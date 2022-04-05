Red Land grad Benny Montgomery assigned to Colorado Rockies' Single-A affiliate to start 2022 season

Red Land High School graduate Benny Montgomery is taking his next step toward playing at the Major League Baseball level.

The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that Montgomery has been assigned to the Fresno Grizzlies — the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies — to begin his 2022 Minor League Baseball season. Montgomery was selected eighth overall by Colorado in the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 14 games last year with the ACL Rockies, Colorado’s rookie ball affiliate, the former Patriots standout batted .340 across 47 at-bats, tallied 16 hits, scored seven runs, drove in six RBIs and stole five bases. Montgomery is currently ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Rockies organization by MLB Pipeline.

CV grads set for minors

Montgomery isn’t the only Sentinel-area athlete who will see action in the minors this summer. Cumberland Valley has three alumni in the minor league system in Hunter Schryver, Beck Way and Justin Williams.

Schryver, a 2017 seventh-round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays, is slated to begin his 2022 campaign with the Chicago White Sox but has yet to receive an official assignment as of Tuesday morning. The 2022 season will be Schryver’s fourth year in the White Sox organization. The former CV southpaw registered a 4.98 earned-run average across 40 appearances out of the bullpen last season with the Knights.

Way enters his third year in the New York Yankees system after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. In a Monday news release, it was announced Way is part of the Hudson Valley Renegades’ 2022 break camp roster, the High-A affiliate for the Yankees. Way saw limited time with the Renegades last season but spent the majority of the year with the Tampa Tarpons, where he fired a 2.68 earned-run average and compiled a 3-1 record across 14 starts.

Williams looks to break through in his first full season in the minor leagues this year after being taken in the 17th round of the 2021 draft by the Houston Astros. As of Tuesday morning, Williams was not officially assigned to an Astros’ affiliate. The CV grad slashed a .213 batting average last summer with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Houston’s Single-A team, and smacked five home runs, posted 16 RBIs and drew 15 walks.

East Pennsboro alumnus Michael Morales is also set to tackle his first full season as a pitcher in the minors. The Enola native was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft by the Seattle Mariners. Morales recorded one appearance last season for the ACL Mariners where he tossed one inning. He has yet to receive an official assignment for this season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

