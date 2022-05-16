Updated: District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 15

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 15. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 18. Ratings will be finalized after games played May 18 and D3 playoff games begin May 20 in Class AA and May 23 in other classifications:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. High Point Baptist Academy (12-3) - 0.567222
2. Halifax (13-5) - 0.548728 0.661850
3. Mount Calvary Christian School (11-3) - 0.533525
4. Greenwood (8-10) - 0.398160
-----
5. Alliance Christian (6-5) - 0.386931
6. Christian School of York (5-5) - 0.385379
7. Millersburg (8-11) - 0.383965
8. Conestoga Christian School (4-7) - 0.299501
9. Lancaster County Christian (3-6) - 0.288291
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-9) - 0.208921
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Camp Hill (15-4) - 0.648972
2. Delone Catholic (14-4) - 0.639540
3. Fairfield (12- 4) - 0.610654
4. Kutztown (13-6) - 0.578037
5. Newport (11-8) - 0.453548
6. Upper Dauphin (8-11) - 0.377270
-----
7. York Catholic (3-12) - 0.351216
8. Tulpehocken (6-14) - 0.345112
9. Columbia (3-14) - 0.320006
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.263446
11. Steelton Highspire (1-17) - 0.262400
12. Antietam (2-17) - 0.242177
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) - 0.686045
2. Oley Valley (11-7) - 0.552798
3. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.543863
4. Trinity (11-8) - 0.541597
5. Bermudian Springs (9-9) - 0.538188
6. Annville-Cleona (9-10) - 0.458451
-----
7. Biglerville (7-11) - 0.452998
8. Pequea Valley (8-10) - 0.450039
9. Brandywine Heights (8-10) - 0.439541
10. Hanover (9-10) - 0.439276
11. Susquenita (3-16) - 0.278244
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. East Pennsboro (14-3) - 0.653221
2. West Perry (13-6) - 0.635101
3. Susquehanna Township (12-6) - 0.625273
4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.603060
5. Littlestown (11-6) - 0.591992
6. Eastern York (9-8) - 0.545104
7. Middletown (12-8) - 0.539770
8. Octorara (10-10) - 0.528449
9. Fleetwood (7-12) - 0.495547
10. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.477086
-----
11. Big Spring (6-12) - 0.467284
12. Northern Lebanon (7-13) - 0.457033
13. Kennard Dale (6-12) - 0.449193
14. Conrad Weiser (5-15) - 0.433947
15. Bishop McDevitt (4-13) - 0.429066
16. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.401668
17. James Buchanan (5-14) - 0.395804
18. Boiling Springs (3-16) - 0.372008
19. Eastern Lebanon County (4-15) - 0.360095
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.759042
2. Manheim Central (17-2) - 0.729433
3. Mechanicsburg (16-3) - 0.722223
4. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691307
5. Ephrata (13-6) - 0.690463
6. Susquehannock (16-4) - 0.689927
7. Red Land (11-7) - 0.674368
8. New Oxford (12-5) - 0.661672
9. Twin Valley (12-6) - 0.658416
10. Greencastle Antrim (13-5) - 0.656636
11. Gettysburg (12-6) - 0.654956
12. Donegal (14-6) - 0.652119
13. Northern York (13-7) - 0.643656
14. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) - 0.642172
15. South Western (11-7) - 0.641980
16. Waynesboro (11-6) - 0.639943
-----
17. Spring Grove Area (13-7) - 0.638123
18. Cocalico (11-7) - 0.613044
19. Shippensburg (11-8) - 0.594369
20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594347
21. Lower Dauphin (8-12) - 0.556303
22. Northeastern (7-10) - 0.551070
23. Elizabethtown (9-11) - 0.543653
24. Palmyra (9-11) - 0.542057
25. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.539914
26. West York (7-12) - 0.508467
27. Garden Spot (6-13) - 0.460739
28. Hershey (5-13) - 0.455771
29. Solanco (4-16) - 0.440266
30. Milton Hershey (4-11) - 0.394548
31. Dover (3-17) - 0.376630
32. York Suburban (1-17) - 0.329287
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.789417
2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.780324
3. Cumberland Valley (13-5) - 0.749132
4. Manheim Township (16-4) - 0.747946
5. Dallastown (16-4) - 0.739309
6. Cedar Cliff (14-4) - 0.734713
7. Central Dauphin (12-6) - 0.732117
8. Red Lion (16-4) - 0.731135
9. Hempfield (14-6) - 0.718133
10. Carlisle (13-6) - 0.657308
11. Penn Manor 11-9) - 0.637448
12. Central York (11-9) - 0.627329
-----
13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.621488
14. Chambersburg Area (7-11) - 0.596592
15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.555546
16. J P McCaskey (4-16) - 0.435807
17. Lebanon (5-15) - 0.432953
18. York County School of Technology (7-12) - 0.401507
19. Reading (2-16) - 0.357523
20. Central Dauphin East (1-17) - 0.318363
21. Harrisburg (2-12) - 0.307492
22. William Penn (0-18) - 0.282234