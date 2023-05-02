Kale Clark drove in a run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Mechanicsburg to a 7-6 win over Carlisle at Rickenbach-Shirley Field on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats loaded the bases with three walks against relief pitcher Lucas Smith before Clark lofted an 0-2 pitch to right field. Pinch runner Gavin Renard slid into home against a strong throw from right fielder Caden Roper that was a couple of feet up the line.

Carlisle threatened in the seventh, as Wildcat reliever Shawn Karpaitis walked the bases loaded with two outs. Wildcat coach Clay McAllister brought in Cody Fey, who threw one pitch and got Dorian Stroud to ground into a fielder's choice for the final out.

“A win is a win and sometimes you win ugly games,” McAllister said. “We battled back and had some good at-bats late in the game. We haven’t done some of the things this year that we did tonight. Our walk numbers were way down, and our errors. I am proud of our guys for battling back. Not sure we would have done that earlier in the year.”

The teams combined for four unearned runs, seven hits and five errors to set the stage at 2-2 after four innings.

Reese Young returned to the mound for Mechanicsburg in the fifth, pushing his pitch count and walking Stroud. Thomas Davenport ripped a single to right that moved Stroud to third. Davenport moved up to second on the throw to third. Lucas Ream followed it with a three-run home run to right-center field. Young departed after walking Jackson Brink. Karpaitis came on and allowed a double by Lucas Smith that plated Brink.

The Wildcats used two hits by Henry Zercher and Clark, three hit batsmen, and three errors to tie the game at 6. Zercher drove in one run and Zach Lockary drove in another by getting hit by the pitch with the bases loaded.

Carlisle had chances as it got two runners in scoring position in the sixth and the bases loaded in the seventh but couldn’t push across any more runs.

“We had our chances, but we are short arms and pitchers and the errors hurt us today,” Carlisle Assistant coach Tom Herr said. “We just continue to preach about one bad inning and not allow it to become two bad innings. We are battling and we have been in close games, but you don’t win too many games when you have more errors than hits. They are trying and working hard. We just left that 6-2 lead evaporate when we didn’t make plays.”

Mechanicsburg improved to 9-2 in the Keystone Division and 11-3 overall, while the Herd fell to 3-7 in conference and 5-8 overall.

