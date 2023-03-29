The Carlisle baseball team exited its dugout in the sixth inning and greeted Louis Shank, Henry Smith and Levi Smith with a roar after each player touched home on a Lucas Smith three-run triple.

It was the first bolt of energy the Herd experienced Wednesday at George Bowen Field in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg. Carlisle trailed by eight runs through the top of the sixth, and the three-run triple, along with RBIs from Levi Smith and JP Argentina on a walk and a single, sliced the Warrior lead to three.

But the Herd were unable to generate a seventh-inning rally. They outhit the Warriors seven to six, but seven errors and a pair of self-inflicted double plays proved fatal in an 8-5 setback.

“We had seven errors in our last game, and this is only our second game,” Carlisle head coach Scott Stoy said. “We talked about defense since then, but ever since that game, two games been canceled and we haven’t literally stepped on dirt since that last game. So we really haven’t been able to practice the mistakes that we were making with those defensive errors.”

Despite the hiccups, Carlisle’s pitching limited the damage in the early innings. The Herd (1-1, 0-1 Keystone) committed three of their seven errors in the second, but the Warriors turned them into one run. It was much of the same in the third with a single Gettysburg (4-0, 2-0) runner crossing home plate after two more errors.

Thomas Davenport made the start for the Herd and pitched a pair of innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and striking out five. Shank relieved the Carlisle ace — in an effort to keep pitch count numbers down — and worked another two innings where he scattered two hits on four runs (one earned) and walked four.

“I do believe that was one of the greatest strengths of this game, is that the pitchers have been solid,” Stoy said. “And I fully expect them to be completely solid. It’s only gonna get better.”

Ian Pfahl and Argentina split the final three innings for the Herd. Pfahl was tagged for three runs across 1 2/3 innings and issued five free passes. Argentina kept the slate clean with just a pair of hits.

Ahead of Carlisle’s surge in the bottom half, Gettysburg spotted three runs in the top of sixth. Carson Kuhns, who was responsible for four of the five runs on the mound, stung an RBI single into left to provide some insurance. Bryce Rudisill followed with a two-run single through the right side of the infield.

The Warriors left the bases loaded three times, coming in innings two, three and seven. A Carlisle error sparked every jam.

“Because of the rain, we’ve just been running batting practice, basically staying off the infield,” Stoy said. “And now hopefully the rain will subside so we can get back on the dirt and fix those little issues, and we’ll be good.”

Davenport led Carlisle with two singles and a walk in three at-bats. Dorian Stroud also tallied a double, and Levi Smith and Jackson Brink each recorded knocks.

Gettysburg starting pitcher Braden Manning tossed three scoreless frames and fanned seven batters in a winning decision.

“I was happy with the offense,” Stoy said. “Scoring five runs in the sixth inning, it shows that we can come back from almost anything. We’ve come back from seven errors before, but we just couldn’t do it today.”

