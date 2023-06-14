The Camp Hill baseball team has won its 21 games this season in a variety of ways, from comebacks to convincing victories and everything in between.

Regardless the margin of victory, each game has had one common denominator. According to head coach Matt Spiegel, every player forgoes an individual agenda and competes for each of their teammates.

The Lions exhibited their trademark in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal against Saucon Valley at Earl Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Down three runs with four outs left, Camp Hill knocked in the three tying runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Dom Tozzi’s walk-off single in the seventh capped a 5-4 comeback victory to punch the Lions’ ticket to Thursday’s state final opposite Riverside at Penn State’s Medlar Field.

“They’ve been together all season whether it’s banging their heads off each other at football, or at soccer minicamp in 90-degree heat or wrestling each other … every day at practice,” Spiegel said at a Wednesday practice. “They’ve been through so much, that when we got somewhere like we did (Tuesday), it doesn’t even cross their mind to be like, ‘Oh, let’s just pack it in.’ They’re just so invested in each other that quitting isn’t an option.”

Tuesday’s resurgence was the high point to date of a postseason run that’s included a collection of nip-and-tuck victories. In the PIAA quarterfinals, senior Luke Parise held off District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti by pitching a complete game three-hitter in a 2-0 triumph. Masterman outhit the Lions in a state opener, but Camp Hill capitalized on errors to eke out a 6-2 win.

Even the District 3 championship game against crosstown rival Trinity provided some scare. The Shamrocks forged a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning before the Lions’ Kobe Moore answered in the bottom half, ripping a bases-clearing double to give the eventual champs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“It’s special with a team this tight,” sophomore Noah Doi said. “We’re in a small town, so it’s like a brotherhood. I do whatever I can to bring my teammates up. Because especially with us, we thrive off of good energy. So as long as we can keep that up, we’re gonna do amazing.”

Doi scored the game-winning run Tuesday, recording a one-out single and advancing to third on a wild throw into second on a stolen base. Tozzi blasted the walk-off hit into left field two batters later while facing a 1-1 count.

“It just kind of felt like I was in a dream state,” Tozzi said. “I couldn’t really believe it was happening. It all happened so quick. It was hard to process in the moment, but it felt amazing.”

Jonathan Drawbaugh and Luke Becker established the foundation for the sixth-inning flurry. After Parise was intentionally walked, Drawbaugh rattled a two-run double off the wall in left to claw the Lions within one. Becker drove in the tying run, tagging an infield single to second base and plating Drawbaugh.

Doi also scored the first run, coming around a Drew Branstetter ground ball that was misplayed at third.

“I always think about these guys in relation to what a 162-game season would look like,” Spiegel said. “They’re really understanding things and executing things every time that, if I had these guys for another six months or whatever the MLB season is, the sky’s the limit. In our little season, I think they’re peaking at the very right time.”

And the Lions are doing so with each other’s support.

“At least for me, I know it’s been a dream of mine for the past few years,” Parise said of a shot at state gold. “But for everyone else, I know they’ve been wanting to do it even if they’re a freshman, even if they’re a junior. I think everyone, just having that experience to go to Penn State, play in a state championship, win a walk-off semifinal game, it’s extraordinary.”

At a glance

Camp Hill (21-3-1) vs. Riverside (24-0)

When/where: 1:30 p.m., Thursday at Penn State’s Medlar Field

How they got here: While the Lions defeated Masterman, Neumann-Goretti and Saucon Valley to reach the championship game, District 7 champion Riverside preserved its undefeated season with wins against Tyrone (3-2), Fairview (9-3) and Punxsutawney (8-5).

Camp Hill’s projected starting lineup

Drew Branstetter so. SS

Dom Tozzi jr. C

Luke Parise sr. P

Jonathan Drawbaugh fr. 3B

Luke Becker jr. CF

Kobe Moore jr. 2B

Hayden Ziegler so. RF

Noah Doi so. LF

Ty Kirchhoff sr. DH

Notes: Camp Hill takes its sixth swing in a PIAA championship Thursday and targets its fourth title. The Lions captured crowns in 1999, 2008 and 2009 and settled for silver in 2001 and 2018. All of their titles came in Class A while their 2018 appearance was in the 2A final.

Riverside has advanced to four championships and secured a title in each trip, mining 2A gold in 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2012. The Panthers bat .371 as a team with Ashton Schlosser (.452), Bo Fornataro (.446), Hunter Garvin (.419) and Mitch Garvin (.405) leading the way. The success at the dish is complemented by a 1.48 earned-run average from the pitching staff. Duke commit Christian Lucarelli is the ace of the rotation, pitching to a 6-0 record, a 1.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 54 innings.

Photos: Camp Hill scores walk-off win in state baseball semifinals