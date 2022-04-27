Updated: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings

Sentinel Staff
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 26:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 6-1 9-1 Cumberland Valley 6-1 8-1 Cedar Cliff 5-2 8-3 Red Land 4-4 7-4 Altoona 4-4 5-4 State College 3-5 4-6 Chambersburg 1-6 4-7 Mifflin County 1-7 2-7 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 8-1 10-2 Carlisle 7-2 8-4 Lower Dauphin 6-3 6-7 Susquehanna Township 4-5 5-5 Palmyra 4-5 5-8 Hershey 2-5 3-7 Bishop McDevitt 2-5 2-8 CD East 0-7 1-10 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Greencastle 6-0 8-1 Waynesboro 6-2 7-3 West Perry 6-2 10-2 Shippensburg 6-4 7-5 Northern 5-4 7-5 Big Spring 3-6 4-7 Boiling Springs 1-7 1-9 James Buchanan 1-8 2-10
Team Division Overall Middletown 5-1 8-3 Camp Hill 5-2 6-4 East Pennsboro 4-2 6-3 Trinity 5-3 6-6 Harrisburg 2-4 2-6 Steel-High 0-5 0-7 Milton Hershey 0-6 0-7
Photos: Carlisle tops Susquehanna Township in Mid-Penn keystone Division baseball
Carlisle's Thomas Davenport, left, celebrates after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Susquehanna Township Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Thomas Davenport, right, slaps the tag on Susquehanna Township's Jacole Pate during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Dorian Stroud, right, smiles after getting a base hit during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Susquehanna Township Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Noah Shatto crosses home plate to as Susquehanna Township's Ben Witters watches the play at second during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Thomas Davenport, right, makes the out at second base against Susquehanna Township's Ethan Howell during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Henry Smith survieves a pick off attempt from Susquehanna Township'ss Ethan Howell during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Noah Shatto, left, slides safely home ahead of the catch from Susquehanna Township's Ben Witters during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Louis Shank, left, makes the throw to first base in time to get the out against Susquehanna Township's Ethan Howell during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Carson Swartz, front, signals to his dugout after stealing second base during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Susquehanna Township Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Noah Shatto fires in a strike durin the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Susquehanna Township Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisler's Andrew Sharp, left, waits for the ball to reach him in a pick off attpemt on Susquehanna Township's Jacole Pate in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Thomas Davenport, left, slaps the tag on Susquehanna Township's Titus Shay during the sixth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at George Bowen Field in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
