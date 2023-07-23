Pennsylvania's catcher Troy Chamberlin throws the ball back to the mound during their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG — Despite already knowing where he's going to play at the next level, Shippensburg's Troy Chamberlin wanted to come back and play in the Big 26 Baseball Classic.
"It was a really fun experience (last year)," said Chamberlin, who also played in the 2022 series.
While going 0-for-5 in his second trip to the Big 26 Classic, Chamberlin caught nine total innings, assisting Pennsylvania in its 11-7 win over Maryland in Game 2 of the series Saturday evening. Maryland bounced back Sunday with an 11-1 Game 3 win and clinched its fourth overall series.
After upsetting third-seeded Susquehannock in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, the 14th-seeded Greyhounds lost to eventual champion Mechanicsburg in the quarterfinals and Muhlenberg in the consolation bracket finals. Shippensburg fell one win shy of qualifying for the PIAA playoffs.
"Being so close to states hurt," said Troy Chamberlin, the rising senior. "We'll keep playing well as a team."
Troy Chamberlin exploded for a .377 batting average during the high school season, scored 20 runs and contributed 19 RBIs. He was also the No. 2 pitcher for the Greyhounds, tallying a 3-4 record while recording a 4.61 ERA. Following the season, he was named to the All-Sentinel Second Team and the Mid-Penn Colonial All-Division First Team.
