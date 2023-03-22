Northern starting pitcher Oskar Dees was making his way back to the dugout Wednesday, celebrating a quick third inning, when the umpire reversed the ruling on an inning-deciding groundout to give host Cumberland Valley another chance to swing the bat.

With the Polar Bears leading 3-0, Dees permitted back-to-back singles following the reversal and had a bases-loaded situation with two outs. Bending but not breaking, Dees induced an inning-ending 4-3 ground out, and in the fourth, worked his way out of another jam to hold off the Eagles for a 3-1 season-opening victory Wednesday at Cumberland Valley High School.

Brian Bonin picked up the win in his debut as the Polar Bears’ coach.

“He’s as consistent as they come. He’s a dog out there,” Bonin said of Dees. “You could probably see with his emotions, he’s into it. It was a big game today to start the year playing CV, and there was no other guy I wanted on that mound than him.”

Dees got his first taste of being the ace in the first round of last year’s District 3 Class 5A playoffs. With then-senior Josh Sullivan sidelined due to a UCL tear, Dees allowed one run in six innings of the Polar Bears’ 1-0 setback.

Dees twirled 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, scattering six hits while walking one and striking out six. The only run was a solo shot by Brady Grimes in the bottom of the fourth. Dees rebounded and later stranded CV’s Kyler Parks at third with a pair of fly outs to right field.

“I knew they were a pretty good hitting team before we got in there,” Dees said. “So I definitely wanted to paint the corners, but didn’t get as many as I wanted to. But we pulled through.”

Northern provided Dees early insurance, as the Polar Bears struck for three runs across the second and third innings. Jaiden Augustine delivered the early blow, plating Mason Yohn and Ryland Yinger on a two-RBI single off Grimes in the top of the second.

A throwing error at that third base sparked a Northern two-out rally in the third, as Yohn smacked a single and advanced to second on the wild throw. Yinger, stepping into the box after Yohn, drove in his teammate on a single to left that slid just under the glove of third baseman Gavin Kendrick.

Grimes allowed six hits on three runs (two earned) across three innings of work. He also fanned four batters.

“For us to get on the board early, I thought that helped build some momentum,” Bonin said. “We have some guys that can put the ball in play. We don’t have a bunch of power hitters, so we’re gonna play some small ball. We’re gonna do some hit-and-runs and steal, and it’s just a testament to who they are.”

Aidan Barrow-Somers relieved Grimes and spun four scoreless innings, permitting two hits and punching out six. His effort kept CV’s two-run deficit intact, but the Eagles failed to capitalize and couldn’t push a runner past first until the seventh inning.

“We had opportunities, for sure, but that’s definitely something you build on,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said. “Guys who haven’t seen it before, got an opportunity. And sure, it hurts, but nothing negative here. That’s a good team. We have lots to build on experience and that’s sort of the name of the game. You got to take a lump or two to learn. So, I think we’ll do that.”

Sophomore Collin McDonald, making his varsity debut, kept the Eagles at bay in 2 2/3 innings of relief for Northern. He allowed just three baserunners on a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch and set down five batters by way of the strikeout.

“It feels great,” Bonin said of the first career win. “I’ve been in the stands all these times and to have the opportunity to be out here, it’s pretty special. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I would only want do it in one place and that’s right here in Northern.”

High School Baseball: 5 Sentinel area players to watch during the 2023 season Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod. Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts. Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work. Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg The Duke pledge was one of the driving forces behind Mechanicsburg’s 16-4 record and Mid-Penn Conference gold last spring. Lougee was an on-base machine, getting on at a .617 clip that underlined a .471 batting mark, 21 walks, 10 doubles, 10 stolen bags and a pair of moonshots. He shared Keystone Division Player of the Year honors with Davenport. Tucker Chamberlin, sr., INF/P, Shippensburg Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.