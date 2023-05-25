Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Trinity baseball team has been here before. The Shamrocks have reached the District 3 Class 3A title game each of the last two seasons, so another win that would send them to a third straight appearance has become old hat for Chris Cap's squad. The butterflies in the stomach aren't as big, and the nerves aren't as high-strung.

In the other dugout, Annville-Cleona last went to a District 3 championship game in 2005. The Dutchmen upset No. 2 Lancaster Catholic to reach Thursday's semifinal matchup that would also guarantee the winner a spot in the PIAA state tournament.

Trinity used that experience to its advantage by being disciplined at the plate and profiting off each Annville-Cleona error and misplay, as the Shamrocks defeated the Dutchmen 9-2 on Thursday afternoon at Vernon C. Wass Park.

"Experience definitely matters," Trinity catcher Josiah Bowie said. "We've had a whole bunch of guys who have been there a lot, so the pressure is not as high as it is for someone who isn't at that level yet."

Trinity advances to the 3A championship game Tuesday against crosstown rival Camp Hill, 8-2 winners over Oley Valley in the other semifinal. The two teams have previously played twice this season, with the top-seeded Lions winning both.

Trinity (17-5) broke the tie game open in the bottom of the third inning as the Shamrocks batted around, sending 10 to the plate. The hosts loaded the bases on two walks, and an error by Dutchmen shortstop Zac Frantz, before Bowie crushed a letter-high fastball into the left-centerfield gap that one-hopped the fence. The stand-up double plated two runs and gave the Shamrocks a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish. The catcher had previously put Trinity on the board when he drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly.

"I was waiting for my pitch, and he ended up throwing it first pitch," Bowie said. "I took that and drove it to the fence. I was locked in there."

The Shamrocks weren't finished in the inning either as left-fielder Simon Wehr drilled a single over the first baseman's reach to score courtesy runner Ishmael Palmer and Bowie from second base.

No. 3 Trinity kept the rally going in the next frame, posting another four-run inning to pad its lead as it capitalized on three walks, two errors, four wild pitches, a stolen base, and singles from Mark Cap and Collin Morrow. The patience and plate discipline of the Shamrock batters to wait for offerings in the strike zone put them in advantageous counts and resulted in drawing nine walks (and two hit batters) for the entire game.

"When we get a big lead, it just opens up my possibilities so much for the scenarios I can throw," Trinity starting pitcher Landon Kuntzelman said. "You can work backward in the count; you can work forward. You can work any way you want because you have that leverage of the runs, and I think it plays a big factor in the game's outcome."

Kuntzelman pitched into the sixth inning, allowing one run on two hits and five walks while striking out nine. Ryan Balaban surrendered a run on three hits while picking up the final six outs, all by strikeout, for the Shamrocks.

Annvile-Cleona (12-10) didn't get its first base hit until the fourth inning, manufactured its first run from a walk, stolen base, sacrifice bunt and safety squeeze. Noah Morcom led the Dutchmen, going 2-for-3 from the plate and throwing two scoreless innings from the mound.

In Class 4A

East Pennsboro 7, Bermudian Springs 6: The Panthers used a five-run sixth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and edge the top-ranked Eagles in a District 3 4A semifinal. Lucas Martz, Dakota Campbell and Chase Deibler each drove in two runs in the win. Deibler also pitched four innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) across five hits while striking out six. Isaac Gilbert wielded the save.

East Penn advances to the 4A championship Tuesday opposite Hanover, a 6-5 winner over Northern Lebanon in the other semifinal, at a site and time to be determined.

