0.436935
11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.277677
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (13-6) - 0.636193
2. East Pennsboro (14-4) - 0.629759
3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.626151
4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.603060
5. Littlestown (11-6) - 0.590420
6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.543300
7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539057
8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528449
9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547
10. Big Spring (7-12) - 0.485103
-----
11. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477086
12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.456394
13. Bishop McDevitt (5-13) - 0.450993
14. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.446891
15. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.433947
16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401668
17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.396225
18. Boiling Springs (3-16) - 0.372179
19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042
2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433
3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.720178
4. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307
5. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.691048
6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.687802
7. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.661001
8. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658416
9. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.657808
10. Red Land (11-8) - 0.657570
11. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654425
12. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119
13. Northern York (13-7) - 0.644817
14. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642172
15. South Western (11-7) - 0.641980
16. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.638123
-----
17. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.630740
18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044
19. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.594883
20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347
21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556611
22. Northeastern (7-10) - 0.551515
23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653
24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.542691
25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914
26. West York (7-12) - 0.507940
27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739
28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.456291
29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266
30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.391434
31. Dover (3-17) - 0.376555
32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.329287
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417
2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324
3. Cumberland Valley (14-5) - 0.751649
4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946
5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.739309
6. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731135
7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.728317
8. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133
9. Cedar Cliff (14-5) - 0.716624
10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.659046
11. Penn Manor 11-9) - 0.637448
12. Central York (11-9) - 0.626791
-----
13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488
14. Chambersburg Area (7-11) - 0.593078
15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546
16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807
17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953
18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.398172
19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523
20. Central Dauphin East (1-17) - 0.318174
21. Harrisburg (2-13) - 0.306499
22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.282234