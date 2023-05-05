HARRISBURG — Camp Hill’s Ty Kirchhoff takes pride in being a weapon on the base paths. He wants to show his coaches and team that, while it’s a unique role, he’ll do what's needed to help the Lions win.

Kirchhoff occupied second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning Friday in a tie game against East Pennsboro when Camp Hill’s Luke Becker lofted a high pop up to first base. But somewhere on the way down, with the FNB Field lights shining across the clear night sky, the East Penn first baseman lost sight of the ball.

The ball fell between a host of Panthers in the infield. Amid the confusion, Kirchhoff kept the legs churning around third base. He slid across home plate safely for the go-ahead run, kicking up a cloud of dirt and igniting a boisterous celebration from Lion dugout.

On the ensuing at-bat, Jonathan Drawbaugh capitalized on the newfound opportunity, lining an RBI single into center, and Camp Hill hung on to clip the Panthers 5-3 in Mid-Penn Capital Division action.

“That was unbelievable,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said of the go-ahead run. “And to be honest, I was considering holding (Kirchhoff) up because the ball wasn't gonna leave the infield. But he was like a train off the tracks coming around third base, and I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'll let him go.’ But that's all him. That's all the time, being savvy and hustling. He's unbelievable.”

Initially, Kirchhoff may not have had the chance to score the go-ahead run. Prior to Becker’s at-bat, East Penn (9-7, 8-4) intentionally walked Luke Parise, the Lions’ No. 3 hitter.

“I just know that they have my back,” Parise said. “I have their back, and I know they have my back. So I have full confidence in (Becker) there — no one better.”

Parise did in fact cover his team, as the Saint Joseph’s commit pitched 6 2/3 innings before handing the ball over to Drawbaugh for the final out and save. The Panthers drew three runs off the Camp Hill ace, but he struck out 10 batters and scattered five hits.

One of East Penn’s three runs was aided by two errors in the fourth inning. The miscues in the field led to bases being loaded where Isaac Gilbert drove in a run on a walk. In the fifth, the Panthers struck for two more runs behind an Andrew Swenson RBI single, and Lucas Martz stole home on a double steal attempt.

“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Parise said. "I try not to get down on myself because I know I'm better when I'm confident and I feel better. I love having Dom (Tozzi) back there. He can't call a game any better. So I trust him. He trusts me.”

Parise overcame the ebbs and flows by limiting the damage. He followed the bases-loaded walk in the fourth with back-to-back punch outs to end the inning. He also bore down in the fifth, inducing a fielder’s choice and a pop out to third to strand another runner.

“He's a magician at times,” Spiegel said. “The scary thing about tonight is that I don't think he had his A-plus. I think he was B-plus, which wins us a lot of games. It was just a hell of an effort. He's a competitor, and when he's between the lines, you cannot get him focused on anything but his teammates and the games.”

The Camp Hill (13-3-1) offense supported its pitcher with two runs in the top of the fourth when Kobe Moore blooped a two-run single into center. Noah Doi then led off the fifth with a single and swiped second to set up a Drew Branstetter RBI single.

Ryan Stover hurled six innings in a start for the Panthers, permitting six hits while striking out two. Chase Deibler toed the rubber in the seventh and had two unearned runs on his line, including Kirchhoff’s go-ahead slide into home.

“It's a feeling you live for,” Kirchhoff said. “It's why you play baseball. It's the great moments in sports that builds the team.”

