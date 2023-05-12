Cumberland Valley's Brady Grimes and Ryan Rubin often formulate their pitching plan during warmups. If Grimes’ off-speed pitches aren’t quite working, the catcher Rubin signals for a steady diet of fastballs, and vice versa.

Grimes’ off-speed stuff was sharp during warmups before Friday’s nonleague clash against Mechanicsburg. But his fastball had some late life, something Rubin wasn’t going to erase from the pitching agenda.

Locating his fastball up in the zone and on the corners, Grimes spun three no-hit innings and struck out six Wildcats. And with the help of a six-run third inning that Grimes and Rubin fueled with an RBI single each, the Eagles held off Mechanicsburg for a 6-2 win under the lights at Cumberland Valley.

“I was just on fastball early because I saw they were a little behind on the swings,” Grimes said. “(Mechanicsburg’s) always a really good team. We love playing them. It’s good competition. But if I get ahead in counts, I just try and blow fastball by because I saw they wouldn't get high up in the zone with the bat, and it worked pretty well.”

Grimes’ command of the zone shut down the Mechanicsburg bats through three and set the tone to keeping them quiet across the final four innings. Aidan Barrow-Somers relieved the Millersville commit to start the fourth and put together the second half of a combined three-hit performance. The southpaw punched out five Wildcats, walked three and saw two unearned runs cross the plate.

“We knew he probably wouldn't be able to go, and we didn't want him to go the full 75-100 (pitches), but we wanted him to get out there early and empty the tank,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said. “We told him yesterday at practice, ‘You get out there and throw the best 50-60 pitches you got.’ And he certainly did that. So when he came out with a little bit of extra intensity, a little bit of fire there, we knew we were in good shape.”

Grimes’ intensity translated to confidence in the batter’s box. After two scoreless innings, Rubin and Grimes’ bats lit the fuse to the six-run third.

Following singles from the battery, Brady Hawkins knocked a sacrifice fly to right, and back-to-back hits from Kaden Schoenly and Colin Basehore drove in two more runs. Mechanicsburg (13-6) made a pitching change after Basehore’s RBI double, and Micah Lapila took reliever James Markowitz to left for another RBI double to cap the flurry.

“We just had to keep swinging the bats there,” Mumma said. “We got a few together and it made all the difference.”

The Wildcats answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, as an error at third on a Cody Fey at-bat plated Jeff Lougee. Reaching base three times Friday, Lougee scored the other run in the sixth after working a walk and coming around on a Fey ground out to the pitcher.

Fey surrendered six runs (five earned) in 2 1/3 innings while scattering five hits and fanning one. Following Fey’s departure, four Mechanicsburg arms — Markowitz, Henry Zercher, Landon Mark and Alex Woodring — combined for 3 2/3 shutout innings while permitting two hits and striking out five.

“I thought the guys that we threw out there on the mound did a pretty good job tonight,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “After Fey, those guys haven't pitched. Landon Mark hasn't been on the mound once. Woodring hasn't been on the mound once. Zercher hasn't been on the mound once. So I felt like they were gonna score some runs. They got a good lineup. And I felt like we pitched well enough to have ourselves in a game. … It just feels like when we get down a couple runs, we just struggle to stay up.”

Barrow-Somers found himself in trouble in the seventh as Mechanicsburg loaded the bases with two away and the game-tying run at the plate. Curtis Shinn took over for the final out and induced a fly out to right.

CV (15-4) has won eight straight.

“I thought it was gonna be a really close game, and it kind of was a close game at the end,” Rubin said. “But we played really well, and I think that this is gonna boost our confidence heading into playoffs.”

