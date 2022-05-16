 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock photo

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 15. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. High Point Baptist Academy (12-3) - 0.567222

2. Halifax (13-5) - 0.548728 0.661850

3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533525

4. Greenwood (8-10) - 0.398160

-----

5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.386931

6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.385379

7. Millersburg (8-11) - 0.383965

8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.299501

9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.288291

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.208921

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.648972

2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.639540

3. Fairfield (12- 4) - 0.610654

4. Kutztown (13-6) - 0.578037

5. Newport (11-8) - 0.453548

6. Upper Dauphin (8-11) - 0.377270

-----

7. York Catholic (3-12) - 0.351216

8. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345112

9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.320006

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.263446

11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.262400

12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.242177

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.686045

2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.552798

3. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.543863

4. Trinity (11-8) - 0.541597

5. Bermudian Springs (9-9) - 0.538188

6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451

-----

7. Biglerville (7-11) - 0.452998

8. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039

9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.439541

10. Hanover (9-10) - 0.439276

11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.278244

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. East Pennsboro (14-3) - 0.653221

2. West Perry (13-6) - 0.635101

3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.625273

4. Hamburg (13-5) -  0.603060

5. Littlestown (11-6) - 0.591992

6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.545104

7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539770

8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528449

9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547

10. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477086

-----

11. Big Spring (6-12) - 0.467284

12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.457033

13. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.449193

14. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.433947

15. Bishop McDevitt (4-13) - 0.429066

16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401668

17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.395804

18. Boiling Springs (3-16) - 0.372008

19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095

 Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042

2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433

3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.722223

4. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307

5. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.690463

6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.689927

7. Red Land (11-7) - 0.674368

8. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.661672

9. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658416

10. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.656636

11. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654956

12. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119

13. Northern York (13-7) - 0.643656

14. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642172

15. South Western (11-7) - 0.641980

16. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.639943

-----

17. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.638123

18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044

19. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.594369

20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347

21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556303

22. Northeastern (7-10) - 0.551070

23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653

24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.542057

25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914

26. West York (7-12) - 0.508467 

27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739

28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.455771

29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266

30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.394548

31. Dover (3-17) - 0.376630

32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.329287 

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417

2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324

3. Cumberland Valley (13-5) - 0.749132

4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946

5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.739309

6. Cedar Cliff (14-4) - 0.734713

7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.732117

8. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731135

9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133

10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.657308

11. Penn Manor 11-9) - 0.637448

12. Central York (11-9) - 0.627329

-----

13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488

14. Chambersburg Area (7-11) - 0.596592

15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546

16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807

17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953

18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.401507

19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523

20. Central Dauphin East (1-17) - 0.318363

21. Harrisburg (2-12) - 0.307492

22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.282234

Download PDF 2022 District 3 1A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 2A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 3A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 4A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 5A bracket
Download PDF 2022 District 3 6A bracket
