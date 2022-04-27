 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle ST Baseball 11.JPG

Carlisle's Noah Shatto, left, slides safely home ahead of the catch from Susquehanna Township's Ben Witters during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 26:

Commonwealth Division

TeamDivisionOverall
 Central Dauphin 6-1 9-1
 Cumberland Valley 6-1 8-1
 Cedar Cliff 5-2 8-3
 Red Land 4-4 7-4
 Altoona 4-4 5-4
 State College 3-5 4-6
 Chambersburg 1-6 4-7
 Mifflin County 1-7 2-7

Keystone Division

Team  DivisionOverall 
 Mechanicsburg 8-1 10-2
 Carlisle 7-2 8-4
 Lower Dauphin 6-3 6-7
 Susquehanna Township 4-5 5-5
 Palmyra 4-5 5-8
 Hershey 2-5 3-7
 Bishop McDevitt 2-5 2-8
 CD East 0-7 1-10

Colonial Division

Team Division  Overall
 Greencastle 6-0 8-1
 Waynesboro 6-2 7-3
 West Perry 6-2 10-2
 Shippensburg 6-4 7-5
 Northern 5-4 7-5
 Big Spring 3-6 4-7
Boiling Springs 1-7 1-9
 James Buchanan 1-8 2-10

Capital Division

Team Division  Overall
 Middletown 5-1 8-3
 Camp Hill 5-2 6-4
East Pennsboro 4-2 6-3
Trinity 5-3 6-6
 Harrisburg 2-4 2-6
 Steel-High 0-5 0-7
 Milton Hershey 0-6 0-7
