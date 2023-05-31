Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Greencastle-Antrim’s Logan Shifflett fouled off pitch after pitch from Mechanicsburg’s Reese Young, frustrating the pitcher who’d unleash an occasional grunt while searching for the final strike and final out of the fourth inning.

The Blue Devils, trailing the Wildcats by six in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 5A baseball championship, had the loaded the bases with no outs and threatened to cut into the Mechanicsburg lead. Young regained his composure and confidence by fanning two Greencastle batters to collect the first two outs. But a battle won against Shifflett would erase the danger and preserve the Wildcats’ comfortable advantage.

Then the glove popped. Young flexed his muscles.

The Mechanicsburg southpaw fired some high heat past Shifflett for one of his 12 strikeouts. Young’s dominance on the mound, along with early inning production from the Mechanicsburg bats, guided the Wildcats to a 6-1 triumph and district gold for the second time in program history under the lights at Cumberland Valley High School.

“He put us on his back for five minutes,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said of Young, “and just went to work. … He’s been so big for us. But for him to be involved in every game of the district tournament for us, and to have the kind of performance he put together (tonight), it’s just tremendous.”

Young’s dozen strikeouts pushed him into the Wildcat records books as the program’s single-season leader (99), topping the record that stood since 1943.

The junior picked up his record-setting momentum early Tuesday, retiring the first six batters he faced — four via the punch-out — and held the Blue Devils (17-5) hitless through three. A first-inning RBI single from Henry Zercher helped bolster the pitcher’s belief.

“In school, before the game, I was a little nervous,” Young said. “But the team had (batting practice) before, felt good and everyone felt confident. I really fed off their energy. They felt confident, so it really gave me the confidence I needed to go shove today.”

Zercher’s first-inning run set the foundation for a four-run eruption across the third and fourth innings.

Zach Lochary scratched across the second run on an RBI ground out to second in the third. In the fourth, Kale Clark ripped a one-run single through the middle, and sacrifice flies from Landon Mark and Jeff Lougee dilated the lead to five.

“It was huge,” Zercher said of the first run. “A lot of times this season, we were coming from behind. That first run just gives a lot of momentum and gets us going.”

After Young escaped the fourth, the Wildcats (18-6) padded their advantage to six when Eli Pratt led off with a single. Luke Bencivenga dropped a soft grounder between the pitcher’s mound and third on the next at-bat, coaxing an errant throw to first. Courtesy runner Gavin Renard turned on the wheels and crossed home plate on the error.

Young worked six shutout innings in his start before handing the ball to Will Hummel for the seventh. Young permitted two hits and walked one. Hummel surrendered the lone run — an Austin Wyand RBI single — but struck out two batters, including one for the final out.

“We just have so much confidence in (Reese),” Zercher said. “We know that if we put the ball in play and get runs, he's gonna have our side on defense, and we'll be good.”

For the Mechanicsburg seniors, Tuesday’s victory brought a sense of redemption. The Wildcats, after capturing the Mid-Penn Conference title last spring, bowed out in the first round of the district playoffs.

The Wildcats worked toward avenging the first-round loss days after stepping off the diamond.

“They sold out in the offseason. They couldn't work any harder,” McAllister said. “And there was no guarantee that anything was going to be any different. And it's a great life lesson because they're gonna grow up. They're gonna go to college. They’re gonna have families. And you know what, they're gonna work really hard, and sometimes, it's not gonna work out. But you do it with the thought that it just might. And when you do that, you give yourself more chances, and it worked out for ‘em.”

Earning the No. 1 seed from District 3, Mechanicsburg is set to open the state tournament Monday against the WPIAL runner-up at a site and time to be determined.

Photos: Mechanicsburg strikes down Greencastle for 2nd District 3 baseball title