Reese Young was pitching for Mechanicsburg. Warwick had runners on first and second base in a two-run game. The go-ahead run stood in the batter’s box.

Young was two outs from closing the sixth inning of Thursday's District 3 Class 5A baseball semifinal against the Warriors. He inherited a runner from starting pitcher Will Hummel and had walked the first batter he faced.

Ding.

Warwick’s Tyler Marley made contact with the ball — loud enough to ring the ears of the crowd occupying the right and left-field lines at Rickenbach-Shirley Field — but short-hopped the pitch directly at Mechanicsburg third baseman Cody Fey. Fey gathered the ball and orchestrated a 5-4-3 double play to escape the top half of the inning and preserve the Wildcats’ lead.

Fey supplied an insurance run in the bottom half, and the Wildcats toughed out a nip-and-tuck 4-1 victory to punch their ticket to the district championship game scheduled for Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Mechanicsburg draws Greencastle-Antrim in the title tilt after the Blue Devils knocked off top-seeded Lower Dauphin 5-3 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

“The pitcher should have trust in our defense. We’ve been solid throughout the whole year,” Fey said. “But if they do their job and get us ground balls, we’ll make the plays for them and back them up.”

Warwick had a 1-0 lead through the top of the fourth with Cody Lutz splitting the right-center gap for an RBI double. But the ‘Cats answered and leapfrogged the Warriors in the bottom half. Henry Zercher roped a one-run single into right, and Fey lifted a sacrifice fly to center for the go-ahead run.

“Tonight, every chance we had to get guys in, we either hit a ground ball or we hit a fly ball … and we were cashing in,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “Some of that is the work we put in, and some of that is, I think, the confidence that happens by getting it done.”

Jeff Lougee sustained the Wildcats’ confidence in the fifth inning, rocketing a line-drive, solo home run over the right-field fence. With it came a Warwick pitching change, as the Warriors turned to Brenden Stuhltrager after starter Seth Adomnik worked four innings.

Adomnik retired eight of the first nine batters he faced before surrendering the two runs in the fourth. The two-run fourth was sparked by back-to-back walks from Shawn Karpaitis and Eli Pratt.

“If you trust the guys around you, you’ll be able to perform in those positions with runners on,” Lougee said. “And that’s what we did today.”

Hummel went 5 1/3 innings for the Wildcats and worked around jams in the early innings. His biggest escape was in the second when Warwick loaded the bases with one out, drawing a walk and reaching on two singles. But the Pittsburgh pledge bore down, spinning consecutive strikeouts to go unscathed.

Hummel scattered six hits on one run and fanned three. Young recorded the save and punched out two Warriors.

“I'm sure if you've talked to Will, he would tell you he didn't have his best stuff today,” McAllister said. “He knows that. But at the same time, in previous years, he's not doing what he did today with the kind of stuff he had. And he made big pitches for us today. He really gutted it out.”

Mechanicsburg’s appearance Tuesday will be its first in the championship since 2011.

“Obviously, this is where you want to end up,” Lougee said. “(Today) wasn’t a really a good game, but we’re looking forward to this next one and getting the job finished.”

In Class 6A

Cedar Cliff 4, Red Lion 2: The Colts spotted two runs in the bottom of the first and fourth innings to hold on for a District 3 6A semifinal win against Red Lion Thursday. Cayden Bender delivered two RBIs while Sam Grube and Michael Boblick drove in one each. Luke Minium went the distance on the mound, scattering seven hits on two runs, walking one and fanning seven.

Cedar Cliff draws Wilson, a 4-2 semifinal winner over Manheim Township, in the title affair Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.