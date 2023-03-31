Ty Kaunas simplified his description of a 2-for-3 afternoon at the plate Friday, including a bases-clearing double and a triple.

“I was just seeing the ball well,” he said.

The Red Land baseball sophomore wasn’t the only Patriot correctly reading the pitches of East Pennsboro right-hander Andrew Seibert. Red Land belted out 10 hits, drew eight walks and ambushed the Panther starter for seven runs in the first inning.

The Patriots rode the first-inning surge to a 13-4 six-inning victory, their first win of the season, in Enola. Kaunas and junior Josh Patrick led Red Land (1-1, 0-1 Commonwealth) with three RBIs each.

“It was good to get out, and we put up seven runs in the first inning,” Kaunas said. “And then we continued in the second inning and were able to get out of here early.”

Kaunas kickstarted the first-inning frenzy with a lead-off triple, and four walks issued by Seibert drove in the first two Patriot runs. Grayson Weidenhammer extended the tear with a two-run single down the third-base line, and after batting around, Kaunas emptied the bags with his three-RBI double.

Seibert permitted another run in the second — a Colden Warren RBI single — and was replaced in the third inning after allowing two more runs on a hit by pitch and a Cooper Artley one-run single into left field. He was charged with a final pair of tallies, bringing his total to 12 in two innings of work, when Patrick guided a two-run single through the right side of the infield off reliever Matthew Barder.

“It’s huge,” Red Land head coach Nate Ebbert said. “We needed that. … (After losing to Altoona Wednesday), it’s nice to come back and get a good win. We needed this, for sure.”

Despite the large deficit, the Panther bats kept swinging. East Penn (2-2, 2-0 Capital) logged six hits in the loss and worked six walks.

Aaron Angelo scored the first Panther run in the second inning on a wild pitch after reaching base with a walk. Jovi DeJesus cranked a single back up the middle five batters later and scored Dakota Campbell to trim the Patriot lead to six.

Andrew Swenson, who walked three times Friday, dropped an RBI double into the right-center gap in the fourth inning. Campbell also recorded an RBI, legging out an infield single in the fifth.

“We didn’t give up,” East Penn head coach Dennis Porter Jr. said. “We were down seven in the first inning, and we easily could have folded. But I’m a first-year coach. My coaching staff is new. I’m still trying to adjust some things and figure some players out and see where I can put players. So it’s definitely not on the team.”

Anderson French put the finishing touches on the Patriots’ shortened win, hammering a solo home run over the right field fence in the fifth.

Patrick scattered two hits on two runs while striking out four and walking four in three innings of work. Weidenhammer gave up two runs (one earned) across six outs, and Warren fired a scoreless inning with one free pass.

“We have a lot of talent, and we just got to get them to throw strikes. And we have good stuff,” Ebbert said of Red Land’s pitching. “I think we can do it. We just gotta get some confidence because none of these guys have ever done it. There’s not one guy that’s thrown more than seven innings on our entire team. So they’ll get there. We’re gonna keep working.”